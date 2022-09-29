Read full article on original website
Ivan Toney has mental strength to shake off England frustration – Thomas Frank
Thomas Frank has backed Ivan Toney to use all his mental strength to shake off his England disappointment and strike back to Premier League form. Toney won his first senior England call-up for the last international window before the World Cup, only to miss out on a Three Lions debut.
Jurgen Klopp backs ‘world-class’ Trent Alexander-Arnold despite England snub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Trent Alexander-Arnold’s offensive impact is so great any team in the world could utilise him. Klopp launched an impassioned defence of his right-back, whose World Cup hopes appear to be hanging by a thread, but accepts England manager Gareth Southgate has a different way of playing.
Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter
World Cup hopeful Conor Gallagher will get plenty of chances to impress Gareth Southgate in October, promised new Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The midfielder earned his first England call-up after a standout campaign on loan with Palace last season but did not feature in Southgate’s most recent squad, and had played just 157 minutes across five Premier League appearances ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over his former club.
Criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold baffles Jurgen Klopp, who stands by his man
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists under-scrutiny right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is being judged wrongly and he does not understand why his critics do not comprehend that. The debate continues to rage about the 23-year-old’s suitability for England after national team boss Gareth Southgate failed to use him in Nations League matches...
Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna racing to be fit to face Leicester
Nottingham Forest have doubts over record signing Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna for Monday’s East Midlands derby with Leicester. Gibbs-White pulled out of England Under-21s duty with a foot injury while McKenna withdrew ahead of Scotland’s game with Ukraine due to a knee injury.
It is not on my radar – Eddie Howe not interested if England job comes up soon
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is not yet ready to step into Gareth Southgate’s shoes should he lose his job as England manager. Southgate is without a win in six competitive games after a disappointing Nations League campaign which saw his side condemned to relegation.
Antonio Conte hits out at standard of Premier League refereeing
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested referees and VAR officials are letting the Premier League down and said England could follow Italy’s example to improve standards after his side’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. Conte was speaking after seeing Emerson Royal shown a straight red card by Anthony Taylor in...
Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller
Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
In defence of Harry Maguire: Why the Manchester United captain isn't as bad as you think
It had to be Manchester United captain Harry Maguire that fouled Jamal Musiala against Germany. No one else possibly could have: the Gods of Football simply would’ve thumbs-downed it. This was a Balotelli “Why always me?” moment in full 4K. A collective sigh of a nation. The...
Frank Lampard hails Everton progress after long-awaited away win at Southampton
Frank Lampard felt Everton’s 2-1 win at Southampton underlined their progression since his arrival in January. Goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil in the space of three minutes at the start of the second half helped the Toffees secure only their second away victory in the Premier League in 2022.
Everton come from behind to sink Southampton and seal long-awaited away win
Everton claimed only their second Premier League away win of 2022 as goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil inspired a 2-1 victory at Southampton. Joe Aribo put the Saints ahead following a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s, but Frank Lampard’s visitors hit back instantly, with Coady and McNeil scoring in the space of three second-half minutes.
Paul Ince hails ‘great pro’ Andy Carroll for his impact in second Reading spell
Reading manager Paul Ince praised former England striker Andy Carroll for the impact he is making in his second spell at the club after the 3-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Huddersfield. Carroll started his first game since re-signing for the Royals last month and played a leading role in...
He’s hungry for goals – Mark Robins hails Coventry match-winner Viktor Gyokeres
Mark Robins heaped praise on Viktor Gyokeres after the Swedish striker earned Coventry their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough. The 24-year-old, the subject of interest from Chris Wilder’s side over the summer, scored his third goal of the season in the first half.
Arsenal keep hold of top spot with impressive derby win over rivals Tottenham
Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou hoping strong Hearts displays help win international caps
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou hopes to follow in the footsteps of several of his new Hearts team-mates and win full international honours. The former Germany Under-21 international is also eligible to play for Greece through his father and is looking to use his recent move to Edinburgh as a platform.
Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory
Hull suffered a fifth consecutive loss with a 2-0 defeat at home to Luton – on a turbulent day in which manager Shota Arveladze was sacked just hours before the game. Arveladze, who joined the club in January, was dismissed by ambitious owner Acun Ilicali following a rotten run of form, with the Turkish media mogul admitting that “our views weren’t aligned”.
Arsenal's dominant derby win over Spurs shows it's time to take them seriously
Arsenal's 3-1 win over Tottenham in Saturday's north London derby sees the impressive Gunners stay top of the Premier League. Arsenal's strong start to the season continued on Saturday with a dominant display in the north London derby and a deserved 3-1 win over Tottenham. It was the Gunners' seventh...
Mikkel Damsgaard could make first Premier League start for Brentford
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is considering handing Mikkel Damsgaard his first Premier League start this weekend. The midfielder was a standout performer for Denmark during the international break, recording an assist in their 2-0 victory over France.
Roberto De Zerbi won’t tinker too much on his Brighton debut at Liverpool
New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it is unlikely he will change too much for his first match in charge away to Liverpool on Saturday. The Italian was hired as Graham Potter’s replacement earlier this month but has spent little time with his squad due to a number of players being away on international duty.
Brendan Rodgers admits hospice visit puts Leicester plight in perspective
Brendan Rodgers admits visiting a hospice has helped put Leicester’s struggles into perspective. The Foxes boss took time to reflect during the international break and spent time at a hospice in Northern Ireland.
