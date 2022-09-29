Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Blue Jays look to maintain dominance over Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays will be out to complete their season-long dominance of the visiting Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon by completing a three-game sweep. The Blue Jays defeated the Red Sox 10-0 Saturday and have outscored the Red Sox 19-0 in the first two games of the three-game series.
Central Illinois Proud
Brewers blow lead, chance to tie Phils for wild-card spot
MILWAUKEE (AP)Devin Williams blew a ninth-inning lead and the Milwaukee Brewers squandered a great opportunity to pull even in the race for the final National League playoff spot, losing to the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Saturday night. Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run single off Williams that put Miami...
Central Illinois Proud
Hernández, Jansen HR, Jays hold wild-card edge, rout Red Sox
TORONTO (AP)Teoscar Hernandez homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and the Toronto Blue Jays moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race, routing the Boston Red Sox 10-0 Saturday. The Blue Jays maintained a 1 1/2-game lead over...
Central Illinois Proud
Aaron Judge looks to provide home fans with No. 62 as Yanks host O’s
Aaron Judge looks to provide home fans with No. 62 as Yanks host O’s. Aaron Judge will get one more set of at-bats in his attempt at hitting his 62nd homer in front of his home fans Sunday afternoon when the New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles. Rain is forecasted, however, and the game will not be made up if there is a rainout.
MLB・
Central Illinois Proud
Haase’s 3 hits, including HR, helps Tigers beat Twins, 3-2
DETROIT (AP)Eric Haase had three hits, including a home run, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Saturday night. The Tigers have won seven of eight. The Twins will have to win their final four games to finish with a .500 season. ”I don’t usually worry about...
Central Illinois Proud
Series vs. Twins has Tigers looking toward next year
Designated hitter Miguel Cabrera will play in the home finale when the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon. Cabrera will return next season for what could be the final one of his Hall of Fame career. His bat and body have slowed down in the second half of this season but manager A.J. Hinch wants the fans to see him one more time this year.
Central Illinois Proud
White Sox, Dylan Cease out to make waves for Padres
The San Diego Padres control their destiny as they hope to sail toward a National League wild-card berth while finishing the regular season at home. But they have encountered some rough waters — some of their own making. Yes, the Padres’ magic number is three with five games to...
Central Illinois Proud
Mariners’ 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh’s walk-off HR
SEATTLE (AP)More than an hour after Cal Raleigh ended the longest playoff drought in baseball, he was back on the field with his teammates, circling the perimeter of the field to acknowledge the tens of thousands of fans who still stuck around. The celebration was more akin to winning something...
Central Illinois Proud
Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Orioles’ loss to Red Sox
TORONTO (AP)The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth Thursday without taking the field. Toronto was assured of an AL wild card berth when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. If Toronto holds its current position as the first of the AL’s three wild cards, the Blue Jays...
Central Illinois Proud
Brendon Davis set for Tigers debut vs. Twins
A minor league player who thought his season was over will get his first major league start for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Brendon Davis, a 25-year-old infielder, got a surprise callup and will be in the lineup when Detroit hosts the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a three-game series.
Central Illinois Proud
Twins’ Joe Ryan looks to maintain mastery of Tigers
Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan will look for his fourth consecutive win over the Tigers this season when the teams begin a three-game series in Detroit on Friday night. In three starts vs. Detroit this year, the rookie is 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA. Ryan has given up just two runs and eight hits over 17 2/3 innings in those outings, with two walks and 25 strikeouts.
Central Illinois Proud
Brewers turn to Corbin Burnes vs. Marlins, continue playoff push
After missing a golden opportunity to move into the final wild-card spot in the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers will turn to right-hander Corbin Burnes against the visiting Miami Marlins on Friday night. Burnes, last year’s NL Cy Young winner, will be opposed by Miami right-hander Sandy Alcantara, among the...
Central Illinois Proud
Padres aim to inch closer to playoffs in opener vs. White Sox
In April, the Chicago White Sox were favored to win the American League Central while the San Diego Padres were hoping to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. While Chicago’s playoff aspirations have been dashed, the team comes to San Diego on Friday night looking to...
Central Illinois Proud
After clincher, Mariners look to improve wild-card position
The Seattle Mariners might have a few bleary-eyed players, and even some coaches, when they take on the visiting Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon. The Mariners (86-70) put an end to a 20-season playoff drought with a 2-1 victory against the A’s on Friday night. Pinch hitter Cal Raleigh socked a tiebreaking, game-ending homer on a 3-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off the windows of the Hit It Here Cafe on the second deck in right field.
Central Illinois Proud
Rays miss chance to clinch, lose 2-1 as Guardians rally late
CLEVELAND (AP)Small plastic strips dangled from the ceiling in Tampa Bay’s clubhouse, which had been cleared of furniture and prepped over the final innings for what was supposed to be a wild, wet celebration. The Guardians had other plans. ”We don’t want people celebrating in our house, right?” Cleveland...
Central Illinois Proud
Angels relying on prospects against Rangers
The Los Angeles Angels will host the Texas Rangers for the first game of the Angels’ final home series of the season on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Being out of the pennant race for several weeks has allowed the Angels to get a good look at some of their prospects, and the latest to get his opportunity is catcher Logan O’Hoppe.
Central Illinois Proud
Angels’ Ohtani has no-hitter broken up in 8th vs Athletics
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics before Conner Capel singled with two outs to break it up. Capel hit a sharp grounder that deflected off sliding shortstop Livan Soto’s glove and into...
Central Illinois Proud
Aiming for top wild card, Blue Jays battle Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays will open a three-game home series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday night knowing that they have clinched a playoff spot. The Blue Jays, who had Thursday off, wrapped up an American League wild-card berth when the Red Sox defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on Thursday afternoon. J.D. Martinez hit a two-run home run in the eighth to propel the Red Sox to their third consecutive win.
Central Illinois Proud
García hits grand slam in Marlins’ 4-2 win over Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP)Avisail Garcia came off the injured list and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning in the Miami Marlins’ 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. The loss left Milwaukee a half-game behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card berth. The Phillies lost their fifth...
Central Illinois Proud
Mariners outlast Rangers in 11, close in on playoff berth
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 Thursday night. The Mariners moved a half-game...
