Restaurants

96.1 The Breeze

Watch Horror Movie About Western New York Urban Legend

Did you know the Urban Legend of the infamous Pigman of Evans, New York?. If not, this Halloween you can watch a movie about him. According to the urban legend, Holland road in Evans, New York is called Pigman road because of a hog farmer and butcher who killed several boys on the road outside his home.
EVANS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Underrated Italian Restaurants in Western New York

Now that weather is turning cooler, people will soon be on the hunt for those great, warm comfort foods. Things like grilled cheese, French onion soup, mac & cheese, stews and much more. Another classic comfort food is pasta and really, Italian food in general is beloved by many; especially...
BUFFALO, NY
New York State
96.1 The Breeze

New Destructive Invasive Insect Found In New York State For First Time

New York State just got another destructive invasive pest, as if we needed any more. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that the elm zigzag sawfly has been found in the state for the first time. It was detected at three locations in St. Lawrence County, including Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area, Brasher State Forest, and Lost Nation State Forest.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Best Beer In Western New York Is…

It’s officially fall in Western New York, and there’s just something about relaxing by the campfire, watching the leaves change, with a bottle of beer in your hand. Everyone has their preference when it comes to their favorite drink, and while a lot of us opt for beer, we may not agree with the best beer in America, according to a recent YouGov research study.
FOOD & DRINKS
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Is One Step Closer To Ban On Gas Vehicles

New York State is making progress with its ban on gas-powered cars, essentially making them illegal to buy. Just like California, a new report from News 8 WROC says that New York is on track to ban all gas vehicles. The U.S. Department of Transportation recently approved New York's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, pushing the state closer to making the ban a reality.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Every Western New York Town Should Do What Akron Did

Every Western New York town should follow this example. It’s not going to be easy, but if everyone in the town comes together, we can make this happen. Only a select few people choose to put their life on the line for our country, and for that, we should be eternally grateful. To show how few people serve, the Council on Foreign Relations looked at the demographics of the U.S. Military, and they found out that there are about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, which makes up less than one half of 1 percent of the U.S. population. https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/demographics-us-military.
AKRON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Report: Millions For Cops In New York State

There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.1 The Breeze

Bow Hunting In New York? Remember This Rule

The best part of the the year is here in New York State. From now until New Year's eve, there are some great things that are going to happen and some of the best weather of the year as well. This weekend will be the start of the archery hunting...
HOBBIES
96.1 The Breeze

Tips To Prepare For Severe Weather In New York State

As the southeastern parts of the United States prepare for the impact of Hurricane Ian, it's super important to make sure you're prepared for severe weather and the potential for disaster to hit. Living in the northeast, we're no stranger to bad weather. From massive snowstorms to hurricanes and tropical...
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

Another Stimulus Check Coming For New Yorkers

New York residents can expect another stimulus check to be heading their way later this month. Last month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will be sending out stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers to fight inflation and improve affordability. The checks will be worth...
BUSINESS
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

https://961thebreeze.com

 https://961thebreeze.com

