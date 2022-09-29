Read full article on original website
Related
Trump: 'King' to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — (AP) — The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building off Main Street in this historic town, a lasting vestige of the campaign fervor that roused voters, including many who still believe the falsehood that the former president didn’t lose in 2020 and hope he'll run in 2024.
Aspen Times
Veazy III: Another worry
The U.S., state and local governments never built vast networks of A-bomb shelters for our American population to survive a nuclear war like the Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China did for their people. Our designated bomb shelters were not even real bomb shelters. The U.S. government...
Comments / 0