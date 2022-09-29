ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Villa rue missed chances at fiery Elland Road

A relatively comfortable day for Emiliano Martínez in goal, who had very little to do in this game thanks to the hard work of the defence in front of him. Leeds’ closest attempt saw Rodrigo fire a strike just past the post. A chance late on saw Villa’s number one easily save a Patrick Bamford effort, before Ezri Konsa dealt with the second ball. The Argentine will be delighted with back to back clean sheets.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five Things From An Impressive Shift Against Norwich City

Come the final whistle the Reading fans celebrated more for this hard-earned and thoroughly deserved point against the perennial Championship yo-yo specialists, Norwich City, than the rudimentary dismantling of Huddersfield Town a few days prior. A very firm indicator of the progress made by the club since the Bowen/Ince regime began.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs players as vegetables

Do we really want to engage more in that match? Really? Tottenham went to the Emirates, a place they very rarely win, and proceeded to not win. Shocker! It was a pretty evenly matched affair until the point where it wasn’t due to Anthony Taylor deciding to give a red card because reasons, and after that it was pretty much a forgone conclusion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Neymar
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Harry Kane
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Rangers 0 - Match Recap: A Clean Sheet? In This Economy?

Reds: Alexander-Arnold 7’, Salah 53’ (pen) Well, after another disappointing result on the weekend (in a season of predominantly disappointing results), Klopp decided “Fuck it” and is throwing out what could charitably be called a 4-2-3-1, but more likely a 4-2-4. If we can’t keep opponents out, we might as well just go for all the goals. And with a front four of Nunez, Jota, Diaz, and Salah, there are plenty of goals to be scored. So yeah, Jurgen, I’m with you. Fuck it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham Hotspur#Japanese#Harr
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s 2-1 Comeback Victory Over Southampton

Southampton away has been a notoriously slippery fixture for Everton over recent years, as the Toffees had lost 7 of their last 9 visits to St Mary’s Stadium coming into Saturday’s match. And so, when the Saints took the lead through Joe Aribo in the second half, many Evertonians including myself thought that was probably that. The away end I was in was immediately deflated. However, Everton had other plans, and the limbs which ensued were unforgettable.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

View From The Town End: Norwich City

If you'd said when the fixtures came out that this match would be a promotion six-pointer, few would have believed you. But, 11 games in, Reading have a chance to leapfrog Norwich City into second with a win. Even so, things aren't going too badly for the Canaries. They sit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Pokemon
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Monday October 3rd Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Holding Our Own

I’m sure I wasn't the only one heading into this game with a slight looming sense of doom. I know we’ve had a terrific start to the season and were coming off the back of the most comfortable win in a long time, but we’ve still shown this season that we have the ability to collapse - particularly against the so called better teams.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Having been denied a chance to participate in the (inaugural) European Cup by The Football League in 1955, Chelsea had to wait another 44 long years to make our debut in Europe’s premier competition. Our first ever opponents in the Champions League? AC Milan of course, on September 15, 1999, at Stamford Bridge. Twenty-three years later, the Rossoneri are finally back in town!
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy