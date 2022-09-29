ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

'Bad guys' on opposing defenses have tough time catching Kent State speedster Devontez Walker

By Allen Moff, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago

Devontez Walker received some excellent advice from his youth football coaches that’s helped him become the latest big-play threat to thrive in Kent State’s vaunted quick-strike offense.

“Coaches always used to tell me when I was younger to run away from the bad guys,” Walker smiled.

Some of the fastest ‘bad-guy’ defensive backs in the nation have been unable to catch Walker, a 6-foot-3 sophomore speedster from Charlotte, who has scored four touchdowns covering 47 yards or longer for the Golden Flashes in his last five games.

Walker busted loose for the first time at the collegiate level last December, hauling in a 73-yard touchdown reception by beating Wyoming junior C.J. Coldon – an All-Mountain West selection – during the fourth quarter of the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

“That touchdown definitely motivated me, gave me the mindset like I belong here,” said Walker. “I used that as fuel throughout the offseason, throughout fall camp. Now I’m showcasing it out here each and every week.”

Next, in the 2022 season opener at Washington - now unbeaten and ranked 15 th in the nation - Walker ran past Huskies sophomore Mishael Powell on a go-route and snagged a 47-yard touchdown toss from junior quarterback Collin Schlee.

A touchdown worth of takeaways from Kent State's season-opening loss at Washington

“Simple,” said Walker, when asked about the catch. “He opened the gate, I ran by him.”

In the 2022 home opener against Long Island, Walker put the first points on the board by catching a 50-yard touchdown pass from Schlee.

Then last week at No. 1 Georgia, Walker turned a simple wide receiver screen into a stunning 57-yard touchdown when he caught the ball at the line of scrimmage and exploded down the sideline past Bulldogs third-year starter Christopher Smith and sophomore Kamari Lassiter, among others.

“Same with Georgia,” said Walker. “They gave me a lane and I ran by all of them.”

Walker was clocked at 23.22 miles per hour while running away from the Bulldogs, a speed nearly two miles per hour faster than any teammate reached that day.

A touchdown worth of takeaways from Kent State's loss at No. 1 Georgia

Kudos to Walker’s early mentors for not over-coaching.

“In high school it was just run, run, run,” said Walker, a 1,000-yard receiver at West Charlotte High School.

Credit also goes to the Flashes coaching staff for identifying a talented but raw athlete in Walker who had faced some adversity and slipped under the recruiting radar.

Walker finally finds a home in Kent State

Walker originally committed to East Tennessee State, then suffered a season-ending knee injury during his senior year at West Charlotte.

"They ended up giving my scholarship to someone else,” said Walker. “So I ended up going to North Carolina Central that winter, and it wasn’t too bad. I just felt that I could play bigger than that with my skill set.”

Walker actually never played a game at North Carolina Central, since the FCS program's 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic. He then entered his name in the transfer portal, and some old acquiantances quickly came calling.

“I already knew [KSU wide receivers coach Matthew Middleton] and [head coach Sean] Lewis because they recruited me a little bit in high school,” said Walker. “But I didn’t know anything about Kent. Them and the School Down the Road [Akron] both [contacted me] at the same time.”

The Flashes’ sales pitch featured replays of two-time All-Mid-American Conference wide receiver Isaiah McKoy repeatedly catching long touchdown passes.

“They showed me tape of Isaiah McKoy running go [routes], one after another,” said Walker. “That's what I like.”

Lewis recalls recruiting Walker in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We were able to get him on campus during that weird time where the talent acquisition and recruiting roles were different, and you could do the on-campus evaluations,” said Lewis. “There wasn’t a whole lot of tape [on Walker]. But we were able to get him to campus and work him out.”

What did Lewis see in Walker?

“He was a skinny, raw product that hadn’t had time to develop because of the injury his senior year and just where he was, lack of resources and things of that nature,” said Lewis. “We knew we could bring him in to our shop and that, with the character that he had, he was going to be willing to work. We put the resources and infrastructure around him because of the stability that we have, and he soaked it all up. He's put in the work, developed his body, and it’s all paying off.”

Walker's emergence makes Flashes tough to stop

Walker played in eight games last season, but only made one catch against MAC opposition – an 8-yarder at Akron. Lewis believes Walker started to figure things out during preparations for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

“There was really an emergence when bowl season hit,” said Lewis. “I think he connected the dots. He understood [senior wide receiver] Keshunn Abram had one more game, then it was his time, his opportunity had come. You saw him pivot. You saw his approach and how he handled things moment to moment be different all through bowl prep. Then he has a splash play in the bowl game, and that gave him confidence because he was able to put in true work through the bowl prep and that led to good results.”

At least one new standout receiver has emerged every year since Lewis took over the program in 2018. This year is Walker’s time to shine.

"To have the explosive touchdowns that he’s had against the quality opponents that we’ve played speaks volumes to who he is and the way he’s developed himself mentally, physically, emotionally, to be able to perform regardless of the arena," said Lewis. "He knows he still has a long way to go. He’ll be the first to tell you that. He's one of the most humble, soft-spoken, hungry kids that we have in the organization. He's just put his head down and he’s worked.”

Cephas provides Kent State proven big-play threat at wideout

Another receiver who has developed into a star at Kent State typically lines up on the other side of the field in junior Dante Cephas, who earned First Team All-MAC honors after piling up 82 catches for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Walker [15 catches for 246 yards, 3 TDs in 2022] and Cephas [17-255, 1 TD] form a dynamic receiving duo that, combined with a dominant rushing attack, makes the Flashes offense borderline unstoppable. When things are clicking, the ‘bad guys’ on the other side of the field don’t stand much of a chance.

“You can’t double us both. You double one, the other one can make things happen. It’s a pick your poison with any defense," said Walker. "We’re real young, got a lot of great skill players, young guys on the O-line that can get things done. We just need to keep going, keep getting better each and every week.

"We’re going to see a lot of different defenses. I’ll use my skill set and do the same things against all of them.”

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: 'Bad guys' on opposing defenses have tough time catching Kent State speedster Devontez Walker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
HERMITAGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Kent, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Washington State
City
Kent, OH
columbusunderground.com

Wine Tripping in Northeast Ohio

If you’re into the locally-made booze, you know that beer and spirits get a lot of the attention. That’s rightfully so. Their core ingredients can be sourced and shipped, whereas it’s not as easy to plant a vineyard and grow grapes just anywhere. But many don’t realize that Ohio is one of the leading wine producers in the country outside of the West Coast – and we have almost as many wineries as breweries. And like beer, spirits, and many other things we consume, the wine offerings cover a wide range of styles and quality. Like an artichoke, you need to pull off the petals and thorns and get to the heart of it.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Speedster#Tennessee State#Youth Football#Recruiting#American Football
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio Master Pizza chef out to prove Cleveland-style pizza better than Detroit and Chicago in Hulu’s new ‘Best in Dough’ show

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael LaMarca, owner of 13 Master Pizza locations in Northeast Ohio, is an expert in Cleveland-style pizza and he’s showing others why it’s the best. LaMarca’s pizza chops will be judged Monday, Oct. 3, on Hulu’s new pizza competition series “Best in Dough.” The show drops at 3 a.m. Monday and is available for streaming after that.
CLEVELAND, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Best of You'

Who knew that legendary rock drummer/singer/writer/producer Dave Grohl was born in Ohio? If you did already, awesome. If you didn’t before reading this paragraph, you probably aren’t alone. Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio, January 14th, 1969. Earlier in his childhood years, Grohl (along with his family) moved...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYC

Ohio Cannabis summit at IX Center in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND — The IX Center in Cleveland will host this weekend’s Ohio Cannabis Health and Business Summit on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say this event is “a unique conference aimed at educating the general public and business professionals involved in and around the medical cannabis industry.”. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Bodycam shows Akron officers rushing into school during active shooter hoax

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage on Wednesday, showing officers rushing into Garfield Community Learning Center with their guns drawn last Friday, after they received a call reporting an active shooter in the building. It turned out to be a hoax. The video shows multiple...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Rain & wind from Ian coming our way

CLEVELAND — Clouds from former Hurricane Ian have spread northward across Ohio for tonight. That will hold our temperatures up a bit with lows between about 47 and 52 degrees. Ian will weaken substantially across the Appalachians on Saturday. But we will see gusty winds during the day up...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally

So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
OHIO STATE
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy