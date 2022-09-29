Here’s why Joe DiSalvo will always be my sheriff and why he should always be yours. I have been here since 1960, enjoying the special lifestyle that this valley offers to every member of our community. Sometime back, unbeknownst to me, one of my family members had an issue with the law. Out of the blue, Joey came to me and presented a thoughtful and caring solution that not only solved my family’s problem, but also instilled a respect for the role of law enforcement in our valley.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO