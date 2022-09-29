Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
A Big Boost Is Coming to Social Security — But Will It Be Enough for You?
Just how massive will 2023’s Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) be? That’s the big question. Inflation has been soaring for well over a year, and in recent months, it’s been notably high. That’s put a strain on not just retirees, but people in general. The good...
KXLY
Social Security Recipients Might Actually Get to Keep Their 2023 Raise
One of the biggest advantages of Social Security is that its payments get annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs). When inflation is high — as seniors have seen during the past couple of years — these COLAs cause monthly checks to rise the following January to help retiree purchasing power keep pace. 2022’s COLA boosted benefits by 5.9% this year, and early estimates make it likely that the COLA that will take effect in early 2023 will be between 8% and 9%.
3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks
Getting the most out of Social Security is key for today's retirees.
KXLY
The Grim Reality of Social Security’s Record “Raise” in 2023
In just 12 days — Oct. 13, 2022, at 08:30 a.m. ET — Social Security’s more than 65 million beneficiaries will find out exactly how much their monthly benefit is slated to rise in 2023. For most of the 48.1 million retired workers receiving a Social Security check, unveiling the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is the most important announcement of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY
How to Check Your Social Security Benefit Amount — and Why It’s So Important
Do you know how much you’ll receive in Social Security benefits once you retire? If not, you’re not alone. Around 44% of U.S. adults don’t know how much to expect from Social Security, according to a 2022 survey from the Nationwide Retirement Institute. Not knowing your future...
KXLY
1 Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That Most Retirees Should Want, Too
Joe Biden wants to change Social Security. He hasn’t tried to keep this a secret. In fact, Biden campaigned for president with a plan to shake up the federal program in several ways. Some of the president’s proposals could stir up controversy. But not all of them. Here’s one...
KXLY
Here’s How Much Bigger the Average Social Security Check Will Likely Be in 2023
Every extra dollar counts in today’s economy. Prices for nearly everything are higher than they were a year ago. That’s especially problematic for retirees on fixed incomes. The good news is that a large Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is on the way. We won’t know for sure...
KXLY
Here’s How Much (or Little) Social Security Benefits Could Rise for Retirees in 2023
Millions of Americans receive a Social Security retirement benefit each month, and nearly nine in 10 retired workers depend on that income to some extent, according to Gallup. Unfortunately, Social Security beneficiaries have fought a losing battle with inflation this year, and that has many seniors looking forward to a big cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) next year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXLY
These Upcoming Medicare Changes Could Save Seniors Thousands of Dollars in the Coming Years
In August, lawmakers passed the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest-ever bill aimed at combatting climate change. The bill will raise $769 billion in revenue and invest $369 billion in energy security and climate change. But baked into the bill are also provisions that could significantly help seniors enrolled in Medicare,...
KXLY
4 Retirement Strategies That Run Circles Around a 401(k)
The 401(k) has become synonymous with retirement savings, and for good reason. It’s one of the most widely used retirement savings vehicles, and many employers will match your contributions, which is the closest thing to free money out there. But if you find yourself working for a company that...
KXLY
Should you be worried about your money? Wall Street just saw its worst week in two years
Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500’s worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down by more than a quarter since the start of the year.
Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, a self-described “car guy,″ often promises to lead by example by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts have lagged in helping meet his ambitious climate goals by eliminating gas-powered vehicles from the federal fleet.
KXLY
Harris, Yellen focus on community finance at Freedman Forum
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plan to use this year’s Freedman’s Bank Forum to highlight how federal coronavirus pandemic relief program funds have helped support Black- and minority-owned businesses. The Treasury Department said in a statement that “the importance of...
KXLY
U.S. Suicide Rates Rose in 2021, Reversing 2 Years of Decline
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The suicide rate in the United States increased in 2021, following two years of decline, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of suicides increased to 47,646 in 2021, up from 45,979 in 2020,...
Comments / 0