Nova Credit, the world’s leading consumer-permissioned credit bureau, today announced that it has partnered with HSBC to provide the bank with global access to its cross-border credit data product, Credit Passport®, creating more opportunities for credit access to cross-border customers across the globe. This partnership will allow HSBC to access the translated credit history of new-to-country consumers as part of their credit applications, upon their permission. This innovative solution will enable the bank to make more real-time application approvals responsibly and at a greater scale. The first deployment, with HSBC Singapore, launched in May.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO