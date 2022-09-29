Read full article on original website
Graham Norton says meeting husband Jono changed his mind on marriage after string of failed relationships
Graham Norton says meeting now husband Jonathan McLeod changed his mind on marriage after a "string of failed relationships". The much loved TV chat show host appeared on Friday night's Late Late Show to catch up with Ryan Tubridy about his new book Forever Home and the return of the Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
Rugby ace Brian O'Driscoll explains exactly how he brought home someone else’s dog from the groomers
Sporting icon and Irish rugby star Brian O'Driscoll has explained exactly how he managed to bring home the wrong dog from the groomers one day. Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show last night, Brian elaborated on how he brought home the wrong mutt from the dog groomers back in September, after his wife Amy Huberman mentioned the hilarious mix up on her social media platforms.
Late Late viewers praise ‘inspirational’ Stephen Teap after ‘outstanding interview’ with Ryan Tubiridy
Late Late Show viewers are praising widower and Cervical Check campaigner Stephen Teap for his “inspirational” interview with Ryan Tubirdy last night. Stephen opened up to Ryan about the devastating turn in his life following the death of his 35-year-old wife Irene to cervical cancer five years ago and how he is coping raising their two young boys, Oscar, 10 and seven-year-old Noah, as a single parent.
Davy Fitzgerald and wife Sharon O'Loughlin welcome first child together
Ireland's Fittest Family star Davy Fitzgerald and his wife Sharon O'Loughlin have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. Sharon gave birth to little Dáithí Óg back in May, but the couple have kept the news under wraps until now. Davy said the new arrival is...
Mairead Ronan says pandemic gave her courage to leave Today FM job
Mairead Ronan has said she never would have been brave enough to leave her popular Today FM show if it hadn't been for the pandemic. Last year, the presenter quit her coveted radio job after 20 years on air to spend more time with her husband Louis and kids Dara, Eliza and Bonnie.
Kian Egan has 'tears in my eyes' as 'mini-me' son Cobi celebrates 5th birthday
It has been an emotional week for Westlife singer Kian Egan as his youngest son Cobi turned five years old. The star, who also shares sons Koa and Zekey with wife Jodi Albert, admitted he was brought to tears as his "mini-me" son marked his fifth birthday. The youngster was...
Kardashian hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons’ anti-ageing tricks as Kim never gets grey hairs
There is a lot of focus on anti-ageing skincare, but people tend to forget you can keep your hair looking youthful and luscious too. From losing volume to finding your locks are becoming more dry, there are plenty of things you can do to prevent these problems. Andrew Fitzsimons has...
Holly Willoughby shares sweet snap with rarely seen son Chester as he turns eight
Holly Willoughby has shared a sweet snap with her youngest son Chester as he turns eight. The TV presenter, who chooses to keep her children's faces hidden on social media, posted a picture of herself cuddling Chester, with his back to the camera. "Snuggles with the birthday boy… Happy 8th...
EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt on whether we will ever return to the soap
EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt has told how he couldn’t resist taking on his role in My Fair Lady — and how he’d have been foolish to turn down the “iconic” part. The show, which runs at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre from October 6 until October 30, is the first major revival of the Lerner & Loewe musical in more than 15 years.
Country music singer Colm Kirwan and wife Caitriona set to get back on the road after becoming parents
Country music duo Colm and Caitriona Kirwan have had a big year, as they recently welcomed a daughter as well as releasing a single. While the couple spent most of this year preparing to become parents and making magic in the studio, they're excited to get back on the road.
Westlife star Mark Feehily's net worth and stunning Sligo mansion
Ireland isn't short of world-famous music acts, and Westlife is one of the most successful. They have sold a whopping 55m records since they were formed in 1998, and have enjoyed an amazing 13 number ones in Ireland. They also have the most singles certifications for a pop band on...
Fair City's Cian Howley finds out he has a secret older brother and confronts his mother
Joan tries intimidation tactics to discourage Dearbhla Dillon from going to the guards about her drugging as she sticks up for her son Cian on Fair City. She is relieved when Cian explains that the motivation behind spiking Dearbhla’s drink was to rescue her and play the hero. Pushed...
Eamonn Holmes overjoyed as granddaughter takes first steps following his 'risky' surgery
Eamonn Holmes has shared a "beautiful but ironic" video of his granddaughter Emilia taking her first steps. The much loved broadcaster is currently recovering from back surgery to help alleviate his chronic pain. Eamonn has had a tough time lately with his health issues, but Emilia reaching her milestone put...
Stefanie Preissner welcomes first child with husband Noel Byrne
Podcaster and writer Stefanie Preissner has welcomed her first child with her husband Noel Byrne. Their baby girl, who is named Aurora (Rori) was born on September 20 via emergency C-section. Stefanie has experienced five miscarriages in the last two years, and kept this pregnancy a secret out of fear...
Dublin couple have dream wedding after dating since they were 16
Nicola and James Symes, both from Swords in Dublin. The Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar. The most beautiful venue and amazing staff. I got it in Pearls and Lace in Donegal. I purchased it via a Zoom call and it was the best decision ever. The dress was beyond my wildest dreams!
Ireland AM’s Muireann O’Connell caught in embarrassing moment after accidental video with fiancé
Muireann O’Connell was caught in an embarrassing moment after she made an accidental video with fiancé. The Ireland AM was trying to help her followers out with an informative video with The Gut Experts. However, she had some trouble using Instagram’s video features. Muireann was struggling to...
