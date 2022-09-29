Read full article on original website
Related
Biden, Florida's DeSantis stress unity in Hurricane Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to tour the devastation from Hurricane Ian, and stressed the need for a united federal and state effort for the lengthy recovery ahead.
Channel 3000
5 things to know for Oct. 3: Hurricanes, SCOTUS, Brazil, United Airlines, food recall
In 2022, it’s not uncommon to be surrounded by gadgets can turn on your lights, remind you of an appointment or track your sleep. But how far is too far? Some technology experts say Amazon’s new list of updates shows how prevalent surveillance products are in every corner of our homes with the apparent goal of making life a little easier.
Comments / 0