Seamus Conneely among injury doubts as Accrington prepare to host Morecambe

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Accrington are continuing to see their squad stretched by a high number of injuries ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Morecambe.

Michael Nottingham, Jay Rich-Baghuelou, David Morgan, Touray Sisay, Rosaire Longelo, Kody Adedoyin and Matt Lowe are being assessed after spells in the treatment room.

Seamus Conneely limped off with an undisclosed injury in the 64th minute of Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Bristol Rovers and his fitness is being checked.

If he does not get the green light, then Dan Martin is set to continue filling his boots in midfield.

Morecambe are still without on-loan Southampton midfielder Caleb Watts because of a calf injury sustained at the start of the month.

Watts could be available for the home clash with Ipswich on October 8, however.

Ash Hunter, Max Melbourne and Courtney Duffus are definitely out as they continue their recoveries from long-term injuries.

“There’s a lot for us to improve on. We are not where we should be,” boss Derek Adams said.

