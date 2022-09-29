Read full article on original website
The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
EXCLUSIVE: “Game On!” – Manjit Rana, Insurtech Scout in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
Having spent a lifetime investing in, or seeking investment for, insurtechs, Manjit Rana knew there had to be a better way to find an ideal technology partner. So he created it. There are thousands of Insurtechs worldwide competing for the attention of insurers and investors. While challengers and disrupters abound,...
EXCLUSIVE: “Growing Your MGA, The Tipping Point” – James Elliott, INSTANDA in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
Here are more insurtech solutions available than ever before, but if you’ve scaled to the point at which they become useful, how do you choose? James Elliott, MGA Lead at Instanda, offers some timely advice. If you’re an MGA that has been putting off the ‘technology conversation’, then chances...
Mumsnet teams up with Chetwood Financial to launch new family-focused financial services
UK digital bank Chetwood Financial has today announced a new partnership with parenting forum Mumsnet, with plans to launch a new family-focused financial services proposition next year. Since acquiring a full banking licence back in 2018, Chetwood has focused on creating disruptive financial products for underserved segments of the market....
EXCLUSIVE: “Climbing ‘Capital’ Hill: The best strategies for investment success” – Bradley Collins, Insurtech Insights in The Insurtech Magazine
Bradley Collins, CCO at Insurtech Insights, canvassed Future50 America insurtech finalists and some friendly VCs to come up with the Top 6 Tips for navigating a changing investment landscape. How has the investment landscape changed over the past 12 months and how should investment strategies change as a result? These...
London-based FX broker reports 30% increase in the utilisation of ‘forward buying’ contracts as sector braces for long-term volatility
Following a tumultuous week for the UK foreign exchange (FX) market in the wake of the Government’s mini budget announcement, London-based FX company Lumon, which specialises in international payments and foreign exchange risk management for private and corporate clients, is reporting a 30% increase in clients ‘forward buying’ currency. This involves utilising long-term contracts that lock currency conversions away at today’s rate for payments in the future.
Circle Announces Acquisition of Elements to Accelerate Crypto Payments
Circle announced an accelerated crypto payments roadmap enhanced by the recent acquisition of Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform. The announcement includes plans to quickly scale payment offerings to unlock utility value for crypto and lower the barrier of entry for merchants to access next-gen payments and financial services.
Currensea secures major investment from two VCs bringing total raised this year to £4.55m
Open banking-powered fintech Currensea has secured £2.4m from leading Venture Capitalists Blackfinch Ventures and 1818 Venture Capital which will be used to accelerate the fintech’s ambitious growth plans. Currensea – the money-saving travel card, which removes the bank fees associated with foreign exchange by linking directly to users’...
Fintech Without Frontiers Joins With Ukrainian Finance Associations To Create United Front
Fintech without Frontiers (FWF) initiative today moves to a new phase of its mission to support Ukrainian fintech and talent, announcing a partnership with the leading financial associations of Ukraine. FWF was launched to provide support to Ukrainian fintechs and talent affected by the war in Ukraine. Now it is...
GreenBox POS launches coyni platform, featuring one of the industry’s few stablecoins backed one-to-one by the U.S. dollar
GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX), a financial technology company that leverages proprietary blockchain security and token technology to deliver customized payment solutions, has launched the coyni platform, featuring one of the world’s few stablecoins backed by U.S. dollars on a one-to-one ratio with near real-time attestation. Each coyni digital token...
HPS partners with Visa to fast-track access to the scheme’s payments network
HPS, the leading global provider of payment solutions and services, today announces it has obtained a principal membership license from Visa, the world leader in digital payments, which will enable HPS’ clients to join the global Visa payments network. In addition to HPS’ full processing capabilities, HPS can now...
Polygon Partners With Blockchain Founders Fund to Empower Web3 Entrepreneurs
Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), a Singapore-based Venture Capital Fund that focuses on early-stage Web3 and blockchain startups globally, today announces that Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions to Web3, has made a strategic investment into their Fund II to diversify the company’s holdings and advance the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.
HSBC and Nova Credit Launch Partnership to Offer Customers Borderless International Credit Checking
Nova Credit, the world’s leading consumer-permissioned credit bureau, today announced that it has partnered with HSBC to provide the bank with global access to its cross-border credit data product, Credit Passport®, creating more opportunities for credit access to cross-border customers across the globe. This partnership will allow HSBC to access the translated credit history of new-to-country consumers as part of their credit applications, upon their permission. This innovative solution will enable the bank to make more real-time application approvals responsibly and at a greater scale. The first deployment, with HSBC Singapore, launched in May.
New report by BPC highlights opportunities and challenges of Super Apps for forward-thinking banking players
Global payment leader BPC and strategy consultancy firm Fincog today announced the launch of a new report to give banking providers key insights on Super Apps and the critical factors that could make them a future threat to traditional banking providers. “Super Apps” provides a concise overview of the international...
Societe Generale and Altalurra Ventures invest in impak ratings, a leading impact analysis and rating agency in Europe.
Societe Generale – one of Europe’s first financial services groups actively supporting its clients in their environmental and energy transition with responsible and innovative financing solutions – and Altalurra Ventures – a fund investing in technological start-ups with positive impacts – are investing €4.5 million in impak Ratings’ Series A round, with the ambition of making it Europe’s leading impact analysis and rating agency.
Solaris becomes new partner for ADAC credit card
ADAC Finanzdienste GmbH and Solarisbank AG will cooperate on the ADAC credit card program in the future. Solaris will replace Landesbank Berlin (LBB) as co-branding partner for the ADAC credit card in the second half of 2023. Until then, the partnership with LBB will continue. All existing services will continue to be available to card holders.
Societe Generale Announces The Proposed Acquisition Of PayXpert
As a recognised and long-standing player in all aspects of merchant services and card payments’ processing in France, Societe Generale provides both online and in-store payment solutions. The accelerated pace of change in consumer behaviours (Buy Now Pay Later – BNPL, integrated insurance services…), new technologies, and the emergence...
Absa Bank Kenya Partners with Huawei to Build a New Digital Foundation for Branch Networks
“I see it as Lego blocks where the bottom layer is a strong technology foundation that gives us a platform to offer cutting-edge digital solutions to our customers. A strong, resilient network connects all the elements of the platform reliably.” – Moses Okundi, CIO of Absa Kenya. Who...
James Bryce-Lind on how all he want to do is WIN!
Listen to the full podcast audio version here. James Bryce-Lind is a winner. Whether its HQ in King’s Cross, or a remote villa in Portugal, fintech never stops, and If you’re serious about innovation, neither should you. Bryce-Lind is in the salon hot seat to discuss the exciting...
CoverTree and Socotra partner to launch easy and affordable insurance for the manufactured home market
CoverTree, an insurtech MGA based in Michigan, partnered with Socotra, the core platform provider of choice for innovative insurers, to launch easy and affordable insurance for owners, renters, and landlords of manufactured homes. With Socotra, CoverTree can now automate 92% of its applications with straight-through processing, enabling their customers to purchase a policy online in less than three minutes and save up to 40% in premiums.
