Philadelphia, PA

Mercury

Eagles ready for ovation, innovation in Doug Pederson’s return

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles face the championship coach they turned their backs on when Doug Pederson brings the Jacksonville Jaguars to Lincoln Financial Field Sunday (1 p.m., CBS, WIP 94.1-FM). Shunned is another apt description for how the Eagles sent Pederson packing just one year after he’d led them...
Whiskey Riff

NFL Fans Are Loving Miles Teller’s Peyton Manning Impression On Saturday Night Live

I’m a HUGE Peyton and Eli fan. If it were up to me, the ManningCast would take over the lead broadcast on Monday Night Football, and Joe Buck’s ass can move over to ESPN 2… or off the air all together. Even my wife gets excited to watch the ManningCast when she used to say every Monday (in the whiniest voice possible), “do we have to watch football tonight?” Yep, Peyton and Eli are a hit, and even Saturday Night […] The post NFL Fans Are Loving Miles Teller’s Peyton Manning Impression On Saturday Night Live first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans score vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live updates from Week 4 NFL game

The Tennessee Titans hope to score another win and move their record to .500 as they head into their first AFC South Division game Sunday (Fox, noon) at the Indianapolis Colts. Tennessee (1-2) is coming off a 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, and the Colts (1-1-1) also picked up their first win last week when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17. ...
