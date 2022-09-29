Read full article on original website
Pope calls on Putin to end ‘spiral of violence and death’
Pope Francis on Sunday expressed great concern at the escalation in Ukraine after Moscow annexed four regions and Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the use of nuclear weapons. “My appeal is addressed first and foremost to the President of the Russian Federation, imploring him to stop this spiral of violence...
Iran parliament speaker says protests could weaken society
Iran's parliament speaker has warned that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country
Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden, a self-described “car guy,'' often promises to lead by example by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts have lagged in helping meet his ambitious climate goals by eliminating gas-powered vehicles from the federal fleet.
King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit
LONDON — (AP) — King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that...
In Brazilian Amazon, a 1,000-mile voyage so people can vote
MANAUS, Brazil — (AP) — In most democracies, citizens go to the polls. But in Brazil’s sparsely populated Amazon region, the polls often go to the voters. Most people in the vast rainforest live in urban areas, but thousands reside in tiny villages several days from the nearest city by boat. Amazonas, Brazil’s biggest state, is triple the size of California yet has only about one-third the population of greater Los Angeles. More than half its cities can’t be reached at all by road, and some are hundreds of kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match has left at least 125 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
Unrest simmers in Burkina Faso after claimed coup
Security forces fired tear gas to disperse angry protesters outside the French embassy in Burkina Faso's capital on Sunday, as unrest simmered in the impoverished West African nation following the claim of a second coup this year. Security forces fired tear gas from inside the compound to disperse the protesters after they set fire to barriers outside and lobbed rocks at the structure, with some trying to scale the fence, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.
