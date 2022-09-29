ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

greenwichsentinel.com

Michael Spezzano, Jr. – A Greenwich Legend

“Mike Spezzano is a legend”. These were the words our CEO and President, Frank Gaudio, said to me upon asking me to write this biography on Michael. And Frank knows legends-go anywhere in the tristate area with him and it’s guaranteed someone’s going to stop and ask “Hey, aren’t you the guy from the billboards?”…
GREENWICH, CT
capeandislands.org

Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
momcollective.com

Our Favorite Fairfield County Coffee Shops

As busy moms, we should never need an excuse to treat ourselves to a delicious cup of coffee. You know, as with many things, it tastes better when you don’t have to make it! The convenience of a coffee shop is like no other. You can run inside, grab a cup to go, or settle in for the day with a good book. Looking to build your network and make connections? Frequenting a local cafe is a great way to meet new people, build casual connections and learn more about your community.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

5 reggaeton and Latin-inspired musicians coming to CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods and Stamford's Palace Theater are getting ready to fill the room with the sounds of Latin music for the months of October and November. From reggaeton duo Jowell y Randy to salsa icons Victor Manuelle and...
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Paper Shredding Event to be Held October 8

The Greenwich Recycling Advisory Board and Greenwich Green & Clean Shred will hold the annual paper-shredding day on Saturday, October 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Island Beach Parking lot. From old financial statements, medical records and documents that contain sensitive information, all can be recycled safely.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

These roads will be closed for SoNo Half Marathon

NORWALK — The eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K returns on Sunday. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Veterans Park and, after a 13.1-mile journey across South Norwalk and Rowayton to Calf Pasture Beach, ends at Veterans Park. The event also includes a 5K race and a Kids Fun Run.
NORWALK, CT
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

Pedestrian Struck in Greenwich Ave Crosswalk

On Tuesday afternoon a pedestrian was walking north in the crosswalk when a vehicle made a left turn from Greenwich Avenue onto Havemeyer Place and did not see the pedestrian. According to Captain Mark Zuccerella, the pedestrian’s injuries were non-life threatening. he said the contact was at a slow speed.
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On September 30, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am the Bridgeport Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation within the 600 block of Arctic Street (19 shots). In less than a minute police received an additional ShotSpotter activation within the 100 block of Caroline Street (2 rounds). Patrol Officers heard...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose

My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
DANBURY, CT

