ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

4th leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkM6C_0iEo33rj00

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden, the Swedish coast guard said Thursday.

“We have leakage at two positions” off Sweden, coast guard spokesperson Mattias Lindholm. There are two more off Denmark, he said.

Two of the leaks are on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that recently stopped supplying gas, while the other two are on Nord Stream 2 that never started operating. Although they were not running, both pipelines were filled with gas, which has escaped and bubbled to the surface.

The Nord Stream pipelines run through the Baltic to transport gas from Russia to Germany. The Danish and Swedish governments believe that the leaks off their countries were “deliberate actions.”

Before the leaks were reported, explosions were recorded. A first explosion was recorded by seismologists early Monday southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm. A second, stronger blast northeast of the island that night was equivalent to a magnitude-2.3 earthquake. Seismic stations in Denmark, Norway and Finland also registered the explosions.

Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage — it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe — although others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened.

Speaking Wednesday before the fourth leak was reported, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said it would have taken a large explosive device to cause the damage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine

BERLIN — (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
POLITICS
KRMG

What the war in Ukraine means for Asia's climate goals

NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. officials celebrated in early September when top allies agreed to back an audacious, never-before-tried plan to clamp down on Vladimir Putin's access to cash as he wages war on Ukraine. The idea sounded simple enough: The countries would pay only cut-rate prices for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltic Sea#Pipelines#Gas Pipeline#Explosions#Business Industry#Linus Business#Swedish#The Nord Stream 1#Nord Stream 2#Danish#European
KRMG

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia's withdrawal...
POLITICS
KRMG

Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets Sunday with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war. Russia's loss of the eastern city of Lyman, which it had...
MILITARY
KRMG

Bulgarians hold fourth election in 18 months amid turmoil

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgarians on Sunday cast their ballots in a general election — the fourth in 18 months — marked by a raging war nearby, political instability, and economic hardships in the European Union’s poorest member. Surveys before the vote suggest that...
ELECTIONS
KRMG

Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela freed on Saturday seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions. The swap of the Americans,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
KRMG

Latvian premier's party emerges on top in general election

HELSINKI — (AP) — Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins' ruling center-right party won the most votes in Latvia's general election, centrist parties were runners-up and pro-Moscow parties crashed in a vote that was shaped by neighboring Russia's war in Ukraine and divisions among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic Russian minority.
WORLD
KRMG

Voting begins in Bosnia election, little expected to change

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Polls opened Sunday in Bosnia for a general election that is unlikely to bring any substantial change despite palpable disappointment in the small, ethnically divided Balkan country with the long-established cast of sectarian political leaders. The election includes races for various levels of...
WORLD
KRMG

Burkina Faso junta urges calm after French Embassy attack

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Burkina Faso's new junta leadership called for an end to the unrest Sunday, a day after angry protesters attacked the French Embassy and other buildings following the West African nation's second coup this year. In a statement broadcast on state television, junta...
AFRICA
KRMG

Iran parliament speaker says protests could weaken society

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran’s parliament speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed violate security.. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told parliament that...
PROTESTS
KRMG

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilians were voting on Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years. The race pits...
POLITICS
KRMG

Turkey says 23 Kurdish militants killed in Iraq airstrikes

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkish warplanes “neutralized” 23 Kurdish militants in a raid 140 kilometers (90 miles) inside Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday. The ministry usually refers to killed militants as “neutralized.” It said the number of casualties in the mission in the Asos region of northern Iraq, which is controlled by the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government, was expected to rise.
MIDDLE EAST
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
94K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy