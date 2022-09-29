ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Pope calls on Putin to end ‘spiral of violence and death’

Pope Francis on Sunday expressed great concern at the escalation in Ukraine after Moscow annexed four regions and Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the use of nuclear weapons. “My appeal is addressed first and foremost to the President of the Russian Federation, imploring him to stop this spiral of violence...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

LONDON — (AP) — King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

In Brazilian Amazon, a 1,000-mile voyage so people can vote

MANAUS, Brazil — (AP) — In most democracies, citizens go to the polls. But in Brazil’s sparsely populated Amazon region, the polls often go to the voters. Most people in the vast rainforest live in urban areas, but thousands reside in tiny villages several days from the nearest city by boat. Amazonas, Brazil’s biggest state, is triple the size of California yet has only about one-third the population of greater Los Angeles. More than half its cities can’t be reached at all by road, and some are hundreds of kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.
AFP

Unrest simmers in Burkina Faso after claimed coup

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse angry protesters outside the French embassy in Burkina Faso's capital on Sunday, as unrest simmered in the impoverished West African nation following the claim of a second coup this year. Security forces fired tear gas from inside the compound to disperse the protesters after they set fire to barriers outside and lobbed rocks at the structure, with some trying to scale the fence, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.
