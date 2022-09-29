Read full article on original website
greenwichsentinel.com
Michael Spezzano, Jr. – A Greenwich Legend
“Mike Spezzano is a legend”. These were the words our CEO and President, Frank Gaudio, said to me upon asking me to write this biography on Michael. And Frank knows legends-go anywhere in the tristate area with him and it’s guaranteed someone’s going to stop and ask “Hey, aren’t you the guy from the billboards?”…
Register Citizen
The Dish: Gov. Glenn Youngkin drops by Greenwich, actor Michael Weatherly by Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia stopped by Caren’s Cos Cobber on East Putnam Avenue in Cos Cob on Wednesday night to endorse Republican Bob Stefanowski, a Madison resident who is running for governor of Connecticut. Out...
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
The Castle, Black Rock has grand opening on Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to welcome the restaurant to Black Rock.
capeandislands.org
Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut
Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
momcollective.com
Our Favorite Fairfield County Coffee Shops
As busy moms, we should never need an excuse to treat ourselves to a delicious cup of coffee. You know, as with many things, it tastes better when you don’t have to make it! The convenience of a coffee shop is like no other. You can run inside, grab a cup to go, or settle in for the day with a good book. Looking to build your network and make connections? Frequenting a local cafe is a great way to meet new people, build casual connections and learn more about your community.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Woman Recalls Mom’s Dementia, and “A Disease No One Wanted to Speak About”
Cindy Shmerler of Pleasantville says public awareness and acceptance of Alzheimer’s disease has come a long way since her mother, Paula Shmerler, suffered with it in the 2000s. Now a board member with the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter, Cindy Shmerler said the disease was rarely discussed when her family was living with it.
NewsTimes
Danbury immigrant who's dreamed of attending WestConn since age 11 now has 'everything I wanted'
DANBURY — While the journey for Adamaris Loja was a long one when she moved to Danbury from her native Ecuador at age 11 with her family in 2011, the journey to fulfill her dream was simply a walk across the street. Loja lives on Osborne Street, which goes...
Slain EMS Lieutenant Comes Home to Huntington
Lt. Alison Russo came home to Huntington Friday, accompanied by dozens of colleagues in the Fire Department of New York, the day after she was killed in a random attack in Queens.
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
Register Citizen
5 reggaeton and Latin-inspired musicians coming to CT
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods and Stamford's Palace Theater are getting ready to fill the room with the sounds of Latin music for the months of October and November. From reggaeton duo Jowell y Randy to salsa icons Victor Manuelle and...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
New fitness court opens at Seaside Park in Bridgeport
Bridgeport was awarded a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign to build a new fitness court in an attempt to inspire health and wellness for residents.
greenwichsentinel.com
Paper Shredding Event to be Held October 8
The Greenwich Recycling Advisory Board and Greenwich Green & Clean Shred will hold the annual paper-shredding day on Saturday, October 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Island Beach Parking lot. From old financial statements, medical records and documents that contain sensitive information, all can be recycled safely.
Register Citizen
These roads will be closed for SoNo Half Marathon
NORWALK — The eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K returns on Sunday. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Veterans Park and, after a 13.1-mile journey across South Norwalk and Rowayton to Calf Pasture Beach, ends at Veterans Park. The event also includes a 5K race and a Kids Fun Run.
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
greenwichfreepress.com
Pedestrian Struck in Greenwich Ave Crosswalk
On Tuesday afternoon a pedestrian was walking north in the crosswalk when a vehicle made a left turn from Greenwich Avenue onto Havemeyer Place and did not see the pedestrian. According to Captain Mark Zuccerella, the pedestrian’s injuries were non-life threatening. he said the contact was at a slow speed.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
#Bridgeport CT–On September 30, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am the Bridgeport Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation within the 600 block of Arctic Street (19 shots). In less than a minute police received an additional ShotSpotter activation within the 100 block of Caroline Street (2 rounds). Patrol Officers heard...
Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose
My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
