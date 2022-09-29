Read full article on original website
Resident missing from retirement center in Bienville Parish
ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
Behind the Badge: Center, Tx
CENTER, Texas - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on law enforcement in Center, Texas as part of our KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. If you'd like to submit an idea for a...
Hotel Bentley—One of Louisiana’s Most Haunted Spots
There are some spooky places in Louisiana. Most people automatically think of New Orleans when they hear about paranormal activity but there have been sightings of spirits and ghosts all across the state of Louisiana. One spot that is said to be a paranormal hot spot is the Hotel Bentley...
Unrestrained Denham Springs man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches early Saturday. The crash claimed the life of Nicholas A. Bernard, 26. The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Bernard, was traveling north on I-49 about 6 a.m....
2269 Martin L King Jr. Ave
Updated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Grambling - Updated two bed, 1 bath apartment in Grambling. This apartment offers a spacious open floor plan, large kitchen with breakfast area and washer/dryer hookups. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pros, LLC Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
COMILLA ‘CHICKEN’ FISHER DUPREE
Comilla “Chicken” Fisher Dupree was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Natchitoches to the union of Birel Fisher Sr. and Ida Nelson Conley. She was called to eternal life Sept. 24, 2022, at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. She was baptized at an early age at the St. Luke Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor P.M. Gillie. She later moved her membership to the St. Savior Baptist Church and finished her work at her favorite place, First Baptist Church Amulet.
Second arrest made in weekend homicide in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested a second man sought in connection with last weekend's homicide in the city. Kenny Wayne Smith Jr, 27, turned himself in at the Natchitoches Police Department Thursday. He was arrested without incident. Smith was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a...
New public safety, municipal complex coming to Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A new public safety and judicial complex is coming to Pineville. It will be the new home of the Pineville Police Department and the Pineville City Court. “It really is an investment on a corridor that is so important to downtown Pineville and downtown Alexandria,” explained...
Dinosaurs Take Over the Alexandria Mall Parking Lot
Dinosaurs have taken over the Alexandria Mall parking lot. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey shows us what it’s all about. Jurassic Empire is at the Alexandria Mall. It’s a drive through event with life size dinosaurs that move and breathe as you drive through. Joey Flohr on...
Beware of Poisonous Weed
Natchitoches Parish, La - Randall Mallette and Chris Pearce, with Red River Research discovered several strands of perilla mint infesting pastures in Natchitoches Parish earlier this week. Perilla mint is a highly toxic square-stemmed broadleaf weed that kills livestock each year in Louisiana. Cattle, sheep, and horses are particularly susceptible to the weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous, but toxin is most prevalent in the flowers. Perilla mint are in full bloom throughout Louisiana right now. Hay containing the plants can be toxic as well. Clinical signs to look for in livestock that have consumed the weed include labored breathing, open mouth breathing, and death.
Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigate Webster Parish man’s death
KSLA — Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigated the death of a Webster Parish man Monday, Sept. 26 and believe it is related to the 67-year-old Heflin resident open burning on his property. His death is the fifth this year in Louisiana attributed to open burning accidents, according...
Southwood @ Haughton
Haughton - 37 Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in reference to a burglary that happened on September 21 on England Drive. Patrick Neil Sanders, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with simple burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and criminal conspiracy. Richard Aaron Paul, Jr., 22, of...
Large woods fire south of Mansfield now under control
MANSFIELD, La. -- A large woods fire south of Mansfield finally has been contained, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office said. Firstfighters had the area under control then flames jumped a fire line. Firefighters finally won the battle. Two roads were closed -- Sam Booker Road to Mustiful Road and Hudson...
Prosecutors allege Timothy Teasley killed store clerk for reporting girlfriend for shoplifting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish prosecutors believe a Feb. 14, 2017, deadly shooting, in which a convenience store clerk was killed and another clerk was shot at, stemmed from an incident two weeks before when Timothy Teasley’s girlfriend was reported for shoplifting. The shooting happened at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery on Third Street around 10 p.m. Thair Zidan, 27, of Alexandria, died at the store.
Former Louisiana Tech Standout Danielle Sheridan Passes Away
Former Louisiana Tech outfielder Danielle Sheridan passed away this week from injuries sustained in a car accident. Sheridan played for the Lady Techsters from 2006-09, when the program competed in the Western Athletic Conference. She was the starting left fielder for LA Tech through the vast majority of her career, also seeing some action at designated player as a freshman.
9/29: Vernon sheriff announces recent arrests
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reports the following arrests:. John Thomas White Jr., 27, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding traffic warrants. White was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $4,500. Pamela Corley Hardy, 53, of Anacoco, was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant. Hardy...
RPSO investigating Forest Hill burglary
FOREST HILL, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened in the Indian Hills Road area in Forest Hill. According to the victims, their camp had been burglarized sometime between August and September. The suspect(s) made a forced entry through a window and a rear door.
High school football: Airline throttles Natchitoches Central
The Airline Vikings rolled to a big first-half lead and cruised to a 46-0 District 1-5A victory over the Natchitoches Central Chiefs Friday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Airline improved to 2-3 overall with its second straight victory. The Vikings are tied for first with Parkway in...
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The person has been identified. The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle shown in the photos above. The person is wanted for questioning in reference to multiple thefts that happened at a local business. If...
