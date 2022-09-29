Ian expected to near South Carolina as hurricane
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After barreling through southwest Florida and battering Tampa Bay with strong winds and heavy rains, Ian weakened overnight and became a tropical storm Thursday morning. It is forecast to become a hurricane again Thursday evening as heads for South Carolina.
The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida just after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph.Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
By 2 p.m. Thursday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, and was about 40 miles northeast of Cape Canaveral and 275 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina. It was moving north-northeast at 9 mph.
Although the storm has lost much of its strength, it is is still producing catastrophic flooding over east-Central Florida, and will likely continue to produce strong winds, heavy rains, and storm surge across portions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.
“Major-to-record river flooding will continue across central Florida through next week,” the NHC said.
Swells from the storm are affecting Florida, and could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
The storm should move off the east-central Florida coast soon. Some re-strengthening is expected, and it could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday, according to the center.
The storm could dump another 2 to 4 inches of rain on portions of East Central and Northeast Florida.
Parts of Florida remain under a storm surge warning, meaning the storm could raise water levels above normal tides.
According to the NHC, water could reach the following heights above ground in the following areas:
- Edisto Beach to South Santee River (4 to 7 feet)
- Flagler/Volusia County Line to Edisto Beach (4 to 6 feet)
- South Santee River to Little River Inlet (3 to 5 feet)
- St. Johns River (2 to 4 feet)
- East of Little River Inlet to Duck, including Pamlico and Neuse Rivers (2 to 4 feet)
- Patrick Air Force Base to Flagler/Volusia County Line (1 to 3 feet)
- Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee including Charlotte Harbor (1 to 3 feet)
- Albemarle Sound (1 to 2 feet)
Here is a list of watches and warnings that are in effect as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
- Flagler/Volusia Line to Little River Inlet
- Neuse River
- St. Johns River
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Savannah River to Little River Inlet
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Jupiter Inlet Florida to Duck North Carolina
- Pamlico Sound
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
- North of South Santee River to Duck North Carolina
- Pamlico River
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- Flagler/Volusia County Line to the Savannah River
