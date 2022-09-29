ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ernsberger's growth building trust with Granville's receiving corps

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
GRANVILLE ― Trust is a two-way street when it comes to quarterbacks and their receivers.

In the case of Granville senior Tyler Ernsberger, he's in his first year as a starter with a mostly-new receiving corps.

That hasn't slowed his growth, or the success of the Blue Aces. Although their 17-game regular season winning streak came to an end last Friday against talented Licking Heights, they're still 5-1, in prime position to host a Division III, Region 11 playoff game and defend their Licking County League-Buckeye Division title.

"Every one of his receivers (against Heights) was in their first year as a starter, but he's learning to trust them and them to trust him," coach Wes Schroeder said, after Ernsberger completed 25-of-34 passes for a career-best 309 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. "He's setting his form and throwing some nice balls. Knowing how to execute the offense and attack."

Ernsberger has now completed 90-of-156 passes for 1,298 yards and 14 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Junior Dante Varrasso has 33 receptions for 468 yards and six scores.

"Last year was different circumstances," said Varrasso, as Ernsberger got thrust into the playoffs as a starter when Carsyn Crouch was injured. "This year, they're basing the offense around him and he's definitely stepping up. It all comes down to trusting his receivers, and they're going to make plays."

"Every game it gets better and better. Consistency with my throwing, anticipating before they are open and not just when they are open," Ernsberger said. "I'm getting use to the physicality. It's 10 times different from jayvees."

The lone returning starter among the receivers, senior Miles Eckenrode, is out with an ankle injury. So sophomore Jack Yeager and freshman Kyle Kirby have been thrust into the mix. Yeager had three receptions in the win at Heath and Kirby had three against Heights, including a 30-yarder on a flea flicker.

"We knew they were going to be good,, and they've really stepped up with Miles out," Ernsberger said. Senior Mikey Chaykowski had 11 receptions and a TD against Heights.

As a senior captain, Ernsberger is also trying to be a leader.

"Not just me. All of the seniors," he said. "Mikey was all down after that fumble the other night. I told him to pick his head up, and go on to the next play. We really lost that game ourselves, but we're ready to bounce back."

It was one of the few times Granville had trailed in the last couple of years. In fact, they were down 28-6 with eight minutes left before rallying within 28-18 and having the ball on Heights' 1-yardline as the game ended.

"I'm proud of our guys. They could have folded and shut it down," Schroeder said. "It was the first time we've been down, and it showed us how to handle adversity," Ernsberger said. "We haven't faced it too much, and now, we're prepared. I'm really proud of the way we came back."

Some more adversity could be in store as the Blue Aces face a challenging schedule down the stretch, starting with tonight's visit by revenge-bent Bishop Watterson (5-1). The Eagles lost twice to Granville last year, in the regular season and in the first game of the playoffs.

"It's good that we get another tough game right away. We can see what we're made of a little bit," Schroeder said. "It will be a good test to see where we are in our region."

Watterson is currently sixth and the Blue Aces seventh in Division III, Region 11.

"I expect them to be good. They're probably the best team on our schedule," Ernsberger said. "It's going to test us, and we'll see what we're all about," added Varrasso. "We know how good we are, and it's way better than we played the other night."

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Instagram: @dfweidig

