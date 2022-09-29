ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022

Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
MARKETS
EXCLUSIVE: “Climbing ‘Capital’ Hill: The best strategies for investment success” – Bradley Collins, Insurtech Insights in The Insurtech Magazine

Bradley Collins, CCO at Insurtech Insights, canvassed Future50 America insurtech finalists and some friendly VCs to come up with the Top 6 Tips for navigating a changing investment landscape. How has the investment landscape changed over the past 12 months and how should investment strategies change as a result? These...
MARKETS
London-based FX broker reports 30% increase in the utilisation of ‘forward buying’ contracts as sector braces for long-term volatility

Following a tumultuous week for the UK foreign exchange (FX) market in the wake of the Government’s mini budget announcement, London-based FX company Lumon, which specialises in international payments and foreign exchange risk management for private and corporate clients, is reporting a 30% increase in clients ‘forward buying’ currency. This involves utilising long-term contracts that lock currency conversions away at today’s rate for payments in the future.
CURRENCIES
Circle Announces Acquisition of Elements to Accelerate Crypto Payments

Circle announced an accelerated crypto payments roadmap enhanced by the recent acquisition of Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform. The announcement includes plans to quickly scale payment offerings to unlock utility value for crypto and lower the barrier of entry for merchants to access next-gen payments and financial services.
MARKETS
GreenBox POS launches coyni platform, featuring one of the industry’s few stablecoins backed one-to-one by the U.S. dollar

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX), a financial technology company that leverages proprietary blockchain security and token technology to deliver customized payment solutions, has launched the coyni platform, featuring one of the world’s few stablecoins backed by U.S. dollars on a one-to-one ratio with near real-time attestation. Each coyni digital token...
TECHNOLOGY
HPS partners with Visa to fast-track access to the scheme’s payments network

HPS, the leading global provider of payment solutions and services, today announces it has obtained a principal membership license from Visa, the world leader in digital payments, which will enable HPS’ clients to join the global Visa payments network. In addition to HPS’ full processing capabilities, HPS can now...
BUSINESS
Polygon Partners With Blockchain Founders Fund to Empower Web3 Entrepreneurs

Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), a Singapore-based Venture Capital Fund that focuses on early-stage Web3 and blockchain startups globally, today announces that Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions to Web3, has made a strategic investment into their Fund II to diversify the company’s holdings and advance the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.
BUSINESS
HSBC and Nova Credit Launch Partnership to Offer Customers Borderless International Credit Checking

Nova Credit, the world’s leading consumer-permissioned credit bureau, today announced that it has partnered with HSBC to provide the bank with global access to its cross-border credit data product, Credit Passport®, creating more opportunities for credit access to cross-border customers across the globe. This partnership will allow HSBC to access the translated credit history of new-to-country consumers as part of their credit applications, upon their permission. This innovative solution will enable the bank to make more real-time application approvals responsibly and at a greater scale. The first deployment, with HSBC Singapore, launched in May.
CREDITS & LOANS
Societe Generale and Altalurra Ventures invest in impak ratings, a leading impact analysis and rating agency in Europe.

Societe Generale – one of Europe’s first financial services groups actively supporting its clients in their environmental and energy transition with responsible and innovative financing solutions – and Altalurra Ventures – a fund investing in technological start-ups with positive impacts – are investing €4.5 million in impak Ratings’ Series A round, with the ambition of making it Europe’s leading impact analysis and rating agency.
BUSINESS
Solaris becomes new partner for ADAC credit card

ADAC Finanzdienste GmbH and Solarisbank AG will cooperate on the ADAC credit card program in the future. Solaris will replace Landesbank Berlin (LBB) as co-branding partner for the ADAC credit card in the second half of 2023. Until then, the partnership with LBB will continue. All existing services will continue to be available to card holders.
BUSINESS
Societe Generale Announces The Proposed Acquisition Of PayXpert

As a recognised and long-standing player in all aspects of merchant services and card payments’ processing in France, Societe Generale provides both online and in-store payment solutions. The accelerated pace of change in consumer behaviours (Buy Now Pay Later – BNPL, integrated insurance services…), new technologies, and the emergence...
BUSINESS
James Bryce-Lind on how all he want to do is WIN!

Listen to the full podcast audio version here. James Bryce-Lind is a winner. Whether its HQ in King’s Cross, or a remote villa in Portugal, fintech never stops, and If you’re serious about innovation, neither should you. Bryce-Lind is in the salon hot seat to discuss the exciting...
ECONOMY
CoverTree and Socotra partner to launch easy and affordable insurance for the manufactured home market

CoverTree, an insurtech MGA based in Michigan, partnered with Socotra, the core platform provider of choice for innovative insurers, to launch easy and affordable insurance for owners, renters, and landlords of manufactured homes. With Socotra, CoverTree can now automate 92% of its applications with straight-through processing, enabling their customers to purchase a policy online in less than three minutes and save up to 40% in premiums.
MICHIGAN STATE

