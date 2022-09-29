Read full article on original website
Bayern Munich sporting director responds to claims Sadio Mane is unhappy
Bayern Munich address claims that new signing Sadio Mane is unhappy at the club after a difficult start to life in Germany.
Manchester City v Manchester United: Premier League — live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Manchester City maintain their unbeaten record this season against their bitter rivals? Join Rob Smyth to find out
Sadio Mane admits adapting to Bayern Munich 'is not easy at all'
Sadio Mane admits that he has struggled to adapt to life at Bayern Munich.
Jack Grealish reveals when he'll reach his peak at Man City
Jack Grealish says he still has more to offer for Manchester City after impressing in his side's last game against Wolves.
Douglas Luiz stalls on signing new Aston Villa contract
Steven Gerrard says there has been no progress on a new contract at Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz, who is a target for Arsenal.
Man City predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester United
Transfer rumours: Haaland's wage hike; Barça and Arsenal want Neves
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Erling Haaland, Ruben Neves, Cody Gakpo and more.
Aston Villa 1-1 Man Utd (Villa win 4-3 on penalties): Carla Ward's side claim Conti Cup bonus point
Man Utd & Aston Villa was decided by a penalty shootout in the Continental Cup group stage.
Jurgen Klopp backs 'exceptional' Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs
Jurgen Klopp has come out in support of Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs.
Harry Kane sets two Premier League records in north London derby
Harry Kane set two Premier League scoring records in the north London derby against Arsenal.
Phil Neville counting himself 'fortunate' to have Gonzalo Higuain at Inter Miami
He's come in for plenty of stick during his time in Fort Lauderdale but, right now, Gonzalo Higuain is carrying Inter Miami to the MLS Cup Playoffs. The veteran Argentine striker scored the late winner in a vital 1-0 victory away at Toronto FC on Friday night, leaving the Herons on the cusp of sealing their post-season spot.
MLS・
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Mallorca - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Mallorca
UEFA・
Conor Gallagher admits Chelsea winner at Crystal Palace was 'a bit jammy'
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has said he was a tad fortunate to score his side's winner at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Gunners cruise to north London derby victory
Player ratings from the north London derby clash between Arsenal & Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd to return for De Jong; Bellingham's response to Liverpool pleas
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, Christopher Nkunku, Marcus Rashford, Ruben Neves & more.
West Ham 2-0 Wolves: Wanderers replace Hammers in Premier League relegation zone
West Ham climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win against Wolves on Saturday evening, with Bruno Lage's men replacing them in the bottom three.
Steven Gerrard gives contract update on Arsenal target Douglas Luiz
Steven Gerrard speaks about the contract situation regarding Arsenal target Douglas Luiz.
Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona: Player ratings as Robert Lewandowski fires Blaugrana top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Mallorca's La Liga meeting with Barcelona
Who is Ibrahim Adel? Things to know about the Liverpool target
A breakdown of everything you need to know about rising star Ibrahim Adel, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.
Fantasy Premier League injuries, doubts and suspensions
All injury absentees, doubts and
