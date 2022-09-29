Read full article on original website
Pope calls on Putin to end ‘spiral of violence and death’
Pope Francis on Sunday expressed great concern at the escalation in Ukraine after Moscow annexed four regions and Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the use of nuclear weapons. “My appeal is addressed first and foremost to the President of the Russian Federation, imploring him to stop this spiral of violence...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
Brazilians vote in contentious election plagued by violence and fear
Polls opened in Brazil on Sunday in a presidential election marred by an unprecedented climate of tension and violence.
Iran parliament speaker says protests could weaken society
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s parliament speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed violate security.. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told parliament that unlike the current protests, which he said aim to topple the government, previous demonstrations by teachers and retirees over pay were aimed at reforms, according to the legislative body’s website. “The important point of the (past) protests was that they were reform-seeking and not aimed at overthrowing” the system, said Qalibaf. “I ask all who have any (reasons to) protest not to allow their protest to turn into destabilizing and toppling” of institutions. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran’s morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.
Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start
President Joe Biden often promises to lead by example by moving quickly to convert the U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles
In Brazilian Amazon, a 1,000-mile voyage so people can vote
MANAUS, Brazil — (AP) — In most democracies, citizens go to the polls. But in Brazil’s sparsely populated Amazon region, the polls often go to the voters. Most people in the vast rainforest live in urban areas, but thousands reside in tiny villages several days from the nearest city by boat. Amazonas, Brazil’s biggest state, is triple the size of California yet has only about one-third the population of greater Los Angeles. More than half its cities can’t be reached at all by road, and some are hundreds of kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.
Oil is poised for a weaker rally after 'investor exodus' on strong dollar and recession fears, Goldman says
Goldman Sachs said it's still bullish on oil but slashed its price target on Brent crude to $100 a barrel from $125. The surging US dollar and weakening global demand are headwinds to oil prices, according to a note. But low levels of investment, spare production capacity, and inventories point...
Unrest simmers in Burkina Faso after claimed coup
Security forces fired tear gas to disperse angry protesters outside the French embassy in Burkina Faso's capital on Sunday, as unrest simmered in the impoverished West African nation following the claim of a second coup this year. Security forces fired tear gas from inside the compound to disperse the protesters after they set fire to barriers outside and lobbed rocks at the structure, with some trying to scale the fence, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.
