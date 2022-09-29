A Jewish man was wounded on Saturday night when he entered the village of Husan, next to Beitar Ilit in Gush Etzion. The man had entered the village with his son to pick up his son’s truck from an Arab garage in Husan when they were attacked by a group of about 20 Arabs. One of the stone hit him in the head. His son drove him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, and there he needed 5 stitches in his head. The car was also damaged.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 HOURS AGO