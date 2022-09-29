Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado
Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR: Iconic Colorado destination to require permit for camping
According to the US Forest Service, an overnight fee for some heavily-trafficked parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness has been approved. This fee program is designed to help officials better manage and protect this extremely popular Aspen-area destination, which spans 181,535 acres and is home to 26 trailheads leading to 173 miles of trails.
Summit Daily News
At Colorado’s largest reservoir, one national park scientist shifts her focus to toxic algae
GUNNISON — As Nicki Gibney steers her motorboat through the shallow waters of Blue Mesa Reservoir, she slows her boat to a stop. The deep blue water is thick with bright blue and green clumps floating on the surface. To the untrained eye, the bright colors and swirls look like a work of abstract art.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 reopens at Glenwood Springs after accident in Glenwood Canyon
Eastbound Interstate 70 has been reopened at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs Friday evening a traffic accident in Glenwood Canyon prompted a near 2-1/2 hour closure, according to a Garfield County Emergency Communications alert. The highway closed just before 5:30 p.m. and was reopened at about 7:45 p.m. Support Local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen Times
Winnerman: Government costs us more, more
It seems we locals like to blame “all the rich people” for how expensive everything has become in Aspen since the COVID shutdowns. Well, maybe we should ask our mayor and council members. Many restaurants in town requested keeping the plexiglass covers on their patio trellises, so their...
Aspen Times
Broughton: What’s in a name?
LJZ, LLC Lift Vodka: In The Aspen Times on April 10, it was stated that the acronym represents the respective first names of company founders Lance Armstrong, Joe DiSalvo and Zack Neidtz. Crisp, clean fresh Aspen waters to make Lift Vodka. If a person is over-served Lift Vodka and kills...
Aspen Times
Rau: What a great weekend
Big thanks to the town of Snowmass Village and Aspen Skiing Co. for support of the Colorado League high-school race weekend, Sept. 24-25. The town of Snowmass Village tourism-events team stepped up in a big way to welcome 699 student-athletes from 53 teams. Julie Hardman and Taylor Smith have been incredible partners since 2019. They, along with event staff from Aspen Skiing Co., were integral to a successful weekend of high school mountain-bike racing.
Aspen Times
Quick Takes: Bears everywhere
Everyone — everyone! — has a bear story. A woman in the next seat on the bus showed me videos and pictures on her iPhone after her dad called to warn her about the bears at her place in a tree, coming down. Momma and cubs. She texted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Live in a Literal Cave Just Outside of Glenwood Caverns
A home for sale in Glenwood Springs, Colorado is likely, unlike any other home you've ever seen in your life as it is located literally inside of a cave on the side of a mountain that makes up Glenwood Canyon. Location of Glenwood Cave Home. It's hard to land on...
Colorado search and rescue team saves hiker without entering field
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old hiker was 'rescued' in the Aspen area following a mission that didn't require actually sending any crew members into the field. On September 26, a 24-year-old female hiker got lost on the backside of Castle Peak as she was attempting to...
Aspen Times
Ward: Ain’t broke so no need to ‘fix’
Reading all the commentary on how we are “losing Aspen” made me reflect on the crucial ingredients that create the rich bouillabaisse that is our community. Certain names immediately come to mind: George Stranahan, John McBride, the Marolts, HST, Connie Harvey, Seth and the Animal Shelter, Dottie Fox, Mike Kaplan, Bob Braudis and his worthy apprentice, Joe DiSalvo.
Aspen Times
Vagneur: Remembering M.J. Elisha and reflecting on our youth
If you’ve been reading the paper lately, you know there’s a memorial service coming up for M.J. Elisha on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Jehovah’s Hall. He was about six years older than me, and we weren’t really ever friends, but we knew each other from growing up together. Maybe most importantly, at least to me, was I bought my first car from him: a black, 1954 Ford coupe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital
Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
Aspen Times
Preusch: Allow change to take shape
To all the people of Pitkin County: I am asking for your support of Michael Buglione to make him our next sheriff. I have known him for many years and appreciate his level of leadership and professionalism in dealing with tough decisions and situations. He is always calm and respectful of all parties involved. Having lived in Pitkin County for the past 60-plus years, I feel he is the right person to take over the office of sheriff.
Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House
While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows. The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three...
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
Fatal crash temporarily closes eastbound Interstate 70, now reopen
Authorities said that a fatal crash closed the eastbound direction of Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel Saturday morning, but it has since been reopened.
Aspen Times
Sopris Theatre begins season with ‘The Voice of the Prairie’
Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College will start its 2022-23 season off with “The Voice of the Prairie,” by John Olive. Set in 1895 and 1923, there’s a new kind of technology called the radio, and it’s changing the way that storytellers spin their yarns.
Aspen Times
Mountain Mayhem: Aspen Film’s 43rd annual Filmfest is here, with screenings up and downvalley
Autumn in Aspen and Carbondale is synonymous with Aspen Film’s signature Filmfest, staged at the Wheeler Opera House and Isis Theatre upvalley and at the Crystal Theatre downvalley. The 43rd annual Filmfest started Sept. 27, showcasing top filmmaking from across the globe. It runs through Sunday, Oct. 2. With...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Rifle police respond to juvenile assault incident at downtown park, suspect detained
Rifle police responded at about 5 p.m. Thursday to a serious assault involving juveniles at Centennial Park in downtown Rifle, near the middle school, according to a Rifle Police Department news release. “Two female juveniles engaged in a verbal argument that quickly escalated into a physical altercation,” an updated release...
Comments / 0