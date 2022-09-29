ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Wanderlust Wellman

Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado

Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
Aspen Times

Winnerman: Government costs us more, more

It seems we locals like to blame “all the rich people” for how expensive everything has become in Aspen since the COVID shutdowns. Well, maybe we should ask our mayor and council members. Many restaurants in town requested keeping the plexiglass covers on their patio trellises, so their...
Aspen Times

Broughton: What’s in a name?

LJZ, LLC Lift Vodka: In The Aspen Times on April 10, it was stated that the acronym represents the respective first names of company founders Lance Armstrong, Joe DiSalvo and Zack Neidtz. Crisp, clean fresh Aspen waters to make Lift Vodka. If a person is over-served Lift Vodka and kills...
Aspen Times

Rau: What a great weekend

Big thanks to the town of Snowmass Village and Aspen Skiing Co. for support of the Colorado League high-school race weekend, Sept. 24-25. The town of Snowmass Village tourism-events team stepped up in a big way to welcome 699 student-athletes from 53 teams. Julie Hardman and Taylor Smith have been incredible partners since 2019. They, along with event staff from Aspen Skiing Co., were integral to a successful weekend of high school mountain-bike racing.
Aspen Times

Quick Takes: Bears everywhere

Everyone — everyone! — has a bear story. A woman in the next seat on the bus showed me videos and pictures on her iPhone after her dad called to warn her about the bears at her place in a tree, coming down. Momma and cubs. She texted...
Aspen Times

Ward: Ain’t broke so no need to ‘fix’

Reading all the commentary on how we are “losing Aspen” made me reflect on the crucial ingredients that create the rich bouillabaisse that is our community. Certain names immediately come to mind: George Stranahan, John McBride, the Marolts, HST, Connie Harvey, Seth and the Animal Shelter, Dottie Fox, Mike Kaplan, Bob Braudis and his worthy apprentice, Joe DiSalvo.
Aspen Times

Vagneur: Remembering M.J. Elisha and reflecting on our youth

If you’ve been reading the paper lately, you know there’s a memorial service coming up for M.J. Elisha on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Jehovah’s Hall. He was about six years older than me, and we weren’t really ever friends, but we knew each other from growing up together. Maybe most importantly, at least to me, was I bought my first car from him: a black, 1954 Ford coupe.
Summit Daily News

Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital

Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
Aspen Times

Preusch: Allow change to take shape

To all the people of Pitkin County: I am asking for your support of Michael Buglione to make him our next sheriff. I have known him for many years and appreciate his level of leadership and professionalism in dealing with tough decisions and situations. He is always calm and respectful of all parties involved. Having lived in Pitkin County for the past 60-plus years, I feel he is the right person to take over the office of sheriff.
Aspen Times

Sopris Theatre begins season with ‘The Voice of the Prairie’

Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College will start its 2022-23 season off with “The Voice of the Prairie,” by John Olive. Set in 1895 and 1923, there’s a new kind of technology called the radio, and it’s changing the way that storytellers spin their yarns.
ASPEN, CO

