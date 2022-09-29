Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City Royals, 10-3: Game thread recap

Kenneth Walker III ran out of the tunnel at Ford Field and while surveying the fans, he saw something he hadn't seen in quite some time. "It was cool being able to see a lot of people with my jersey on," Walker said after the Lions' 48-45 loss on Sunday. "I don’t see that as much (anymore). I’m just a rookie, but it was pretty great seeing a lot of the fans just show support even though they are rooting for the Lions.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO