Read full article on original website
Sassafras T☕️
3d ago
President Biden will because he’s not malicious against the Americans he’s protecting in Florida… whether or not they voted 🗳 for him.. unlike other previous leaders who only wished to assist those who voted for them…
Reply
5
FL Strong
3d ago
Of course he will. You better thank God that trump wasn’t president. He would hold back relief until you announced you weren’t going to run for president
Reply
5
Robert Fillback
1d ago
Biden will help all people, unlike Deathsantos and Trump who only wanted to help their millionaire and billionaire friends!
Reply(1)
2
Related
Sanibel Island 'Forever Changed' as Videos Show Hurricane Ian Aftermath
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that the only road leading to the island will need to be rebuilt.
Ian before and after: Videos show Florida devastation in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island
Videos showing before and after images from Florida show how quickly Hurricane Ian flooded parts of Fort Myers and Sanibel Island after the storm made landfall.
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.
Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DeSantis's response to Hurricane Ian shows a 'stark contrast' with Biden: Jim Jordan
Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway and Rep. Jim Jordan weighed in on the responses to Hurricane Ian as it devastates Florida on "The Ingraham Angle."
Was a Shark Swimming in Florida Street After Hurricane Ian Storm Surge?
Fake videos of sharks swimming in flooded streets tend to surface during hurricanes, but some experts believe this video might be real.
Florida Inmates Forced to Ride Out Hurricane Ian in Worst-Hit Area
A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Corrections told Newsweek that no inmates were released and that the plan in place was successful.
Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost
As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
VP Kamala Harris Says Florida Disaster Relief Should Be ‘Based On Equity’
Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that aid distributed in the wake of natural disasters like Hurricane Ian should be “based on equity.” “It is our lowest-income communities and communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions and impacted by issues
'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
DeSantis campaign claps back after VP says Ian aid will be 'based on equity'
As Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian come to terms with the devastation, Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) campaign is angry with Vice President Kamala Harris.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos and videos show the destruction Hurricane Ian is causing on the ground in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, and the storm has already caused major flooding in Fort Myers.
DeSantis Praises Biden as Florida Gov. Changes Tone Before Hurricane Ian
The pair spoke on Tuesday night on the eve the powerful storm is expected to make landfall in Florida.
Donald Trump Jr. says firearms training is a better way to prep for hurricanes than COVID-19 vax
Donald Trump Jr., son of former US President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 27, 2022. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Donald Trump Junior threw a fit on Thursday over President Joe Biden's 2021...
New Polls Confirm August Mid Term Projections Were Inaccurate | Opinion
Polls that once tried to convince America that Biden and Dems were surging are now walking back those proclamations. The most recent poll taken by ABC News and The Washington Post, suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marjorie Taylor Greene Behind More Than Half of Attempts to Impeach Biden
The attempts to remove Biden, now far-fetched, could become more likely to succeed if the GOP wins the House in the midterms.
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage
Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
WATCH: Joy Reid relishes DeSantis asking for federal aid amid Hurricane Ian
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid seemingly took joy in the federal aid Florida will be receiving amid Hurricane Ian, smiling while reporting on the subject Thursday.
DeSantis news - live: DeSantis migrant flight funding revealed as Florida governor’s polls surge
A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants who the state of Florida transported in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Ron DeSantis for the “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme.”The class- action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the actions of Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott for potential illegality.A new report has revelaed the funding for Mr DeSantis’s migrant flights. The contractor hired by the governor is a longtime GOP donor. Meanwhile, a plane reportedly full of asylum-seekers heading from Texas to Delaware so far hasn’t materialised, even as officials...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
986M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4