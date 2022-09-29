Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Villa rue missed chances at fiery Elland Road
A relatively comfortable day for Emiliano Martínez in goal, who had very little to do in this game thanks to the hard work of the defence in front of him. Leeds’ closest attempt saw Rodrigo fire a strike just past the post. A chance late on saw Villa’s number one easily save a Patrick Bamford effort, before Ezri Konsa dealt with the second ball. The Argentine will be delighted with back to back clean sheets.
Manchester City v Copenhagen: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Danes stop Erling Haaland and/or City from scoring another hatful? Find out with John Brewin
UEFA・
SB Nation
Five Things From An Impressive Shift Against Norwich City
Come the final whistle the Reading fans celebrated more for this hard-earned and thoroughly deserved point against the perennial Championship yo-yo specialists, Norwich City, than the rudimentary dismantling of Huddersfield Town a few days prior. A very firm indicator of the progress made by the club since the Bowen/Ince regime began.
SB Nation
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs players as vegetables
Do we really want to engage more in that match? Really? Tottenham went to the Emirates, a place they very rarely win, and proceeded to not win. Shocker! It was a pretty evenly matched affair until the point where it wasn’t due to Anthony Taylor deciding to give a red card because reasons, and after that it was pretty much a forgone conclusion.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
SB Nation
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 5 October 2022 Kickoff at 20:00 BST (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Donatas Rumšas LTU...
SB Nation
Liverpool 2, Rangers 0 - Match Recap: A Clean Sheet? In This Economy?
Reds: Alexander-Arnold 7’, Salah 53’ (pen) Well, after another disappointing result on the weekend (in a season of predominantly disappointing results), Klopp decided “Fuck it” and is throwing out what could charitably be called a 4-2-3-1, but more likely a 4-2-4. If we can’t keep opponents out, we might as well just go for all the goals. And with a front four of Nunez, Jota, Diaz, and Salah, there are plenty of goals to be scored. So yeah, Jurgen, I’m with you. Fuck it.
SB Nation
On This Day (3rd Oct 2009): Sunderland into top six after United leave it late at Old Trafford!
It never feels like the good ol’ days when you are actually living through them. Nobody tells you to enjoy it while it lasts and back in Steve Bruce’s first season in charge, it felt, at least for a while, that we might be going places. During the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s 2-1 Comeback Victory Over Southampton
Southampton away has been a notoriously slippery fixture for Everton over recent years, as the Toffees had lost 7 of their last 9 visits to St Mary’s Stadium coming into Saturday’s match. And so, when the Saints took the lead through Joe Aribo in the second half, many Evertonians including myself thought that was probably that. The away end I was in was immediately deflated. However, Everton had other plans, and the limbs which ensued were unforgettable.
SB Nation
View From The Town End: Norwich City
If you'd said when the fixtures came out that this match would be a promotion six-pointer, few would have believed you. But, 11 games in, Reading have a chance to leapfrog Norwich City into second with a win. Even so, things aren't going too badly for the Canaries. They sit...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Explains Liverpool Tactical Switch “Was For Us” Not Opponent
After struggling to start the 2022-23 season, with too many dropped points and poor performances, Liverpool ran out against Rangers on Tuesday night with a new formation—one they’d had just one session to prepare. A change seemed needed and wasn’t surprising. With many pointing to midfield—and its impact...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, October 3
We all know what happened on Satuday: Tottenham Hotspur lost. And to Arsenal. Not great. It’s been so long since Spurs have lost in the Premier League that I almost forgot what it felt like, or even what to do. So I’m curious. What do all of you do...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Monday October 3rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: “Is Abdoullah Ba close to coming into contention for a Sunderland start?”
We talked about this a bit on the podcast we recorded on Sunday, and my thoughts were that it’s a matter of time before we see him. From what I’ve seen, it just seems like he’s got ‘it’, whatever that is. I said he reminds...
SB Nation
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Conor Gallagher saves the day
1. CONOR GALLAGHER (8.0, sub) He came, he saw, he conquered. The prince that was promised. He returned the home crowd’s standing ovations (yes, two of them), with a cold dagger through their collective heart, and that’s some House of the Dragon Proper Chels-level plot-twistery. Love it. Gallagher’s...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur Women 2 – Reading Women 1: Spurs rebound in the Conti Cup
Tottenham Hotspur Women got back on track with a solid 2-1 win against Reading in the Conti Cup. Spurs showed enough creativity and quick thinking in attack to break down Reading’s defense in front of Reading’s record breaking home crowd. Rehanne Skinner stuck with a back four of...
SB Nation
Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Holding Our Own
I’m sure I wasn't the only one heading into this game with a slight looming sense of doom. I know we’ve had a terrific start to the season and were coming off the back of the most comfortable win in a long time, but we’ve still shown this season that we have the ability to collapse - particularly against the so called better teams.
SB Nation
Fan Letters: “Yet another Sunderland game ruined by time-wasting and a poor referee!”
Saturday was yet another game that was ruined by Preston’s time-wasting and yet another poor refereeing performance. Credit to the away supporters, who never stopped chanting for virtually the entire game. We are definitely missing a tall centre forward, and it seems we may still be a few weeks...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Having been denied a chance to participate in the (inaugural) European Cup by The Football League in 1955, Chelsea had to wait another 44 long years to make our debut in Europe’s premier competition. Our first ever opponents in the Champions League? AC Milan of course, on September 15, 1999, at Stamford Bridge. Twenty-three years later, the Rossoneri are finally back in town!
UEFA・
SB Nation
Talking Points: Another frustrating night on Wearside for the Black Cats - what went on?
Coming into a home double header against Preston and Blackpool, I didn’t think I’d be here writing on the back of two 0-0 draws. Granted, Sunderland had already drawn some blanks before this season, notably against local rivals Middlesbrough. But in games against Reading and Watford, Sunderland had...
Comments / 0