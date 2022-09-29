ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

British pub group Mitchells & Butlers warns on costs, shares drop

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOUs9_0iEntSQd00
  • Summary
  • Companies

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L) warned of tighter margins in its new financial year as costs rise, driving shares in the British pub operator to two-year lows.

Energy and utility costs have risen to roughly 150 million pounds ($161.6 million) in the year ending September 2022, from 80 million pounds in the 2019 period, and could rise further next year, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Shares in the company, which have nearly halved in value this year, fell nearly 7% to their lowest since Oct. 2020.

British pub groups still recovering from the pandemic are now grappling with the rising costs of everything from labour and ingredients to energy, as well as the threat of lower spending by consumers faced with rising costs of living.

"The trading environment for the hospitality sector remains very challenging, with cost inflation putting increasing pressure on margins, and we are also mindful of the pressures on the UK consumer over the coming months," Chief Executive Phil Urban said.

Rival J D Wetherspoon (JDW.L), which reports full-year results next week, had earlier forecast losses this year. read more

Britain has tried to ease the pressure of soaring energy costs, saying it would cap wholesale electricity and gas costs for businesses at less than half the market rate from the coming month until the end of March. read more

Mitchells & Butlers, which has about 1,700 restaurants and pubs in Britain, welcomed the help on energy costs, but said its bills were still expected to rise, despite steps to cut back use of power, such as installing voltage optimisers.

The owner of the All Bar One and Sizzling Pubs brands added that cost pressures, which were concentrated on energy, wage and food earlier this year, were now felt across the supply chain.

Like-for-like sales were up 1.5% for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 24, against 2019 levels, amid rail strikes and extreme heat.

($1=0.9280 pounds)

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

British Steel owner reportedly asking for urgent financial help from government

The owner of British Steel, the UK’s second-biggest steel producer, is understood to be seeking an urgent package of financial support from the government. Jingye Group, which bought the company out of insolvency just two years ago, has told ministers that its two blastfurnaces are unlikely to remain feasible unless the Scunthorpe-headquartered company is granted financial aid, Sky News has reported.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Pub#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#British#Mitchells Butlers
Reuters

UK's Truss tries to reassure on economic plan

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss tried to reassure her party and the public on Sunday by saying she should have done more to "lay the ground" for an economic plan that saw the pound fall to record lows and government borrowing costs soar.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
BBC

Paper £20 notes cannot be spent from midnight in Northern Ireland

Paper £20 notes issued by a number of banks in Northern Ireland will be withdrawn after Friday and can no longer be spent. They include Ulster Bank, AIB Group, Bank of Ireland and Danske Bank. People with a UK bank account will still be able to deposit the notes...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

The upcoming TripActions IPO has us hype

News from Insider indicates that TripActions, a unicorn in the corporate travel and expense category, has filed confidential paperwork to go public. Per the publication, the company is targeting a Q2 2023 public debut at around a $12 billion price tag. (Bloomberg’s Katie Roof, a former TechCruncher, first reported that TripActions was eyeing an IPO).
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

612K+
Followers
357K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy