ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
FLORIDA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin crews set to help Floridians in Hurricane Ian aftermath

FLORIDA (CBS 58) -- Pictures of entire neighborhoods taken out by Hurricane Ian are being shared. The Red Cross is working around the clock to provider shelter to the newly homeless - and utility crews are speeding to Florida to see what they can do. More than 33,000 Floridians are...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Chute, WI
Green Bay, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Madison, FL
Local
Wisconsin Society
Green Bay, WI
Society
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Local
Florida Government
WISN

Wisconsin couple celebrating anniversary stranded in Florida

MILWAUKEE — What started out as a wedding anniversary celebration quickly turned into an evacuation. Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago. They go back every year to celebrate. Phil says their trip is usually in May, closer to their anniversary, but they pushed it back to September this year.
FLORIDA STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha native shares Ian aftermath from Naples, Florida

NAPLES, Fla. – The past couple of nights FOX6 News has been sharing the stories of people in Florida with ties to Wisconsin – people who are braving Hurricane Ian. One woman from Kenosha was in the middle of it all – and shared her story from Naples, Florida.
NAPLES, FL
WISN

Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ian hits Florida, former Milwaukee resident hunkers down

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Here in Wisconsin, we're used to preparing for a very different kind of storm. FOX6 News checked in with Phil Gerbyshak, a former Milwaukee resident now living in Florida.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cullen
WJFW-TV

Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters

ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
ORLANDO, FL
wearegreenbay.com

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Volunteers#Fox#Wisconsin Public Service#Hurricane Ian#Wps Spokesperson
x1071.com

Wisconsin home heating costs likely to increase 17% this winter

Homeowners and renters nationwide are expected to see an over 17% increase in their heat bill this winter compared to last. The increase is largely because of a spike in natural gas prices. A spokesperson for WEC Energy Group, which serves more than 4.6 million customers across the Midwest, said the typical Wisconsin customer will likely pay around $20 to $30 more per month this winter season.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Explainer: Will Hurricane Ian impact gas prices in Wisconsin?

WISCONSIN — As Americans woke up to some of the first images Thursday morning of all the destruction left behind in the wake of Hurricane Ian, some questioned how that could impact the already high prices at the pump in the weeks ahead. "There's been relatively little impact on...
WISCONSIN STATE
horseandrider.com

30 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Wisconsin

On Sept. 29, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed a vaccinated 12-year-old Standardbred gelding at a boarding facility in Fond du Lac County positive for strangles. He presented with mild bilateral nasal discharge and a decreased appetite. He did not have a fever or lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and is currently alive. Thirty horses were exposed at the facility, which is under voluntary quarantine.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Your ultimate Wisconsin trick-or-treating guide

WISCONSIN — October is finally here and the countdown to Halloween has already started. Once you outfit the perfect costume, you need to know where to go, and when. We rounded up trick-or-treat information for more than a dozen of Wisconsin's largest cities. 1. Milwaukee. The City of Milwaukee...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy