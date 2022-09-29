ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

First Coast News

CCSO: Suspicious package in IHOP parking lot leads to evacuation

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff's deputies and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot of the IHOP in the Tuesday Morning Plaza at 311 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park. CCSO says that people should stay out of the shopping plaza. It is...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Action News Jax

Columbia County crash ends deadly

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on US Highway 90 at the same time a sedan was traveling eastbound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still under investigation,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision

Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Nassau County starts clean up after Ian evacuation order lifted

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Centre Street in downtown Fernandina Beach was still littered with branches Friday morning after half a dozen trees fell during the storm. A massive oak tree outside the oldest continually occupied home in Fernandina Beach split three ways damaging part of the fencing and cracking a ceramic pot but miraculously missing the home when it fell.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast reopens as Hurricane Ian passes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast is slowly beginning to open back up after Hurricane Ian poured over the area on Thursday. As counties begin to lift their evacuation orders, schools and businesses are sharing updates on when their doors will reopen. See below for an updated list of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 killed in head-on collision in Lake City: FHP

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Two people were killed in an early morning head-on collision in Lake City, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on US Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup truck traveling...
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man dead from gunshot wound, found on Mid-Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead from a gunshot wound in the Mid-Westside early on Sunday morning, according to Jacksonville police. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man laying bloody in the street in the 1600 block of Wilcox Street around 12:55 a.m. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound, police said, He was pronounced dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
