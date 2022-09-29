This STUNNING new home nestled on a secluded 7.76-acre cul-de-sac that features an idyllic setting, manicured grounds and private 2-acre stocked pond. The custom 5,572SF 3 bed, 3.5 bath home is impeccably designed flaunting a standing seam metal roof, fully insulated 3 car garage, and custom wood accents throughout. Stained concrete floors carry you through the home and an expansive living room presenting 26’ vaulted ceilings, a full masonry fireplace with steel surround, and Massive Windsor windows invite in copious natural light. The kitchen showcases custom Kent Moore cabinets, Quartz counter tops, a butler’s pantry, appliance garage, and top of the line Monogram appliances. Enjoy the Master Suite with patio access, his and hers walk-in closets, an oversized soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. The hand-crafted catwalk allows access to two upstairs bedrooms with en-suite baths and a game room. A separated office offers privacy, built in cabinetry, and outdoor access. From the versatile indoor/outdoor party room, step outside into an entertainer’s paradise with a covered patio, fireplace, fully equipped outdoor kitchen and a pool/spa area with swim up bar. The detached guest house barndo is 1,000SF 2BR/1BA with a full masonry fireplace, stately vaulted ceilings, and a fully equipped kitchen. Attached carport, 1,625SF insulated shop with rollup doors, & a 40’X20’ lean plus 25'X25' car port, perfect for all of your toys. This is a once in a lifetime dream home!

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO