ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russia Facing 'Brain Drain' and Labor Shortage as Men Flee, U.K. Says

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

Russia is likely facing a "brain drain" and a labor shortage amid a mass exodus of men fleeing Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization, the British Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

The British defense department's daily intelligence update said in the seven days since Putin announced his partial mobilization, there has been a considerable exodus of Russians seeking to evade call-up.

While exact figures are unclear, the number of people who have already escaped from mobilization in Russia likely exceeds the total number of those who were used for the war against Ukraine when it began in February, the defense ministry assessed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fILjc_0iEoDbzd00
Reservists drafted during the partial mobilization attend a departure ceremony in Sevastopol, Crimea, on September 27, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on September 21 a mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russian men to bolster Moscow's army in Ukraine, sparking demonstrations and an exodus of men abroad. STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images

"When combined with those reservists who are being mobilised, the domestic economic impact of reduced availability of labour, and the acceleration of 'brain drain' is likely to become increasingly significant," the U.K. ministry said in its daily report.

Many citizens have attempted to flee the country by car, train and plane to Russia's neighboring nations since September 21.

Long lines of traffic have been seen near Russia's borders with multiple neighboring countries, including Georgia, which saw a nearly 10-mile build-up of vehicles on Tuesday, according to Maxar Technologies, a U.S. company that created satellite imagery of the traffic line.

An earlier search by Newsweek found that six miles of traffic had built up at Russia's border with Georgia, the morning after Putin announced a partial military mobilization.

Anticipating an influx of Russians fleeing the country due to Putin's decree, Latvia declared a state of emergency near its border with Russia on Wednesday. It said the state of emergency has been imposed "due to the mobilization announced in Russia."

The Latvian government said that through December, the emergency order would be in place at regions of the country bordering Russia's Pskov region, as well as airports, border crossing points, ports and railways.

Analysis by Bloomberg suggests that as many as 200,000 Russians fled the country after Putin and defense officials said up to 300,000 reservists would be called up to fight in Ukraine.

There have been multiple reports where those who are meant to be exempt from the order have been handed summons to serve.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, which is located near the Russian border with Ukraine, said Wednesday that Russian students were mistakenly included in the initial conscription efforts during the first days following Putin's partial mobilization order.

And in a separate incident last week, there was an apparent attempt to draft students at Buryat State University in Ulan-Ude, the capital of the Siberian republic of Buryatia.

Acting military commissar of Russia's Magadan region, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Derkach, resigned this week over mobilization errors, state-run news outlet Lenta reported.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's foreign ministry for comment.

Comments / 4

Her
6d ago

Viva those Russian soldiers that doesn't want to fight in Ukraine with out a cause, down with putting and power to d good Russian citizens respect.

Reply
2
Related
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
Abdul Ghani

Russian Hypersonic Missile Misses Ukraine, Crashes Back Into Russia

An explosion in Stavropol, Russia, in which 5 people were injured, is believed to have been caused by a hypersonic missile. Last Wednesday there was an explosion in Russia's Stavropol Territory, 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, injuring at least 5 people. According to Russian media reports, the explosion is said to have been triggered by a crashed Ukrainian drone. However, there are serious doubts about this, as the Eurasian Times reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Putin says Russia will restart Nord Stream 1 gas flows 'tomorrow' if it gets turbines, and blames sanctions for the shutdown

President Vladimir Putin said Russia could restart gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 'tomorrow', if it gets turbines. Russia indefinitely halted flows through the pipeline last week, intensifying Europe's energy crisis. He blamed Germany and Western sanctions for the indefinite halt in operations for the pipeline. Russian President...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
TheDailyBeast

Shocking New Torture Methods Revealed in Russian Horror Chamber

BALAKLIYA, Eastern Ukraine—“Our father who art in heaven,” begins the words of the Lord’s Prayer scratched into the side of a wall in a police station turned torture chamber in the recently liberated city of Balakliya. The floors of the cells are still stained with blood, and the stench of human waste and rotting food is overwhelming. At the top are a series of scratches marking the days passed, and next to them, a simple cross.For six months, this police station, as with many others in the region, was the center of a brutal Russian occupation regime based on violence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Drain#Defense Department#Ukraine War Politics#Men Flee#British#Russians#The Defense Ministry#Maxar Technologies
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline – and lists possible Russian ‘retaliations’

A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US.Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response. “Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? OK, we’ve entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world,” said the Fox News anchor.While the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean

“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
988M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy