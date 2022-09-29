One of the biggest advantages of Social Security is that its payments get annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs). When inflation is high — as seniors have seen during the past couple of years — these COLAs cause monthly checks to rise the following January to help retiree purchasing power keep pace. 2022’s COLA boosted benefits by 5.9% this year, and early estimates make it likely that the COLA that will take effect in early 2023 will be between 8% and 9%.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO