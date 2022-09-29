Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City Royals, 10-3: Game thread recap
Detroit Tigers (62-92) vs. Kansas City Royals (63-92)
When: 1:10 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Comerica Park.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Tigers radio affiliates ).
First-pitch weather forecast: Sunny, mid-50s.
Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 4.37 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Jonathan Heasley (4-8, 4.87 ERA).
Tigers lineup
1. Akil Baddoo, LF
2. Riley Greene, CF
3. Javier Baez, SS
4. Harold Castro, 1B
5. Jonathan Schoop, 2B
6. Willi Castro, RF
7. Jeimer Candelario, 3B
8. Tucker Barnhart, C
9. Ryan Kreidler, SS
