Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter

World Cup hopeful Conor Gallagher will get plenty of chances to impress Gareth Southgate in October, promised new Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The midfielder earned his first England call-up after a standout campaign on loan with Palace last season but did not feature in Southgate’s most recent squad, and had played just 157 minutes across five Premier League appearances ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over his former club.
Criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold baffles Jurgen Klopp, who stands by his man

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists under-scrutiny right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is being judged wrongly and he does not understand why his critics do not comprehend that. The debate continues to rage about the 23-year-old’s suitability for England after national team boss Gareth Southgate failed to use him in Nations League matches...
Antonio Conte hits out at standard of Premier League refereeing

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested referees and VAR officials are letting the Premier League down and said England could follow Italy’s example to improve standards after his side’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. Conte was speaking after seeing Emerson Royal shown a straight red card by Anthony Taylor in...
Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
Everton come from behind to sink Southampton and seal long-awaited away win

Everton claimed only their second Premier League away win of 2022 as goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil inspired a 2-1 victory at Southampton. Joe Aribo put the Saints ahead following a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s, but Frank Lampard’s visitors hit back instantly, with Coady and McNeil scoring in the space of three second-half minutes.
Arsenal keep hold of top spot with impressive derby win over rivals Tottenham

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory

Hull suffered a fifth consecutive loss with a 2-0 defeat at home to Luton – on a turbulent day in which manager Shota Arveladze was sacked just hours before the game. Arveladze, who joined the club in January, was dismissed by ambitious owner Acun Ilicali following a rotten run of form, with the Turkish media mogul admitting that “our views weren’t aligned”.
Roberto De Zerbi won’t tinker too much on his Brighton debut at Liverpool

New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it is unlikely he will change too much for his first match in charge away to Liverpool on Saturday. The Italian was hired as Graham Potter’s replacement earlier this month but has spent little time with his squad due to a number of players being away on international duty.
