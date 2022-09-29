Read full article on original website
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
TechRadar
Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch
Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling so well, the move to iPhone 15 Ultra is a no-brainer
Three of the four iPhone 14 models that Apple unveiled on September 7th are available in stores. And the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are selling much better than the base model. The latter is especially popular with consumers. Ming-Chi Kuo says the Pro Max accounts for 60% of the total order increase for the Pro models.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Slim 9i vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14
The 14-inch laptop has seen something of a renaissance lately. It seems that users, or at least manufacturers, see a ton of value in a laptop that’s slightly larger than a 13-inch machine but considerably smaller than 15 inches. There’s a little more room for better thermals and a larger display without creating a humongous chassis.
pocketnow.com
These are the best smartwatches in 2022
Smartwatches haven’t been fun for a long time, and let’s admit it; the market has been mainly dominated by the Apple Watch. There hasn’t been a large selection of exciting smartwatches in the Android world, but luckily, that appears to be slowly changing. OEMs are now back at the drawing board, developing new smartwatches and ensuring they can meet the new, higher demand.
The Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones receive the October 2022 update
Samsung has rolled out the October 2022 security patch to its Galaxy S22 series and S21/FE devices, too. The update is lighter without many specifics told aside from the patch offering security fixes and system stability improvements.
Phone Arena
Apple undersold the iPhone 14 Pro Max display specs
During the iPhone 14 series keynote presentation, Apple bragged that the 6.7" display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro are the brightest panels ever put in a phone. Such claims are a dime a dozen these days, especially when it comes to the oft-abused by the marketing departments peak brightness metric.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Sept. 20: $199 Beats Studio3 Headphones, $899 12.9-inch iPad Pro, up to $700 off Samsung TVs, more!
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's bestdeals include $400 off a 16-inch MacBook Pro, $20 off Apple's Magic Mouse, a $299 Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan, and much more.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon
The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max review: big screen, big sensor, big price – big win?
A world-class camera even without a stellar zoom – the iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple's powerhouse of 2022
Digital Trends
Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops
Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals in September 2022
Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals can knock up to $1,000 off Samsung's foldable phone. Here are today's best sales online.
I just saw Samsung’s 98-inch Neo QLED TV up close — and it’s epic
The 98-inch Neo QLED QN100B TV is one of Samsung's biggest offerings yet. Here's what it's like up close.
pocketnow.com
Microsoft Surface Event 2022: What to expect
Which devices will Microsoft launch at the Surface event?. Apple was in the spotlight for an entire month with the new iPhone 14 series of devices, and the new Apple Watches. Google is expected to borrow the spotlight for a couple of days, but not for long, as Microsoft has announced its plans to hold its Microsoft Surface event on October 12, at 10 AM. The company is rumored to announce a few refreshed devices, and it will also potentially unveil several new accessories, and make some updates to its services. However, we are unlikely to hear much about any Windows 11 related news.
pocketnow.com
Arlo’s Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera and other security systems are on sale
The world isn’t as safe as it used to be when we were growing up, being able to go out and play with friends and leave doors unlocked without worrying about someone coming into our homes. Back then, private security options were limited to hiring guards to keep an eye on your homes, buildings, stores, and anything you wanted to keep safe. Unfortunately, these services weren’t very affordable, and they’re still not the best option for most people. However, you now have the chance to keep an eye on anything important without paying for a special service.
Android Headlines
Samsung Releases Expert RAW For Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra & Fold 2
Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 users, there’s good news for you. Samsung has released the Expert RAW camera app for your phone. The company announced the rollout earlier today on its South Korean forums. The app should be soon available to download from the Galaxy Store globally. You can click here to see if it’s available for you.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Meet the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus!
Samsung's 2023 flagships break cover, Pixel 7 pricing leaks on Amazon, and more tech news from all around the world. 🥑 Good morning, dear readers. It’s the week before the storm that is the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch on October 6. You’d think there would be a slight lull right about now, but that’s not at all the case. Two of the most important phones launching in 2023 just broke cover thanks to leaks. We’ve also got scoops about the upcoming Google hardware. So without further ado, here’s your daily news roundup.
Apple iPhone 14 comparison: How to pick your next upgrade
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Apple announced the newest set of iPhones, the iPhone 14 series, during its Sept. 7 “Far Out” announcement event. There are four phones this year, with two different sizes and two sets of specs. The standard 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and larger 6.7-inch iPhone Plus feature very modest upgrades this year. Most of the flashiest improvements, including an always-on display and the much-discussed “Dynamic Island” notifications UX, are exclusive to the more powerful and more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you’re planning to upgrade this year, we’ll walk you through the benefits of each model so you can figure out which iPhone 14 works for you.
The Verge
LG’s bendable 42-inch OLED TV goes on sale next month for $3,000
LG’s OLED Flex (LX3), a bizarre 42-inch TV that can transform between a curved and flat TV at the push of a button, now has an official price and release date. The South Korean tech giant says it’ll be available in October for $2,999. Alongside it, the company has also announced pricing for the massive 97-inch version of its G2 OLED TV, which costs $24,999 and is available now, as well as the LG OLED Posé (LX1) lifestyle TV, which costs $1,999 for the 55-inch model that’s available now or $1,699 for the 48-inch model coming in November.
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 line. Here's how Apple's iconic smartphone has changed the world forever since 2007.
Apple's first iPhone set the stage for the modern smartphone. Here's how the iPhone has evolved, from the original model to the iPhone 14 Pro.
