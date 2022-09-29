Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
‘You Guys Should Go to Jail’: Concussion Expert Rages After Dolphins QB Is Hospitalized
A neuroscientist who specializes in concussions called for the Miami Dolphins’ medical staff and coaches to be fired after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hospitalized with a brutal head injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night. Tagovailoa was taken to the ground during the second quarter and had to be stretchered off the field. The Dolphins later said he had been discharged from the hospital. But Dr. Chris Nowinski, who also specializes in CTE, was enraged that the Dolphins had allowed Tagovailoa to play after he was injured during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday; Tagovailoa...
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss
Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors
Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
Antonio Brown Kicked Out Of Dubai Hotel After Exposing Himself To A Woman In The Pool
Yeah, if you weren’t convinced that former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has lost his damn mind yet, here’s yet another example. We’re talking about a guy who is so egotistical that he couldn’t stay on a team for very long after his stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and when Tom Brady vouched for him to come to Tampa Bay, he proceeded to run off the field in the middle of their game against the New York Jets and call it quits.
Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles
Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 1-Word Reaction To Viral Pregame Outfit
Earlier Thursday night, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to the team's game against the Miami Dolphins in style. The NFL shared a look at Burrow's pre-game outfit and he didn't disappoint. The former No. 1 overall pick is rocking a flower-patterned suit with athletic shoes - just in case he needs to make a quick getaway.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News
The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cris Collinsworth Job News
Cris Collinsworth was once really close to having a different job at NBC. Dick Ebersol just came out with a new book and in it, he writes that Collinsworth was close to being NBC's play-by-play announcer and not the network's color commentator. In fact, the original plan was to have him team up with John Madden in 2006.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory
In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.
In Style
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"
As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
NFL Fans Furious About Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football Broadcast… Again
Another week of NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, and… fans are still having issues with their broadcast quality. From buffering to audio desyncing and more. It’s enough to make you think it might not just be the internet quality of the folks watching at home. If...
