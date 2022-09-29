Read full article on original website
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
BBC
West Brom women change shorts colour to navy because of period concerns
West Bromwich Albion women will wear navy shorts with their home kit because of concerns about having to wear white while on their periods. They will wear navy for the rest of the 2022-23 season and beyond following discussions with their players. Wearing white can be a cause of anxiety...
Manchester City v Manchester United: Premier League — live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Manchester City maintain their unbeaten record this season against their bitter rivals? Join Rob Smyth to find out
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News & Where To Watch, Stream
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool's Premier League match with Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022 Power Rankings: USMNT tumble after awful month; Brazil, Argentina the favorites
In 52 days' time the World Cup begins. For many of those competing in Qatar there will be no more international fixtures between now and their first game at the tournament. The time for experimentation, blooding fringe players and honing the starting XI is gone. Game faces on, we're in the big time now.
digitalspy.com
Players who played well for their clubs but hardly played well for their country
I have got to say John Barnes who was brilliant for Liverpool but very rarely played well for England which was very surprising at the time. Well there are a few who have not been so hot with either. Posts: 54,811. Forum Member. ✭. 30/09/22 - 22:46 #3. owen10 wrote: »
digitalspy.com
125 dead after crowd crush at Indonesian football match
Police and match organisers under scrutiny after officers fired teargas in response to rioting fans
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus players return to training following international break
After leaving their national teams’ camps, Juventus stars are once again reunited at Continassa. The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing the team’s preparations for the upcoming Serie A encounter against Bologna. Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny all trained normally with...
Yardbarker
Juventus and Kean forced into unhappy marriage
After rising through the club’s youth ranks, Moise Kean became the toast of the town at Juventus following his stunning breakthrough in 2019. Although Max Allegri’s squad featured the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic at the time, the young Italian became the ultimate star of the show during the final stretch of the 2018/19 campaign, before joining Everton in the following summer.
Diogo Jota misses Liverpool training with hamstring concern
Diogo Jota missed Liverpool training on Thursday ahead of their Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday.
Porterville Recorder
Spain drops rebel female players, coach not resigning
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has not called up any of the female players who renounced playing for their nation in a decision that the Spanish federation interpreted as a move towards removing their coach. Coach Jorge Vilda on Friday dropped all 15 players who last week sent emails...
BBC
Uefa Regions' Cup: Jersey begin with 1-0 Italy defeat in Rome
Jersey's footballers have begun their Uefa Regions' Cup campaign with a 1-0 defeat against the Italian region of Lazio in Rome. Jersey had the best of the first half - Jake Prince with an early header saved, while goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet reacted well to a scramble in the box.
FIFA 23 OTW guide to dynamic Haaland, Mane and Rudiger cards
Lewandowski and Jesus also make the FIFA 23 OTW cards list
BBC
Garang Kuol: Newcastle United agree deal to sign 18-year-old Australian forward
Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners, with the Australian forward joining the club in January. "It's unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights," said Kuol.
Yardbarker
“Everything just clicks,” Celtic Stars now on the same wavelength, says Matt O’Riley
Matt O’Riley spoke to the media, including The Celtic Star, yesterday afternoon ahead of today’s match against Motherwell. Plenty of topics covered including Matt’s goal for the Denmark Under 21s, losing the penalty shoot-out against Croatia, his chances of making the World Cup squad, and plenty on Celtic including what went wrong against St Mirren – everything says you – and a look ahead to both today’s cinch Premiership match and the return to Champions League action in midweek when Celtic travel to Germany to play RB Leipzig.
BBC
Dundee Utd 1-2 St Johnstone: Saints triumph in Liam Fox's first game as permanent United boss
St Johnstone triumphed in the Tayside derby as Liam Fox's first match as permanent Dundee United head coach ended in a narrow Scottish Premiership defeat. The Perth side dominated the first half, with Stevie May netting a one-on-one to silence Tannadice, while Melker Hallberg also found the corner. Tony Watt's...
ESPN
Barcelona coach Xavi calls for major changes to international calendar after spate of injuries
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says he would like international fixtures to be played in one block each year after four players returned injured following games with their countries this past week. Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay are all set to miss Saturday's trip to Mallorca...
digitalspy.com
PDC Darts Thread 2023
Minimal change next year. One of the two World Series events in Australia moves to Bahrain. Given it’s Middle East am sure Hearn has been given a big bag of cash by the locals to stage the event there. The Bahrain and also Copenhagen World Series are now in...
SkySports
Southampton 1-2 Everton: Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil score second-half goals as visitors come from behind
Two quickfire second-half goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil saw Everton come from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary's. After a first half that featured just three shots on target, three goals in five minutes after the break brought the game to life as Premier League football returned following the international break.
