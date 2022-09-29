Read full article on original website
Watch Horror Movie About Western New York Urban Legend
Did you know the Urban Legend of the infamous Pigman of Evans, New York?. If not, this Halloween you can watch a movie about him. According to the urban legend, Holland road in Evans, New York is called Pigman road because of a hog farmer and butcher who killed several boys on the road outside his home.
5 Underrated Italian Restaurants in Western New York
Now that weather is turning cooler, people will soon be on the hunt for those great, warm comfort foods. Things like grilled cheese, French onion soup, mac & cheese, stews and much more. Another classic comfort food is pasta and really, Italian food in general is beloved by many; especially...
This City In New York State Is The Most Neighborly In The US
What makes a good neighbor? Is it one that comes over to hang out with you on the porch in the summer? One that snow blows or plows your driveway for you after a big winter storm? Someone who gets your mail for you or feeds your cat when you’re out of town?
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
Warning From New York’s AG: Check These Batteries
The push to go green may have found a bit of a push back in New York State. Just about everything that is "electric powered" runs on a battery of some sort and there are new warnings for residents in The Empire State. The same day that week that New...
New Destructive Invasive Insect Found In New York State For First Time
New York State just got another destructive invasive pest, as if we needed any more. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that the elm zigzag sawfly has been found in the state for the first time. It was detected at three locations in St. Lawrence County, including Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area, Brasher State Forest, and Lost Nation State Forest.
The Best Beer In Western New York Is…
It’s officially fall in Western New York, and there’s just something about relaxing by the campfire, watching the leaves change, with a bottle of beer in your hand. Everyone has their preference when it comes to their favorite drink, and while a lot of us opt for beer, we may not agree with the best beer in America, according to a recent YouGov research study.
New York State Is One Step Closer To Ban On Gas Vehicles
New York State is making progress with its ban on gas-powered cars, essentially making them illegal to buy. Just like California, a new report from News 8 WROC says that New York is on track to ban all gas vehicles. The U.S. Department of Transportation recently approved New York's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, pushing the state closer to making the ban a reality.
Every Western New York Town Should Do What Akron Did
Every Western New York town should follow this example. It’s not going to be easy, but if everyone in the town comes together, we can make this happen. Only a select few people choose to put their life on the line for our country, and for that, we should be eternally grateful. To show how few people serve, the Council on Foreign Relations looked at the demographics of the U.S. Military, and they found out that there are about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, which makes up less than one half of 1 percent of the U.S. population. https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/demographics-us-military.
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?
The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
Report: Millions For Cops In New York State
There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
Bow Hunting In New York? Remember This Rule
The best part of the the year is here in New York State. From now until New Year's eve, there are some great things that are going to happen and some of the best weather of the year as well. This weekend will be the start of the archery hunting...
October Weather Shaping Up To Pretty Mild Across New York
As we get ready to call it quits on the month of September and look ahead to October if you are hoping for crisp autumn weather you might be a bit disappointed. Looking ahead to the next 30 or so days, it looks like you might have to leave the heavy sweaters and winter jackets in the closet for now.
Heating Tax Breaks For Some Families In Western New York?
The winter of 2022-23 is going to be a record setter but not for what we are used to seeing. Sure, we will get lots of snow. But the bigger story of this upcoming season will be the cost to heat your home. We are all trying to stay afloat...
Tips To Lower Your Heating Bill To Help Survive Winter In Buffalo
Now that autumn has arrived in Western New York, people are starting to prepare for cold weather and all that winter brings. One thing you can guarantee in Buffalo is that winter in the 716 is always coming. Lots of people feel that we actually only have only 2 seasons...
The Real Reason New York Is Seeing A Drop In Gas Prices
Gas prices are going down in New York State, and everybody wants to know why. It seems like once things started to get back to “normal” following the pandemic, everything began to skyrocket in price. And across the nation, we’re still seeing a jump in gas prices, but...
Tips To Prepare For Severe Weather In New York State
As the southeastern parts of the United States prepare for the impact of Hurricane Ian, it's super important to make sure you're prepared for severe weather and the potential for disaster to hit. Living in the northeast, we're no stranger to bad weather. From massive snowstorms to hurricanes and tropical...
Best Front Yard Buffalo Bills Skeleton Display in WNY
These have to be the best Halloween decorations in Western New York. Over in East Aurora, there is a house that has these massive skeletons and the owners dress them up in Buffalo Bills jerseys. Each week they change the position of the skeletons and add a little 'something'. For...
Another Stimulus Check Coming For New Yorkers
New York residents can expect another stimulus check to be heading their way later this month. Last month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will be sending out stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers to fight inflation and improve affordability. The checks will be worth...
Famous ’90s Movie Took Place in Lockport and We Had No Idea
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
