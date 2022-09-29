It takes a village to be elite in college football and Kirby Smart and Co. have impressively retained a roster where superstars and walk-ons are equal contributors

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brent Key held the ball given to him by his new boss and pointed to the gold “GT” logo on it, a symbol the former Georgia Tech lineman turned interim head coach tasked with holding his alma mater’s struggling program together has held close for a quarter century and counting. “That means everything to me,” Key said, tapping the embossed letters for effect. Sure looked like it, for both Key and the group he’s now suddenly in charge of leading. Five days after Geoff Collins was fired four games into his fourth season, the Yellow Jackets responded with a stunning 26-21 victory over No. 24 Pittsburgh on Saturday night that was emphatic as it was improbable.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO