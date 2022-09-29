This graphic has been doing the rounds on Reddit and it highlights how truly brutal the schedule is going to be leading up to the World Cup. I suppose in the age we're living in, money talks so there was likely never any attempt to find a workable solution for a shorter season that took the actual players themselves into consideration. Of course there'll be a narrative from some corners that they're paid exorbitant amounts of money (which they clearly are) so they should just get on with it, but they're also human beings at the end of the day.

