ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

West Brom women change shorts colour to navy because of period concerns

West Bromwich Albion women will wear navy shorts with their home kit because of concerns about having to wear white while on their periods. They will wear navy for the rest of the 2022-23 season and beyond following discussions with their players. Wearing white can be a cause of anxiety...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
digitalspy.com

Win a copy of FIFA 23 Utlimate Edition

This prize includes a copy of FIFA 23 Ultimate edition for Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X or PS5. Play the biggest tournaments in football with both men's and women's national and club teams. Control your favourite club in career mode or take on players around the world in Ultimate Team. Enter now to win this prize!
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Daylight Saving Time#The Premier League#European
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus players return to training following international break

After leaving their national teams’ camps, Juventus stars are once again reunited at Continassa. The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing the team’s preparations for the upcoming Serie A encounter against Bologna. Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny all trained normally with...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Juventus and Kean forced into unhappy marriage

After rising through the club’s youth ranks, Moise Kean became the toast of the town at Juventus following his stunning breakthrough in 2019. Although Max Allegri’s squad featured the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic at the time, the young Italian became the ultimate star of the show during the final stretch of the 2018/19 campaign, before joining Everton in the following summer.
SOCCER
Porterville Recorder

Spain drops rebel female players, coach not resigning

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has not called up any of the female players who renounced playing for their nation in a decision that the Spanish federation interpreted as a move towards removing their coach. Coach Jorge Vilda on Friday dropped all 15 players who last week sent emails...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Uefa Regions' Cup: Jersey begin with 1-0 Italy defeat in Rome

Jersey's footballers have begun their Uefa Regions' Cup campaign with a 1-0 defeat against the Italian region of Lazio in Rome. Jersey had the best of the first half - Jake Prince with an early header saved, while goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet reacted well to a scramble in the box.
UEFA
Yardbarker

“Everything just clicks,” Celtic Stars now on the same wavelength, says Matt O’Riley

Matt O’Riley spoke to the media, including The Celtic Star, yesterday afternoon ahead of today’s match against Motherwell. Plenty of topics covered including Matt’s goal for the Denmark Under 21s, losing the penalty shoot-out against Croatia, his chances of making the World Cup squad, and plenty on Celtic including what went wrong against St Mirren – everything says you – and a look ahead to both today’s cinch Premiership match and the return to Champions League action in midweek when Celtic travel to Germany to play RB Leipzig.
SOCCER
digitalspy.com

PDC Darts Thread 2023

Minimal change next year. One of the two World Series events in Australia moves to Bahrain. Given it’s Middle East am sure Hearn has been given a big bag of cash by the locals to stage the event there. The Bahrain and also Copenhagen World Series are now in...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy