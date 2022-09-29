ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Okeechobee, FL
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Industry
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood

A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Washes Away Entire Section of Fort Myers in Devastating Video

After making landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has moved on in a destructive path toward South Carolina. In doing so, the Category 5 rapidly turned into a tropical storm, promising to make landfall farther north a second time. Meanwhile, in FL, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have begun to recede. However, despite that, deadly storm surges completely ravaged areas of the Sunshine State. A shocking video captured the moment an entire section of Fort Myers was washed away in a storm surge.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Central Florida#Electricity Supply#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#Florida Power Outage#Hurricane Ian
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Whiskey Riff

Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida

First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods

A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Florida Woman Snaps Picture Of Alligator Tied To SUV On The Highway

You just truly, truly never know what you’re going to see at any time. I’m sure you’ve heard hundreds, if not thousands, of stories regarding the infamous “Florida Man” at this point, but if you want one more, look no further than the photo a lady captured last weekend of a large alligator tied up to the back of an SUV on the highway…
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
986M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy