Read full article on original website
Related
First Coast News
CCSO: Suspicious package in IHOP parking lot leads to evacuation
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff's deputies and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot of the IHOP in the Tuesday Morning Plaza at 311 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park. CCSO says that people should stay out of the shopping plaza. It is...
Counties around First Coast begin to lift evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian clears
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the storm clears from the First Coast, evacuation orders are beginning to be lifted on Friday, following Hurricane Ian. St. Johns and Nassau County officials have lifted evacuation orders, according to press releases from each respective county. Conditions are still specific to your area, so...
Columbia County crash ends deadly
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on US Highway 90 at the same time a sedan was traveling eastbound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still under investigation,...
Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision
Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
Safety concerns remain at Jacksonville Beach post-Ian
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville beachgoers are back to enjoying the shoreline now that the storm has passed. From the surface, everything may look back to normal, but the Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue crews say there’s a lot you should be aware of if you’re headed to the beach.
Jacksonville rescue team saves man, 79, from debris of collapsed home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 79-year-old man was saved from the collapsed remains of his two-story home by a Jacksonville rescue team in Southwest Florida following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. According to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department only spent a short time on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian Clean Up | Where to take yard debris along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As residents begin recovery efforts from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the first steps will be to clear yard debris and remove damaged home construction materials. Here's a county-by-county list of where you can take those items. Duval County. Normal curbside services will resume Monday, October...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County starts clean up after Ian evacuation order lifted
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Centre Street in downtown Fernandina Beach was still littered with branches Friday morning after half a dozen trees fell during the storm. A massive oak tree outside the oldest continually occupied home in Fernandina Beach split three ways damaging part of the fencing and cracking a ceramic pot but miraculously missing the home when it fell.
Jacksonville boy who fled Hurricane Ian dies after falling from 19th floor of condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy who evacuated Jacksonville in the wake of Hurricane Ian died in a tragic fall Thursday. In a news release, Panama City Beach officials said the boy was in town with his family when he fell from the 19th floor balcony of a Sterling Reef condo.
First Coast reopens as Hurricane Ian passes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast is slowly beginning to open back up after Hurricane Ian poured over the area on Thursday. As counties begin to lift their evacuation orders, schools and businesses are sharing updates on when their doors will reopen. See below for an updated list of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead after car v. pedestrian crash in Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a car vs pedestrian crash with one dead in Jacksonville Heights on Noroad and Lambing Rd. JSO reports that just before 9:00 p.m. a 64-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk east on Noroad. While attempting to cross the...
News4Jax.com
2 killed in head-on collision in Lake City: FHP
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Two people were killed in an early morning head-on collision in Lake City, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on US Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup truck traveling...
Nassau County issues evacuation order in response to Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County issued an evacuation order for Zones A and D in response to Hurricane Ian, Wednesday morning. The evacuation order is as of 8:00 a.m. Check the map below for evacuation zones in the county. It is unknown at this time when residents will be...
Man jumps into St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian, currently in critical condition
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping into the St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian Thursday, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department. Around 12:43 p.m., officers say they were...
Police: Man dead from gunshot wound, found on Mid-Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead from a gunshot wound in the Mid-Westside early on Sunday morning, according to Jacksonville police. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man laying bloody in the street in the 1600 block of Wilcox Street around 12:55 a.m. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound, police said, He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge to light up in red, white and blue for first responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JTA is lighting Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge red, white and blue in honor of the first responders who continue to work for the community in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. The bridge will be lit Friday and Saturday night in the special colors. JTA says...
First Coast News
JSO: Ocean Street in Mayport Area of Jacksonville closed due to road collapse, washout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a road closure at the 4200 block of Ocean Street due to a "collapse and washout." This is a developing story. First Coast News is sending crews to the scene. JSO does not know when the road will reopen.
News4Jax.com
Photos, videos show more flooding, wind damage and rain as Ian blows through Florida
Images of flooding Thursday morning from St. Augustine’s bayside and nearby neighborhoods filled social media channels and we showed it to you live on News4JAX.com and Channel 4. Northeast Florida’s coastline faced strong winds and heavy rain, while Central Florida saw flooding, power outages and damage as Ian pushed...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 2