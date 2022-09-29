ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Social Security Recipients Might Actually Get to Keep Their 2023 Raise

One of the biggest advantages of Social Security is that its payments get annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs). When inflation is high — as seniors have seen during the past couple of years — these COLAs cause monthly checks to rise the following January to help retiree purchasing power keep pace. 2022’s COLA boosted benefits by 5.9% this year, and early estimates make it likely that the COLA that will take effect in early 2023 will be between 8% and 9%.
BUSINESS
KXLY

The Grim Reality of Social Security’s Record “Raise” in 2023

In just 12 days — Oct. 13, 2022, at 08:30 a.m. ET — Social Security’s more than 65 million beneficiaries will find out exactly how much their monthly benefit is slated to rise in 2023. For most of the 48.1 million retired workers receiving a Social Security check, unveiling the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is the most important announcement of the year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Social Security Benefits#Cola#Social Security Income#Business Personal Finance#Cola Ranks#Lr
KXLY

Here’s How Much (or Little) Social Security Benefits Could Rise for Retirees in 2023

Millions of Americans receive a Social Security retirement benefit each month, and nearly nine in 10 retired workers depend on that income to some extent, according to Gallup. Unfortunately, Social Security beneficiaries have fought a losing battle with inflation this year, and that has many seniors looking forward to a big cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) next year.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
KXLY

4 Retirement Strategies That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

The 401(k) has become synonymous with retirement savings, and for good reason. It’s one of the most widely used retirement savings vehicles, and many employers will match your contributions, which is the closest thing to free money out there. But if you find yourself working for a company that...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KXLY

Should you be worried about your money? Wall Street just saw its worst week in two years

Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500’s worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down by more than a quarter since the start of the year.
BUSINESS
KXLY

Harris, Yellen focus on community finance at Freedman Forum

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plan to use this year’s Freedman’s Bank Forum to highlight how federal coronavirus pandemic relief program funds have helped support Black- and minority-owned businesses. The Treasury Department said in a statement that “the importance of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KXLY

U.S. Suicide Rates Rose in 2021, Reversing 2 Years of Decline

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The suicide rate in the United States increased in 2021, following two years of decline, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of suicides increased to 47,646 in 2021, up from 45,979 in 2020,...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy