wearegreenbay.com
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
foxcitiesmagazine.com
28th Annual Golden Fork Awards
For almost 40 years, Fox Cities Magazine has been bringing dining stories to our readers: about fanciful dishes, mouthwatering flavors, restaurant updates and everything in-between. Perhaps the most popular food installment, the Golden Fork Awards, reaches its 28th year in this issue. We’re always proud to celebrate our local restaurants,...
foxcitiesmagazine.com
Ghostly Voices, Glasses Falling, An Eerie Performance: Three Local Spine-tingling Stories
“Did you feel that?” she asked. “It’s cold.” Queue the spooky music, enter the ghost. It’s how every ghost scene starts. But the reality is you’ll be lucky to find a ghost or even have an experience, and there’s generally a plausible reason soon to be discovered why the lights are flickering. But in some places the unexplained is just normal.
wtaq.com
Cash Infusion For Discover Green Bay Visitor Center
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Experience Green Bay is receiving more funding for its $8 million visitor center project. Brown County officials presented Experience Green Bay with a $650,000 grant Thursday for the Discover Green Bay Visitor Center. The grant comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Brown County...
spmetrowire.com
‘Murder on Main Street’ tour returns to the downtown
Move over true crime documentaries—Stevens Point has its own murder tour right here in the city. The Portage County Historical Society is offering a free “Murder on Main Street Tour” on Oct. 18, the anniversary of one of the city’s most brutal murders. Attendees will learn how the city earned its once-nickname, “Shooting Point.”
Man Arrested in Wisconsin For Flashing His Junk at Restaurant
Imagine you're taking the family out for dinner, and you see WAY TOO MUCH at the restaurant. I'm not talking the dessert tray being brought out when you are stuffed...by the way, why do they always do that? No, this is more like getting a "tiny" peek at something that would ruin your appetite.
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
visitoshkosh.com
Sanctuary Aquatics Grand Opening
Sanctuary Aquatics will have its Grand Opening on October 1st and 2nd! This aquatic destination and pet store is filled with rare and unique fish from around the world. The various coral displays, frog exhibits, and stingray ponds are only a few features of this marine magic! This facility is five years in the making and the owners, Steve and Dean, are excited to share their passion project with the community.
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back. Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in...
seehafernews.com
Appleton House Fire Leaves Family Displaced
A fire in the basement of an Appleton home has left the family without a place to live. The fire in the 700 block of West Winnebago Street was reported to the Appleton Fire Department at around 11:30 yesterday morning. By the time crews arrived at the two-story residence, everyone...
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
wearegreenbay.com
Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
wtaq.com
Allouez Needs Crossing Guard Help
ALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Some areas in Northeast Wisconsin are still looking for crossing guards to work during this school year. In Allouez, they’re hiring substitutes for when some guards can’t work. Bud Court has been an Allouez crossing guard for six years. “I want to protect...
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Winneconne Police take Kimberly teacher into custody
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Winneconne Police has taken a 24-year-old former teacher into custody on at least one felony charge. According to a Facebook post, officers are anticipating several other charges will be referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office, pending the outcome of their investigation.
WBAY Green Bay
Virginia man commits suicide at Fond du Lac Police Department
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A little after 5:30 Friday night, a man from Norfolk, Virginia, walked into the Fond du Lac Police Department’s after-hours lobby. He called the dispatchers at the County Communications Center, indicated he had suicidal thoughts, and then, while still on the phone, he shot himself.
A one-woman police department: Meet the Coleman Police Chief
In Marinette County, in the village of Coleman, one woman is running the entire police operations on her own.
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
