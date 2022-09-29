Read full article on original website
Winnerman: Government costs us more, more
It seems we locals like to blame “all the rich people” for how expensive everything has become in Aspen since the COVID shutdowns. Well, maybe we should ask our mayor and council members. Many restaurants in town requested keeping the plexiglass covers on their patio trellises, so their...
HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR: Iconic Colorado destination to require permit for camping
According to the US Forest Service, an overnight fee for some heavily-trafficked parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness has been approved. This fee program is designed to help officials better manage and protect this extremely popular Aspen-area destination, which spans 181,535 acres and is home to 26 trailheads leading to 173 miles of trails.
At Colorado’s largest reservoir, one national park scientist shifts her focus to toxic algae
GUNNISON — As Nicki Gibney steers her motorboat through the shallow waters of Blue Mesa Reservoir, she slows her boat to a stop. The deep blue water is thick with bright blue and green clumps floating on the surface. To the untrained eye, the bright colors and swirls look like a work of abstract art.
Clayton: High-flying experience
Aspen community: What a wonderful summer it’s been, as we’ve persevered through the continued COVID situation!. As we approach the off-season, we kick off the start of many charitable events that bring us all together, initiating change for the causes that we hold close to our hearts. This...
Vagneur: Remembering M.J. Elisha and reflecting on our youth
If you’ve been reading the paper lately, you know there’s a memorial service coming up for M.J. Elisha on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Jehovah’s Hall. He was about six years older than me, and we weren’t really ever friends, but we knew each other from growing up together. Maybe most importantly, at least to me, was I bought my first car from him: a black, 1954 Ford coupe.
Ward: Ain’t broke so no need to ‘fix’
Reading all the commentary on how we are “losing Aspen” made me reflect on the crucial ingredients that create the rich bouillabaisse that is our community. Certain names immediately come to mind: George Stranahan, John McBride, the Marolts, HST, Connie Harvey, Seth and the Animal Shelter, Dottie Fox, Mike Kaplan, Bob Braudis and his worthy apprentice, Joe DiSalvo.
Quick Takes: Bears everywhere
Everyone — everyone! — has a bear story. A woman in the next seat on the bus showed me videos and pictures on her iPhone after her dad called to warn her about the bears at her place in a tree, coming down. Momma and cubs. She texted...
Vail real estate ‘legends’ share stories and insights
People in the Vail Valley often come and go. The Vail Board of Realtors hosted a recent panel discussion with five people who came and stayed. The event, held at Vail’s Donovan Pavilion, was called “Legends of Vail Valley Real Estate,” and featured longtime local brokers Bev Trout, Carroll Tyler, Jim Flaum, Larry Agneberg and Sue Rychel. The five talked about the way the business has changed over the decades and shared some stories from their past experience.
Rau: What a great weekend
Big thanks to the town of Snowmass Village and Aspen Skiing Co. for support of the Colorado League high-school race weekend, Sept. 24-25. The town of Snowmass Village tourism-events team stepped up in a big way to welcome 699 student-athletes from 53 teams. Julie Hardman and Taylor Smith have been incredible partners since 2019. They, along with event staff from Aspen Skiing Co., were integral to a successful weekend of high school mountain-bike racing.
Mill: Continuing a legacy
Here’s why Joe DiSalvo will always be my sheriff and why he should always be yours. I have been here since 1960, enjoying the special lifestyle that this valley offers to every member of our community. Sometime back, unbeknownst to me, one of my family members had an issue with the law. Out of the blue, Joey came to me and presented a thoughtful and caring solution that not only solved my family’s problem, but also instilled a respect for the role of law enforcement in our valley.
Colorado search and rescue team saves hiker without entering field
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old hiker was 'rescued' in the Aspen area following a mission that didn't require actually sending any crew members into the field. On September 26, a 24-year-old female hiker got lost on the backside of Castle Peak as she was attempting to...
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
