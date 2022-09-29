Read full article on original website
College Station neighborhood vies to restrict number of people per home
College Station City Council members recently approved a specific request from homeowners in the North Forest Estates Subdivision along Justin Avenue, which will regulate how many persons not related to one another may live in a single-family home. Upon request and a lengthy process from the homeowners, the council approved...
Calendar for Friday, Sept. 30
The Brazos County Health District presents a Breast Cancer Memorial Celebration Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. The event honors those who have died from breast cancer, celebrates survivors and gives free resources. Guests can decorate a small flag with a loved one's name, which will be put on display at the health district. Breast cancer survivor Andrea Farrar will speak at the event. Texas C-Step will have sign-ups for free breast cancer screenings.
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Calendar for Saturday, Oct. 1
Texas Lions Club Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Santa’s Wonderland, 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Includes a car show, kids activities, food trucks and performances by Santa’s Wonderland Band, The Risky Liver Band and Jon Stork. Benefits the Texas Lions Camp for children with physical disabilities, diabetes and cancer. $10 adults, $5 children 5-12, free for kids under 5. tlcfallfest.com.
Master Gardener Elmer Krehbiel remembered for service, expertise
For over 25 years, Elmer Krehbiel served as a master gardener in Brazos County and volunteered more than several hundred hours annually. The time Krehbiel gave led him to become known as the go-to expert for vegetable gardening in Brazos County. Krehbiel, a Bryan resident, died on Sunday, Sept. 18....
Texas ranchers, forage producers battling fall armyworms
An increasing number of battles against fall armyworms are being reported around the state, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts are recommending forage producers be prepared to fight infestations. David Kerns, AgriLife Extension state integrated pest management coordinator and professor in the Texas A&M Department of Entomology, said fall...
Texas A&M's Eric Casarez finishes sixth at Paul Short Run
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Texas A&M junior Eric Casarez placed sixth out of 426 runners in the men’s 8K race at the 48th annual Paul Short Run on Friday at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. Casarez finished in 23 minutes, 14.2 seconds to help the Aggie men placed...
A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon 16, Cedar Park freshman A 6
A&M Consolidated’s William King threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Braylen Hunter, and Cordarius Mooring scored on a 3-yard run to lead the Tiger freshman Maroon team past Cedar Park freshman A 16-6 on Thursday. King also kicked two extra points, and Consol’s defense forced a safety.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan runs past Copperas Cove 49-20 for first district win of season
COPPERAS COVE — The Bryan Vikings put together a big first half to pave the way for a 49-20 victory over the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs in District 12-6A play Friday night. Bryan (3-2, 1-1) ran 27 plays for 221 yards compared to Cove’s 35 plays for 57 yards in a dominant first half.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,499,000
This STUNNING new home nestled on a secluded 7.76-acre cul-de-sac that features an idyllic setting, manicured grounds and private 2-acre stocked pond. The custom 5,572SF 3 bed, 3.5 bath home is impeccably designed flaunting a standing seam metal roof, fully insulated 3 car garage, and custom wood accents throughout. Stained concrete floors carry you through the home and an expansive living room presenting 26’ vaulted ceilings, a full masonry fireplace with steel surround, and Massive Windsor windows invite in copious natural light. The kitchen showcases custom Kent Moore cabinets, Quartz counter tops, a butler’s pantry, appliance garage, and top of the line Monogram appliances. Enjoy the Master Suite with patio access, his and hers walk-in closets, an oversized soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. The hand-crafted catwalk allows access to two upstairs bedrooms with en-suite baths and a game room. A separated office offers privacy, built in cabinetry, and outdoor access. From the versatile indoor/outdoor party room, step outside into an entertainer’s paradise with a covered patio, fireplace, fully equipped outdoor kitchen and a pool/spa area with swim up bar. The detached guest house barndo is 1,000SF 2BR/1BA with a full masonry fireplace, stately vaulted ceilings, and a fully equipped kitchen. Attached carport, 1,625SF insulated shop with rollup doors, & a 40’X20’ lean plus 25'X25' car port, perfect for all of your toys. This is a once in a lifetime dream home!
Aggie cross country teams to compete in 48th annual Paul Short Run on Friday
The Texas A&M cross country teams will compete in the 48th annual Paul Short Run at 10 a.m. Friday at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The event will open with the men’s 8K race followed by the women’s 5K race at 10:45 a.m. Juniors...
Texas A&M establishes Global Cyber Research Institute
Texas A&M officials announced last Monday that the university has launched a Global Cyber Research Institute for cybersecurity research and education. This institute will provide students a place to research and analyze threats to and defenses for the country’s security and economy. The institute will be managed by A&M and the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES), which are also home to the Texas A&M Cybersecurity Center.
Would be dedicated to important issues
As residents of College Station, we deserve representation from dedicated, knowledgeable and experienced candidates. In William Wright we find all of those attributes and more. Wright is a life-long College Station resident, graduate of A&M Consolidated High School and Texas A&M. He worked at Reynolds & Reynolds through college demonstrating great work ethic and dedication to his studies. He continues to be employed there as a production manager.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
College Station JV football teams sweep two games against East View
College Station swept a pair of JV games from Georgetown East View on Thursday night at Cougar Stadium in District 11-5A-I play with the Purple winning 52-27 and the Black triumphing 62-19. Trey Pejo and Brenden Laplant each scored two touchdowns for the Purple (4-2, 2-0). Pejo scored on on...
Pop Quiz with Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson has separated himself as one of the Aggies’ standout defensive players for his physicality. The junior from East St. Louis, Missouri, sat down with The Eagle’s Alex Miller to take the Game Day pop quiz:. Q: Where has the defense started to progress?
No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team tops No. 8 Fresno State 11-8 for first win of season
FRESNO, Calif. — The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat No. 8 Fresno State 11-8 on Friday at the Student Horse Center. A&M’s Devon Thomas, Rylee Shufelt, Devan Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat, while Emmy-Lu Marsh, Ariana Gray and Keesa Luers won in reining. Devon Thomas and Brombach won in fences, and Ellie Gerbrandt and Cori Cansdale won in horsemanship. Devon Thomas was named the most outstanding performer in fences, and Gerbrandt earned the honor in horsemanship.
No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team to compete in pair of meets in California
The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will compete in a pair of matches in California on Friday and Saturday beginning at Fresno State. The Aggies (0-1) will face No. 8 Fresno State at 1 p.m. Friday at the Student Horse Center in Fresno, California. A&M also will compete against UC Davis at 11 a.m. Saturday at the UC Davis Equestrian Center in Davis, California.
Elmer Krehbiel was a true inspiration
Elmer Krehbiel changed my life, though we never met. I followed his gardening articles in the Eagle newspaper for years. Because of him, my children experienced growing sunflowers and corn taller than themselves. We learned to grow vegetables year round. Long before the internet, he was our sole source of...
