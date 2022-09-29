ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rsvplive.ie

Rugby ace Brian O'Driscoll explains exactly how he brought home someone else’s dog from the groomers

Sporting icon and Irish rugby star Brian O'Driscoll has explained exactly how he managed to bring home the wrong dog from the groomers one day. Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show last night, Brian elaborated on how he brought home the wrong mutt from the dog groomers back in September, after his wife Amy Huberman mentioned the hilarious mix up on her social media platforms.
rsvplive.ie

Late Late viewers praise ‘inspirational’ Stephen Teap after ‘outstanding interview’ with Ryan Tubiridy

Late Late Show viewers are praising widower and Cervical Check campaigner Stephen Teap for his “inspirational” interview with Ryan Tubirdy last night. Stephen opened up to Ryan about the devastating turn in his life following the death of his 35-year-old wife Irene to cervical cancer five years ago and how he is coping raising their two young boys, Oscar, 10 and seven-year-old Noah, as a single parent.
rsvplive.ie

Mairead Ronan says pandemic gave her courage to leave Today FM job

Mairead Ronan has said she never would have been brave enough to leave her popular Today FM show if it hadn't been for the pandemic. Last year, the presenter quit her coveted radio job after 20 years on air to spend more time with her husband Louis and kids Dara, Eliza and Bonnie.
rsvplive.ie

EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt on whether we will ever return to the soap

EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt has told how he couldn’t resist taking on his role in My Fair Lady — and how he’d have been foolish to turn down the “iconic” part. The show, which runs at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre from October 6 until October 30, is the first major revival of the Lerner & Loewe musical in more than 15 years.
rsvplive.ie

Westlife star Mark Feehily's net worth and stunning Sligo mansion

Ireland isn't short of world-famous music acts, and Westlife is one of the most successful. They have sold a whopping 55m records since they were formed in 1998, and have enjoyed an amazing 13 number ones in Ireland. They also have the most singles certifications for a pop band on...
rsvplive.ie

Stefanie Preissner welcomes first child with husband Noel Byrne

Podcaster and writer Stefanie Preissner has welcomed her first child with her husband Noel Byrne. Their baby girl, who is named Aurora (Rori) was born on September 20 via emergency C-section. Stefanie has experienced five miscarriages in the last two years, and kept this pregnancy a secret out of fear...
