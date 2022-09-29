Read full article on original website
MLB
Kjerstad shows off power stroke in AFL debut
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- After the Orioles selected Heston Kjerstad No. 2 overall in the 2020 Draft, it took two years before he could make his pro debut. Diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, he couldn't participate at Baltimore's alternate site or instructional league during the pandemic shutdown, and he missed the entire 2021 season as well.
MLB
Despite off night, Kirby 'ready to go' for postseason
SEATTLE -- As if the night wasn’t already stressful enough for George Kirby -- plagued by three walks, his first homer allowed in 14 starts and diminished spin and velocity on all his pitches -- it was compounded by the bevy of stress pitches that the rookie threw over four traffic-filled innings.
MLB
'No panic' in Braves after loss puts quest to clinch on hold
MIAMI -- Given they spent most of this season fighting an uphill battle, would it have really been fitting for the Braves to waltz into Miami and immediately claim the one victory needed to secure a fifth consecutive National League East title?. • Postseason ticket information. Highlighting the fact nothing...
MLB
Glasnow feels playoff-ready after dominant start
BOSTON -- After two starts back from Tommy John surgery, the Rays have seen what they need to see from Tyler Glasnow. He looks healthy. His stuff looks elite. He has built up his pitch count. Glasnow is ready to pitch in the postseason. And he’ll get that chance Saturday,...
MLB
Greinke caps 'enjoyable season' as Royals' veteran ace
CLEVELAND -- Bobby Witt Jr. stole his 30th base of the season. Vinnie Pasquantino had the Royals dugout laughing with his “pure speed” that led to his first career stolen base. Drew Waters’ power surge continued with the game-winning three-run homer in extra innings, his third of this series.
MLB
Red-hot Tigers gaining valuable experience
SEATTLE -- The Tigers are now on the clock. In two of the past five years, that meant Detroit had clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the ensuing MLB Draft. In this case, the Tigers are now on the clock, along with the Angels, for baseball’s longest stretch since a postseason appearance.
MLB
Pérez's second go with the Rangers? A career year
ARLINGTON -- When Martín Pérez signed a one-year deal with the Rangers during Spring Training, he had a good feeling about what was to come. “If they give me the chance to pitch every five days, something good is going to happen,” Pérez recalled. Something good...
MLB
4 tasks for Padres in final regular-season series
SAN DIEGO -- Having clinched and celebrated on Sunday, the Padres sure didn’t look like a team with nothing left to play for on Monday night. And, to be fair, there are still playoff implications on this week’s three-game series against the Giants at Petco Park. The Phillies...
MLB
Another HR, another milestone for Pujols: Slugger hits No. 703
PITTSBURGH -- Another night, another home run for Albert Pujols and another home run record for the likely Hall of Famer. Not only did Pujols hit home run No. 703 on Monday night at PNC Park, but it was the 263rd go-ahead home run of the slugger’s career. That go-ahead blast, which broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning, pushed Pujols ahead of Barry Bonds (262) for the most in Major League history dating back to 1961, per Elias Sports Bureau. Nine of his past 12 long balls have either tied the game or put the Cardinals into the lead.
MLB
McKenzie finishes strong, ready for postseason
CLEVELAND -- Guardians starter Triston McKenzie tried to use Monday night as a trial run for the postseason. Progressive Field may not have been packed and McKenzie may have been facing a team with a losing record, but that doesn’t mean his preparation for the playoffs couldn’t begin. And even though it ended in a 5-2, extra-innings loss to the Royals, McKenzie was able to show one last time that he’s ready for the bright lights.
MLB
Return to lineup a 'relief' for Rendon, Angels
OAKLAND -- Third baseman Anthony Rendon returned to the lineup for the Angels against the A’s on Monday night after missing more than three months with what was expected to be season-ending right wrist surgery on June 20. But Rendon’s wrist healed faster than expected, allowing him to finish...
MLB
Henry should 'be proud' of strong rookie year
MILWAUKEE -- There have been far too many games like Monday night for the D-backs this season. Games where they're on the verge of a satisfying victory only to watch a late lead slip away and another loss take its place. The D-backs carried a three-run lead into the bottom...
MLB
Ureña's solid 2022 finale has Rockies wanting more
LOS ANGELES -- Rockies right-hander José Ureña loves pitching at Dodger Stadium -- a fact worth noting because his six innings of one-run ball Monday night lowered his ERA in the venue to 1.26. It’s just three appearances, but that’s beside the point. If the Rockies...
MLB
Crew misses postseason for 1st time since 2017
MILWAUKEE -- It was a spring of optimism. The lockout was over. The stands were full again. The Brewers, back with the best pitching staff they’d ever assembled, sought to build on 95 wins and an all-too-abrupt exit in the National League Division Series against the eventual World Series champion Braves.
MLB
Blue Jays begin postseason journey at home with clinch of top WC seed
BALTIMORE -- Soaked and shivering, the Blue Jays pulled off a key win Monday night at Camden Yards, putting themselves in position to clinch the top American League Wild Card seed and home-field advantage in the Wild Card Series. After handling their own business with a rain-shortened 5-1 win over...
MLB
Greene K's 8 to wrap dominant stretch run
CINCINNATI -- While Hunter Greene was on the injured list for 43 days, the Reds felt it was important for the starting pitcher to return and finish the year despite the club being out of playoff contention. They wanted Greene to experience completing his rookie season to build his innings load and have something positive to carry into the next one.
MLB
Fan dilemma: Consistently good vs. occasional titles?
The Red Sox are about to finish in last place again, for the fifth time in 11 years. This has been, by any measure, a dreary and disappointing and ultimately lost season at Fenway Park. But when you look at the big picture with them, something really hard to do at the end of a season like this, when you look back at the last 20 years, would you rather be a fan of them, or the Yankees? Or a Dodgers team that has won 110 games this season with two still left to play? Or even the Astros?
MLB
Severino goes 7 no-hit IP, while Judge stays at 61
ARLINGTON -- For the better part of two weeks, every Aaron Judge at-bat has carried the weight of history, with the Yankees slugger hoping to etch his name into the record books. On Monday, it was Luis Severino’s turn to flirt with immortality, proclaiming his “1,000 percent” certainty that he would’ve completed a no-hitter if given the chance.
MLB
Appreciating the marvel of the Molinas from 60 feet away
At some point in the midst of the Angels’ run to the 2002 World Series title, closer Troy Percival was basking in the brilliance of the backstop brothers he had the pleasure of pairing with. The Halos’ primary catcher that year was Bengie Molina, who was en route to...
MLB
These Rays starred in September
BOSTON -- While we wait for the Rays’ postseason plans to come into clearer focus over the final days of the regular season, let’s take one last look back at their top players over the last month. If you want a refresher on our past monthly award winners,...
