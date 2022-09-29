ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian expected to near South Carolina as hurricane

By Athina Morris, Dylan Abad
 6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After barreling through southwest Florida and battering Tampa Bay with strong winds and heavy rains, Ian weakened overnight and became a tropical storm Thursday morning. It is forecast to become a hurricane again Thursday evening as heads for South Carolina.

The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida just after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph.

Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker

By 2 p.m. Thursday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, and was about 40 miles northeast of Cape Canaveral and 275 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina. It was moving north-northeast at 9 mph.

Although the storm has lost much of its strength, it is is still producing catastrophic flooding over east-Central Florida, and will likely continue to produce strong winds, heavy rains, and storm surge across portions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

“Major-to-record river flooding will continue across central Florida through next week,” the NHC said.

Swells from the storm are affecting Florida, and could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The storm should move off the east-central Florida coast soon. Some re-strengthening is expected, and it could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday, according to the center.

The storm could dump another 2 to 4 inches of rain on portions of East Central and Northeast Florida.

Parts of Florida remain under a storm surge warning, meaning the storm could raise water levels above normal tides.

According to the NHC, water could reach the following heights above ground in the following areas:

  • Edisto Beach to South Santee River (4 to 7 feet)
  • Flagler/Volusia County Line to Edisto Beach (4 to 6 feet)
  • South Santee River to Little River Inlet (3 to 5 feet)
  • St. Johns River (2 to 4 feet)
  • East of Little River Inlet to Duck, including Pamlico and Neuse Rivers (2 to 4 feet)
  • Patrick Air Force Base to Flagler/Volusia County Line (1 to 3 feet)
  • Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee including Charlotte Harbor (1 to 3 feet)
  • Albemarle Sound (1 to 2 feet)

Here is a list of watches and warnings that are in effect as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

  • Flagler/Volusia Line to Little River Inlet
  • Neuse River
  • St. Johns River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • Savannah River to Little River Inlet

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Jupiter Inlet Florida to Duck North Carolina
  • Pamlico Sound

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

  • North of South Santee River to Duck North Carolina
  • Pamlico River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • Flagler/Volusia County Line to the Savannah River

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

