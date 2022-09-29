Read full article on original website
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
CNET
Why You Shouldn't Update Your iPhone to iOS 16 Just Yet
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's always exciting to update your iPhone to explore all the new features, especially with iOS 16. You've got lock screen customization (with widgets!), the ability to unsend and edit text messages, improved privacy and security features and so much more.
CNET
How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
digitalspy.com
iPhone “unable to check for update”
So me and my wife had IOS 16 Beta installed, but we didn’t want to stay on the beta testing software, so I deleted the profiles and restarted our phone, now if I go to check for updates I’m greeted with “unable to check for updates”, and this is on both my wife’s and my own phone.
digitalspy.com
Apple iPhone 14 review: Should you upgrade this year?
The iPhone 14 is a fantastic smartphone in almost every way. It has a great screen, speedy performance, fantastic software and some of the best cameras at this price point. It shines when paired with the Apple Watch or AirPods, and the build quality strikes a nice balance between lightweight and high-end. After testing, we reckon it’s probably the best phone that we recommend you don’t rush to buy.
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 line. Here's how Apple's iconic smartphone has changed the world forever since 2007.
Apple's first iPhone set the stage for the modern smartphone. Here's how the iPhone has evolved, from the original model to the iPhone 14 Pro.
laptopmag.com
I'm an Android fan, but I've used the iPhone 14 for 3 weeks — 5 reasons I'm tempted to switch
The Galaxy S22 Ultra, packed with the beloved S Pen, has me in a chokehold because it's super convenient for easy note taking as a journalist who attends many tech events and must record a mountain of information on a regular basis. I'm also partial to the Galaxy S22 Ultra's...
CNET
iOS 16.0.2 Fixes Some of the iPhone's Newest Annoyances
Another iPhone update is here. Apple released iOS 16.0.2 on Thursday. The latest version of iOS 16 fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Other issues the update fixes include some iPhone screens going black during device setup and copy-and-pasting between apps causing permission prompts.
Apple Insider
Microsoft scraps SwiftKey for iPhone, stops support
Microsoft has confirmed that it is to remove its typing app SwiftKey from the App Store on October 5, 2022, though existing owners can continue to use it for now. Microsoft SwiftKey is a typing app, installed as an iOS keyboard, which lets users type by swiping over the glass instead of picking out individual letters. It interprets from where a user swipes, what word they most likely want to write, and it inserts that word for them.
digitalspy.com
Trying to change language in Word from German to English - problem
This is odd. I'm in Germany for a month and my Macbook had has died on me. But because I've got to finish writing something, I went to the local Mediamarkt and bought a cheap (but surprisingly useful) Lenovo 11in notebook. All I need is Word and 365 came pre-installed with Windows 11 - it always is - but for free for a year!
ZDNet
Apple: iOS 16's Stage Manager is coming to older iPad Pros
Apple will roll out its new Stage Manager multitasking feature to more iPads than just the latest models that have its M1 chip. Stage Manager, the headline feature of iOS 16, overhauls multitasking on the iPad with overlapping and resizable windows. The feature also let users connect an iPad to an external monitor to create a second iPad desktop rather than just mirroring the same one.
How to turn off the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island
When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island, I explained that I thought the feature was brilliant, but that I’d also like to turn it off as soon as I got my hands on the device. I worried that the animations might be too annoying, as a person who has reduced the motion of the iPhone user interface any time Apple has let me.
Your Next Click: iOS 16 brings new features to iPhone
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Even for those who haven't gotten the newest iPhone, iOS 16 still provides some pretty cool new updates!The new software has one feature that allows you to copy objects in your pictures!To do this, you just need to tap and hold down on the picture, and you'll see a white line can over the object. From there, you can copy or share the item. There are some limitations keeping you from being able to superimpose the copied image onto another picture in your photo album. For those with duplicate photos and videos, the new software will allow you to delete those duplicates.To do this, in your photo albums, you can scroll down and see a folder for 'Duplicates' and easily merge videos and pictures. You can also delete videos from this screen, which is helpful if you have multiples of something you don't even need.Another awesome feature is to be able to fix typos or edit something that was auto-corrected.You now will have time to edit messages, but it's limited -- with a two minute timeframe.For more information about other new features that come with iOS 16, click here.
CNET
Mad at iPhone's New Search Button in iOS 16? Here's How to Get Rid of It
You can now download iOS 16, and much like every new major software update to the iPhone, there are features and settings that you'll absolutely love -- and others that you might not be so fond of. If you've getting the new iPhone 14, this will apply to you too.
daystech.org
iPhone 15 — all the rumors so far
Apple has formally unveiled the iPhone 14, and pre-orders have been as brisk as ever with supply dates already slipping into October in the event you haven’t already ordered. But if Apple’s newest and biggest doesn’t attraction, maybe you’ll be higher off holding out for the iPhone 15? Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 information spells out key variations between the telephones.
Android Authority
I'm in a love-hate relationship with the iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display
Hey Apple, I don't need notifications staring at me all day and night. Ever since Samsung introduced the always-on display on 2016’s Galaxy S7, the feature has made its way to practically every Android phone with an OLED display and some without. Today, an ambient display is virtually taken for granted. Some might even say that the absence of an always-on mode is more notable than its presence.
digitalspy.com
Virgin Website Down ?
I've been on the Virgin website this morning to try and change my e-mail address for 'contact' ....... they sent an e-mail for me to click on to confirm but when I did it said 'timed out' because they took so long to send the e-mail. After that every time...
digitalspy.com
Steljes Audio UK
It looks like a nice range of equipment but Amazon does not stock them. The NS3 speakers look just perfect for what I need but not easy to find online. Any input appreciated.
digitalspy.com
BT hybrid connection problem.
My BT broadband is down due to a break in the overhead cable between the eaves of the house and the telegraph pole. I have been advised this copper cable will have to be replaced and this will involve the use of a cherry picker. This may take some time to organise, so my broadband has defaulted to the EE/BT mobile network . However the main problem is that the BT Halo 3 hub will not pair properly with the Hybrid hub. It does pair and the internet connects for about two minutes and then disconnects again leaving a flashing red light on the main BT hub. Reading up, I know many people have had the same problem. So I was wondering whether anyone has a reason and an answer, or is it defective equipment to blame. So much for BT's claim of unbreakable broadband.
