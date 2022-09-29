ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'California Condor' Pays Tribute to Departed Bandmates in New Video

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2El2yG_0iEnwQhO00

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022--

Up-and-coming rock band “California Condor” has just released a new music video dedicated to two former bandmates who lost their lives prematurely. Produced to accompany their latest track, “ The Band,” the video pays tribute to Ken Loosaar and Johannes Kuslap, who both recently passed away at the ages of 28 and 27 respectively.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005351/en/

‘California Condor’ Pays Tribute to Departed Bandmates in New Video (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the statement from California Condor, “ When California Condor first started out, Ken and Johannes helped the band find its footing. For this, we’ll never forget them. The new video is our way of paying respect – and bidding farewell – to these two highly talented musicians.

In Memorium

Originally from the Northern European country of Estonia, California Condor has made a name for itself with its unconventional fusion of various musical genres. The band’s most recent work features several styles, from “post-grunge” and metal to hip-hop.

“The Band,” exemplifies California Condor ’s distinctive sound. Driven by a high-energy drumbeat and relentless guitar riffs, the track creates a solid wall of distortion, complemented by haunting synth rhythms.

Fierce vocals and screamo-esque choruses combine to make “The Band” one of the group’s most powerful recordings. According to the statement, the song’s groundbreaking video – which made its debut on September 20 – is dedicated entirely to the memories of Loosaar and Kuslap.

The statement from California Condor about their departed bandmates, “ They were the kind of guys who always pushed on with a smile and never complained, Their remarkable characters can t be described by mere words – that s why we decided to commemorate them in the new video.

The Road Ahead

Relative newcomers, California Condor first hit the American rock scene last year. Nevertheless, the Estonian-born band – and its distinctive musical style – has attracted a large and loyal following.

California Condor is currently slated to appear at the prestigious Worldwide Music Expo, which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal from October 19 to 23. The band is reportedly planning to make an extensive tour of Europe next year.

The band members ended their statements as follows: “ Live on, Ken Loosaar. Live on, Johannes Kuslap. We know you ll always be with us... If it wasn t for you, the band wouldn t be where it is today.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005351/en/

Timo Tomson -timo@californiacondormusic.com- +37254520789

KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED KINGDOM PORTUGAL

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC EVENTS/CONCERTS

SOURCE: Apocalypse Children Recordings

PUB: 09/29/2022 04:30 AM/DISC: 09/29/2022 04:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut

Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
MUSIC
Loudwire

The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart

Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Video#American Rock#Rock Band#Guitar Riffs#Northern European#California Condor
The Associated Press

Cat. 4 Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene rapidly strengthened as it swirls toward Mexico’s northwest Pacific coast, with a likely close brush with former prison islands being developed by the government as an ecotourism destination. After growing into a hurricane Saturday, Orlene quickly added power, and its maximum sustained winds were up to 110 mph (175 kph) by late Saturday, just below the threshold for a major, Category 3 storm. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene was centered about 160 miles (255 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north at 5 mph (7 kph). The center said the storm would likely strengthen more Sunday, then begin weakening as its moved closer to land.
ENVIRONMENT
POPSUGAR

Leila Cobo on Dedicating Her Career to Elevating Latin Music at Billboard

It's been fascinating to see how Latin music — reggaeton in particular — has emerged over the years to become mainstream. But decades before Latin music genres reached global domination and became heavily covered in the media, Billboard was already measuring it using the success of songs, albums, and artists and calculating sales distribution data and radio airplay. Thirty years ago, Billboard Latin Music Week was created, which began as a one-day conference and eventually evolved into a week of conferences in Miami with Latin music artists and executives and eventually accompanied by the Billboard Latin Music Awards show. Leila Cobo, VP of Latin content for Billboard, remembers exactly how it all began. The Latin music journalist and author has played a pivotal role in growing Billboard's Latin presence and also programs the Billboard Latin Music Conference that takes place every year.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy