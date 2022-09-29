Read full article on original website
Watch Bruce Springsteen join The Killers at Madison Square Garden
Bruce Springsteen was the special guest at The Killers‘ second Madison Square Garden show last night (October 1) – watch his three-song cameo below. Brandon Flowers and co. were playing their second of two dates at the legendary New York venue in support of their albums ‘Imploding the Mirage’ and ‘Pressure Machine’.
Girl In Red announces new Aaron Dessner-produced single ‘October Passed Me By’
Girl In Red has announced details of a new single, produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. The new track, ‘October Passed Me By’, was recorded with Dessner at his Long Pond studio in upstate New York and will be released on October 14, following the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
Kesha reveals vocal cord was damaged at Taylor Hawkins tribute gig
Kesha has said that she haemorrhaged one of her vocal cords while performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. After celebrating Hawkins’ memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London earlier this month (September 3), ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ took over LA’s Kia Forum on Tuesday evening (September 27), with a bounty of special guests.
Courtney Love joins The Lemonheads at London gig for ‘Into Your Arms’
Courtney Love was a surprise guest during The Lemonheads‘ London gig last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Into Your Arms’ together below. The band are currently on a 30th anniversary UK tour for their 1992 album ‘It’s A Shame About Ray’, which runs for the next two weeks.
5 Seconds Of Summer’s Luke Hemmings discusses Taylor Hawkins’ death
5 Seconds of Summer‘s Luke Hemmings has opened up about the death of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a new interview. Sitting down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the band spoke about their musical inspirations, with singer Hemmings mentioning Hawkins and Dave Grohl. “There’s such a...
Diehard Gleeks 'know' who's behind The Masked Singer's reigning queen, Harp
Who is the big-voiced performer behind The Harp, Masked Singer US season 8 frontrunner? Glee fans have a theory
Drew Barrymore Makes an Elegant Arrival in Brandon Maxwell Cape-Dress & Hidden Heels at the Albie Awards
Drew Barrymore made an elegant fashion statement at the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s first Albie Awards in New York City last night. Barrymore wore a black crew neck dress with a matching cape detail that gathered around the neckline. The floor-length dress was a part of a previous Brandon Maxwell collection.
Watch Eddie Vedder join Stevie Nicks on stage for ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’
Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Fest last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ together below. The Pearl Jam frontman has been running his own California-based festival since 2016, and over those years has hosted a series of collaborations on its stage. In 2021, he formed a new band for a covers-filled set after Kings of Leon, who were due to headline the event, pulled out after the death of their mother, Betty Ann.
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
NBC News Correspondent Savannah Sellers Is Married! Inside Her Three-Day Tuscany Wedding Celebration
Congratulations are in order for Savannah Sellers and Alex Yaraghi!. When Sellers and her new investment analyst husband began planning their Italian nuptials, they both agreed it had to be an epic celebration. "We were like, 'Let's go big,'" Sellers tells PEOPLE exclusively. And that's exactly what they did. On...
Listen to Miley Cyrus’ heartwarming voicemail from Taylor Hawkins
Miley Cyrus has shared a heartwarming voicemail left for her by the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. In the audio, posted to Cyrus’ Twitter yesterday (September 29), Hawkins can be heard greeting the singer before suggesting a song for her to cover. “I’m listening to ‘Photograph’ by Def Leppard,” Hawkins says in the 13-second clip. “You could kill that one”. Listen to Hawkins’ voicemail below.
Muse announce ‘Will Of The People’ North American tour for 2023
Muse have announced a North American tour for spring 2023 in support of their recent album ‘Will Of The People’. The three-piece released their ninth studio album last month, while they announced a 2023 European tour – with Royal Blood supporting – earlier this month. Muse...
Flume to livestream Brooklyn show this weekend
Flume has announced his show at Brooklyn Mirage in New York this Friday night (September 30) will be streamed globally. The livestream will be available to watch here via Amazon Music/Twitch on Friday at 8:30PM PT and 11:30PM ET. Globally, the stream will be available to watch Saturday (October 1) at 4:30AM BST and 1:30PM AEST. The broadcast will conclude with the premiere of a new remix for the Caroline Polachek-assisted ‘Sirens’, as created by Tourist.
‘She was deemed mad and unpredictable’: The day Sinéad O’Connor tore up a photo of the Pope on Saturday Night Live
Her green eyes gleaming with determination, Sinéad O’Connor stares into the cameras at the Saturday Night Live studio – in the bowels of the Rockefeller Centre in Manhattan – and holds a photograph in front of her face.Nobody blinks or says a word. Around her, the backstage bustle continues uninterrupted. The picture is of a Brazilian street child shot dead by police death squads. It’s 3 October 1992 and O’Connor is rehearsing her cover of Bob Marley’s “War” for her performance on SNL that night. The child’s photo is a calculated distraction. For her real appearance, she’ll proffer another image...
Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’
The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
The Neighborhood Adds Big Bang Vet John Ross Bowie as Dave's New Boss
Sheldon Cooper’s archnemesis is headed to The Neighborhood. TVLine can exclusively reveal that Big Bang Theory vet John Ross Bowie (aka Barry Kripke) will guest-star on the Cedric the Entertainer/Max Greenfield comedy as Gregory, Dave’s new supervisor at the VA. He’ll make his debut during the Monday, Oct. 17 episode, “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation” (CBS, 8/7c). “Bowie was really funny [at the table read],” co-showrunner Mike Schiff tells TVLine. “He was in three scenes and we said, ‘Let’s give him four!'” Added fellow EP Bill Martin: “When Cedric reacts to someone else’s sense of humor, it’s very palpable, and...
