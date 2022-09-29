Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn
With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Mary Belk: First as an observer, then a participant: A look back at parades
When I was a little girl, there were plenty of parades in Auburn. In the beginning, I was an observer, squeezing my way through the crowd to the College Street curb, waiting eagerly for a glimpse of the pageantry. I’ve always been a sucker for a bit of pomp and...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University unveils NPHC Legacy Plaza, 'the first physical landmark for any Black student organization on Auburn’s campus'
On Friday afternoon, Auburn University dedicated the National Pan-Hellenic Council Legacy Plaza, which features an open space and monuments dedicated to the nine African American fraternities and sororities on the Auburn campus that make up the NPHC. Often called the “Divine Nine,” the NPHC consists of five fraternities—Alpha Phi Alpha,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's the essay prompt for this year's Racial Justice Essay Contest
The Lee County Remembrance Project, in partnership with the Lee County NAACP Branch, are hosting the second annual Racial Justice Essay Contest. The deadline to submit an essay is Oct. 10 and winners will be announced on Nov. 5. Students in grades 9-12 from Auburn, Opelika and Lee County public high schools, as well as 2022 graduates of those schools, can submit an essay.
Opelika-Auburn News
MLK Drive streetscape project aims to bring beauty and access to Highway 14 entrance to Auburn
On Tuesday, the City of Auburn held a public meeting at the Boykin Center Auditorium to show preliminary plans for the Martin Luther King Drive Streetscape Project. The project is part of a two-mile beautification development along Highway 14 from North Donahue Drive to Webster Road. Jonathan Bullard, a senior...
Opelika-Auburn News
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika looking ahead after rivalry loss
Three weeks ago, Opelika had lots to celebrate by downing No. 1 Central-Phenix City. On Friday, the Bulldogs got their second chance at No. 1, though under much different circumstances. In the time since Opelika had toppled the Red Devils at home, they went on the road and narrowly fell...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: No woman no cry
Everything’s going to be alright. The people of Auburn — the persistent people of Auburn — striped the stadium. A father and a daughter with an orange-and-blue bow in her hair lined the railing on the ramp, expecting another wild LSU rivalry game and getting one. A husband helped his wife with a cane down the steps in section 11 before the game, and the fine people of Auburn cleared the way with a smile. The sun shined in Auburn, until the sun went down, when two students waved flags behind the tubas above the band, the American flag and the AU, during another raucous game under the lights in the loveliest village.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University presents 'Detroit '67,' its first play of the season
Auburn University is presenting a play that is unlike any other show they’ve done in the past. “Detroit ‘67” is the university’s first production of the 2022-23 season about sibling conflict as they share their recently inherited childhood home during times of social change. “This play...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Familiar faces: Friends Robby Ashford and Sonny DiChiara cross paths again in starring roles at Auburn
Hoover High School’s 2018 baseball team photo looks as standard as any still in a yearbook. Thirty high-school athletes are adorned in matching white hats and bottoms, with black tops complemented by orange lettering, numbers and trim. They’re sandwiched between five coaches — three to the left and two to the right — as well as a student manager in front of the “BUCS” logo that sits on the turf in front of home plate on Hoover’s ball diamond.
Opelika-Auburn News
Dragons, sushi and jazz! The Auburn University Marching Band unveils a new halftime show vs. LSU
Auburn fans are always on the edge of their seats on game day. But it isn’t always because the football team is in a fierce battle. Fans are also waiting to see what the Auburn University Marching Band is going to do next. This Saturday, the band will debut...
Opelika-Auburn News
Saving the Best for big moments: Trick play helps turn Auburn High's win
Clyde Pittman says he isn’t a fan of catching touchdowns. Auburn High’s senior quarterback is much more familiar with running or throwing them, but the game-changing touchdown on Friday night was the kind he’s less familiar with. Place kicker Will Best, on the other hand, isn’t familiar...
Opelika-Auburn News
Bryan Harsin's buyout: A look at the money for multiple scenarios
Every week it seems there’s a case being made for Auburn to part ways with Bryan Harsin. The opinions of the talking heads are the most direct examples. Paul Finebaum has said his piece times over and one former Alabama quarterback has alleged Harsin’s tenure already has an expiration date.
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: See the new Auburn gymnastics Final Four ring from all angles
The high-flying 2022 Auburn gymnastics team finally has its hardware. Members of the Tigers’ record-breaking team were awarded their Final Four rings this week, commemorating their run to the NCAA national championship final this past spring. Auburn advanced out of the national semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas, and was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. LSU
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against LSU, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. What could give Auburn its best chance to beat LSU?. JUSTIN LEE: Auburn will have to improve in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 82: Lost keys and a lame duck coach
Justin Lee and Adam Cole discuss Bryan Harsin’s contract and the inevitable change coming to Auburn football. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn abysmal in second half again; shut out in second half in 30% of SEC games under Harsin
Auburn shut down in the second half again. Continuing a problem that has plagued Auburn throughout Bryan Harsin’s tenure, Auburn was held scoreless in the second half as LSU came back to win 21-17 on Saturday. Auburn led 17-0 before giving up 21 unanswered to LSU after halftime. Harsin’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn falls to LSU after late turnovers
Auburn and LSU have been known for their theatrical matchups, and though there weren’t any earthquakes or gymnasium fires Saturday night, the latest installment lived up to its billing. Saturdays’ contest went in favor of the visitors — LSU holding on for a 21-17 win that snapped Auburn’s chance...
