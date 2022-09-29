Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
What is wrapped Ethereum (wETH) and how does it work?
Traders who use the Ethereum network are familiar with the ERC-20 technical standard and have most likely traded and invested in tokens that utilize it. After all, its practicality, transparency and flexibility have made it the industry norm for Ethereum-based projects. As such, many decentralized applications (DApps), crypto wallets and...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain interoperability goes beyond moving data from point A to B — Axelar CEO Sergey Gorbunov
Cross-chain communication between blockchains is more than just moving data from point A to B, but how it can connect applications and users for enhanced experiences and fewer gas fees in Web3, outlined Sergey Gorbunov, Axelar Network co-founder and CEO, speaking to Cointelegraph's business editor Sam Bourgi on Sept. 28 at Converge22 in San Francisco.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto startup to save iconic fiat money sculpture with 1M euros in funding
The paths of traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry have intersected again, with a crypto startup coming to save the iconic “Euro-Skulptur” monument in Frankfurt. Frankfurt-based crypto startup Caiz Development will provide 1 million euros, or about $961,000, in funding over the next five years to rescue the...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Merge spikes block creation with a faster average block time
The Merge upgrade for Ethereum (ETH), which primarily sought to transition the blockchain into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, has been revealed to have a positive impact on the creation of new Ethereum blocks. The Merge was considered one of the most significant upgrades for Ethereum. As a result of...
CoinTelegraph
Nexo-labeled address withdraws $153M in Wrapped BTC from MakerDAO
Disclaimer: This article has been updated to reflect Nexo's response stating that the fund transfer represents an operational transfer, involving the movement of funds from one Nexo address to another. Just a few days after market analysts predicted a 50% drop in NEXO price due to regulatory pressure and investor...
CoinTelegraph
WhiteBIT Token is now available for trading on Huobi
On Aug. 25, 2022, the WhiteBIT cryptocurrency exchange debuted its native token. Four weeks after being added, WhiteBIT Token is moving on to the next world-leading crypto platform. On Sept. 22, at 11 am (UTC), the WBT/USDT trading pair also became available on Huobi. WhiteBIT Token became famous before its...
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy takes its BTC maximalism to the next level with new engineer hire
MicroStrategy, the business intelligence and tech company that holds the world’s largest Bitcoin (BTC) reserve, is hiring a Bitcoin Lightning software engineer to create a Lightning Network-based software-as-a-service platform. The new engineer will be responsible for building a Lightning Network-based platform to address enterprise cybersecurity challenges and enable new...
CoinTelegraph
Net Bitcoin ATMs growth drops globally for the first time ever
The domino effect of a prolonged bear market seeped into the Bitcoin (BTC) ATM ecosystem as September 2022 recorded negative growth in global net installations for the first time in history — primarily driven by a slowdown in the United States. The total number of Bitcoin ATMs installed over...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin surges above $20K after 6% BTC rally gains steam ahead of the monthly close
Bitcoin (BTC) swiftly climbed above $20,000 after the Sept. 30 Wall Street open as end-of-month volatility began. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining 3% in a single hourly candle to hit local highs of $20,171 on Bitstamp. The move followed predictions from traders, who were looking...
