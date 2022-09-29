ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Khan & Kuo: They Are Doing Everything in Their Power to Undermine Our Local Democracy

While much of the news in recent years has focused on the erosion of democratic norms and values at the national level, here in Irvine we’ve also witnessed an extraordinary assault on democracy by Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor, Anthony Kuo, who are now running together for re-election to the Irvine City Council.
IRVINE, CA
Voice of OC

OC Taxpayers Assoc. Honors Voice of OC Covid Reporting

Orange County’s Taxpayer Association this month honored Voice of OC’s accountability reporting. OC Tax members voted to recognize Voice of OC coverage on how the county and cities are using Covid relief funds with a Rose Award, which was presented on Sept. 15 at the 12th Annual Roses and Radishes Awards.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Education
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#American Banker
fullcoll.edu

Breaking News: Vaccine Mandate Will Be Suspended as of Jan. 1, 2023.

At the Sept. 29 Faculty Senate meeting, Interim President Monte Perez announced the suspension of the vaccine mandate at Fullerton College as of Jan. 1, 2023. The resolution for a Districtwide end to the mandate was approved at the NOCCCD board meeting on Sept. 27. The vaccination mandate had been...
FULLERTON, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California

Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Scotland
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NAACP
Country
Singapore
lawstreetmedia.com

Southern California Doctor Pleads Guilty to $20M in Medicare Fraud

California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s Office released a statement on Wednesday detailing a guilty plea they had secured against a doctor who illegally prescribed opioids, anti-psychotics, and more to Medi-Cal beneficiaries, defrauding the program of more than $20 million. Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., was reportedly the subject of the investigation...
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy