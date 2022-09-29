Read full article on original website
Was a Shark Swimming in Florida Street After Hurricane Ian Storm Surge?
Fake videos of sharks swimming in flooded streets tend to surface during hurricanes, but some experts believe this video might be real.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Recovery efforts begin in Florida and the Carolinas as the death toll rises
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Bodies exposed at Florida cemetery in Hurricane Ian aftermath: 'It's hard to believe'
Bodies buried at Oakland Cemetery near Orlando were exposed after Hurricane Ian caused major destruction across Florida, including damaging winds and severe flooding.
Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood
A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a...
Hurricane Ian Washes Away Entire Section of Fort Myers in Devastating Video
After making landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has moved on in a destructive path toward South Carolina. In doing so, the Category 5 rapidly turned into a tropical storm, promising to make landfall farther north a second time. Meanwhile, in FL, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have begun to recede. However, despite that, deadly storm surges completely ravaged areas of the Sunshine State. A shocking video captured the moment an entire section of Fort Myers was washed away in a storm surge.
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Video of Florida Man Swimming Inside His Flooded Home Viewed 1M Times
A video of a Florida man swimming in his flooded home after Hurricane Ian made landfall has gone viral on social media, racking up more than 1 million views.
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Multiple Brevard residents spotted catfish in their yards ahead of Hurricane Ian, with one resident counting more than 14.
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida
First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
SEE IT: Alligators and sharks roaming neighborhoods following Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian rages on in Florida, its wildlife is being transported with it.
Ian before and after: Videos show Florida devastation in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island
Videos showing before and after images from Florida show how quickly Hurricane Ian flooded parts of Fort Myers and Sanibel Island after the storm made landfall.
Florida Woman Snaps Picture Of Alligator Tied To SUV On The Highway
You just truly, truly never know what you’re going to see at any time. I’m sure you’ve heard hundreds, if not thousands, of stories regarding the infamous “Florida Man” at this point, but if you want one more, look no further than the photo a lady captured last weekend of a large alligator tied up to the back of an SUV on the highway…
Hurricane Ian: Death Toll in the ‘Hundreds’ in a Single Florida County
Floodwaters have slowly begun to recede in various regions across Florida, a result of the Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian. In the aftermath of the historic flooding, officials have finally begun to reveal the true extent of storm damage. Less than 24 hours after Ian made landfall, one Florida county has already reported a death toll in the “hundreds.”
Giant lizard scales Florida homeowner’s window: ‘Looks like Godzilla’
A giant lizard described as "Godzilla" recently visited a home in Florida and was caught on video trying to climb up a window. Video of what appeared to be a Savannah monitor lizard was taken from inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando, and shared earlier this month on Facebook.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
