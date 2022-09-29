Flume has announced his show at Brooklyn Mirage in New York this Friday night (September 30) will be streamed globally. The livestream will be available to watch here via Amazon Music/Twitch on Friday at 8:30PM PT and 11:30PM ET. Globally, the stream will be available to watch Saturday (October 1) at 4:30AM BST and 1:30PM AEST. The broadcast will conclude with the premiere of a new remix for the Caroline Polachek-assisted ‘Sirens’, as created by Tourist.

