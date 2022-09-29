ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Part of tree falls on home in Lakeland

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWFe8_0iEoB7im00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of a tree fell on a home in Lakeland during Hurricane Ian and now the homeowner is living in an RV because they do not have power.

News Channel 8’s Xavier Harris was in Polk County early Thursday morning surveying the damage, which also included downed power lines.

Hurricane Ian damages Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

“As we were driving here, we could see part of a tree that’s on [a] home,” Xavier said.

He said he and his photojournalist briefly spoke to the homeowner, who told them they are now currently living out of the RV next to the home.

The tree also fell on the homeowner’s car.

Most of the community in Polk has lost power, with current numbers saying about 62,400 customers are experiencing outages as of Thursday morning.

First responders are asking those in the area to be patient as they continue to respond to calls.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian cleanup continues in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County residents continue cleaning up after Hurricane Ian. On most normal Fridays, people start to unwind for the weekend, but not this one. In areas socked by Hurricane Ian, chain saws rumbled, and homeowners hauled downed limbs and branches out of their yards. It was all hands on deck as residents cleaned up.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Passenger killed when truck hits downed tree in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 70-year-old man was injured, when their truck collided with a downed tree on a Lake Wales roadway Saturday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's office said Hosie Session, Jr., 70, of Lake Wales, was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 on Old Bartow Lake Wales Road around 6 a.m. when he hit the tree in the westbound lane.
LAKE WALES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Polk County, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Polk County, FL
Government
Lakeland, FL
Government
Lakeland, FL
Sports
Polk County, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WFLA

WFLA

101K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy