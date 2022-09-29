ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City Royals, 10-3: Game thread recap

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Detroit Tigers (62-92) vs. Kansas City Royals (63-92)

When: 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Tigers radio affiliates ).

BOX SCORE

First-pitch weather forecast: Sunny, mid-50s.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 4.37 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Jonathan Heasley (4-8, 4.87 ERA).

Tigers lineup

1. Akil Baddoo, LF

2. Riley Greene, CF

3. Javier Baez, SS

4. Harold Castro, 1B

5. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

6. Willi Castro, RF

7. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

8. Tucker Barnhart, C

9. Ryan Kreidler, SS

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City Royals, 10-3: Game thread recap

