ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 1

Related
tinyhousetalk.com

Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom

Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
ORLANDO, FL
yankodesign.com

This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces

Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
TRAVEL
whowhatwear

I Spotted These 4 Cool Décor Trends at the Pinterest-Famous NYC Home

When I received an invitation to enter the home of Athena Calderone, I immediately gasped. If you're not up to date with the interior design side of Instagram, allow me to explain who that is. Going by the social media nickname of @eyeswoon. Calderone has renovated and decorated her Brooklyn home into a picture-perfect destination. Her images have been reposted over and over again by design inspiration accounts, so, therefore, I'd call her space "viral."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Duplex#Cornwall#Beaches#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#American
tinyhousetalk.com

Financially Free in Their Van Conversion with a Wet Bath

This awesome couple purchased their unfinished van in January of 2020 and were engaged on March 13, 2020. A week later, they found themselves with tons of time on their hands and went to work making that van into a home. They’ve spent two years traveling the country and are...
CARS
tinyhousetalk.com

915 Sq Ft Cottage Renovation in Germany

Katharina and her husband purchased this 1960s home that was once a holiday property and hadn’t been updated since it was built. While living in it, the couple has done a fantastic job taking it from old to new, while still retaining (or adding) so much charm to the building.
HOME & GARDEN
tinyhousetalk.com

20ft Model B by Tiny House Anywhere for $35,500

It’s always awesome to find a tiny house at a steal of a price, and this 20ft Model B by Tiny House Anywhere is just that. At only $35,500 for the base model, you’ll get a complete home AND there’s no loft. Instead, the builder installed a DIY Murphy bed that also has a flip-down table.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Interior Design
tinyhousetalk.com

Scandinavian-Inspired Tiny House with a Sauna in Ohio

If Ohio’s Amish country hasn’t been on your bucket list so far, this beautiful Scandinavian-inspired tiny house vacation might change that! The THOW has a private front porch where you can enjoy a morning cup of coffee, but if you’d prefer, there’s a breakfast bar that looks out a large window.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

10 best modular shelving units to maximise your living space

Clutter-free living starts with decent storage, allowing us to free up important floor space while keeping our best-loved belongings safely tucked away yet easily accessible.If you’re working with an uneven wall or you’re looking to kit out an attic room, modular shelving allows you to create an (almost) bespoke solution that works around those unconventional dimensions: think triangular loft spaces that require wall-hung storage between the eaves, or period homes that could do without furniture drawing attention to slanting ceilings.Rarely will a free-standing bookshelf reach the full width of your living space, but with modular shelving, you can create a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

How to Finally Outfit an Adult-Feeling Bedroom — With Decor That Matches

Most of us decorate our bedrooms one piece at a time. We pick up a bargain here, add a family heirloom there, and before we know it, the bedroom is filled with wonderful things that don't really work with one another. Sound familiar? It's a common issue, and if you're looking to streamline your room and make it all match, it's actually not that tricky.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy