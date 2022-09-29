The most daring outfits Ana de Armas has ever worn, from her visits to late-night talk shows to red-carpet appearances

Ana de Armas' most daring looks throughout the years. Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Mike Marsland/WireImage, Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ana de Armas is one of Hollywood's most versatile actors.

From playing a Bond girl to transforming into Marilyn Monroe, she's worn spectacular costumes.

But the Cuban actor's style in real life is just as daring. Take a look at her best outfits so far.

Ana de Armas attends the "Blonde" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Ana de Armas channeled two of Marilyn Monroe's most memorable looks while promoting "Blonde" at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

While promoting "Blonde," a Netflix biopic about Marilyn Monroe where she plays the titular character, de Armas wore a floor-length pink Louis Vuitton gown.

The satin gown featured handmade pleats and was constructed from over 60 meters of fabric, according to Vogue. Speaking to the magazine, the actor revealed some of Monroe's most iconic looks actually inspired the dress.

"I wanted to combine the silhouette of the white dress she wore from 'Seven Year Itch,' but also the color of 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes .' I wanted something light that felt like it was floating —because I felt it was more like her, like her spirit," de Armas said.

Ana de Armas attends the "No Time To Die" world premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021, in London, England. Mike Marsland/WireImage

The movie star wore an equally daring velvet Louis Vuitton gown to walk the red carpet at the James Bond "No Time To Die" premiere in 2021.

Embodying the daring nature of a typical Bond girl, de Armas opted to wear a velvet Louis Vuitton gown while promoting "No Time To Die" in London, Grazia reports.

The dress featured both a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, which channeled a similar ensemble that her character Paloma wore during the film. According to Grazia, the shoulder straps were embellished with Chopard diamonds.

Ana de Armas attends the "Knives Out" European Premiere in London, England. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Always one to keep fashion onlookers guessing, de Armas leaned into androgynous chic by wearing a tuxedo with a ruffled undershirt in 2019.

Before starring in a James Bond film as a Bond girl, de Armas showed potential to take on the lead role herself when she wore a black tuxedo fitted with a black bow tie on a red carpet in 2019.

According to Metro, de Armas was a last-minute show to the "Knives Out" red carpet event but made her presence well known by rocking an androgynous look. The ensemble did include some detailing including a pink floral boutonnière, a ruffled undershirt, and heels.

Ana de Armas attends the premiere of Lionsgate's "Knives Out" at Regency Village Theatre on November 14, 2019, in Westwood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

At a different "Knives out" red carpet event, de Armas wore a sheer-sleeved floral Chanel gown.

As much as de Armas can lean into masculine styles, she showcased her style versatility at the California premiere of "Knives Out" in 2019.

The Cuban actor looked like a vision in a Chanel organza dress – a lightweight bridal-style gown – which had floral detailing, sheer sleeves, and feather embroidery.

Ana de Armas on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon. Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She doesn't just reserve her best looks for red carpets. In 2021, de Armas visited "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon wearing an elegant latex maxi dress.

Red-carpet fashion is where stars always bring their A-game. But while appearing on Jimmy Fallon's talk show in 2021, de Armas proved she can wear equally daring ensembles off the red carpet.

For the appearance, where she told viewers how she was kicked out of theater school for pursuing her first movie, she wore a latex leather-like maroon maxi dress from Alex Perry , Just Jared reported. The gown featured a skin-tight bustier and plunging neckline.

Ana de Armas attends the world premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. David Livingston/WireImage

As a subtle nod to the title of Netflix's "The Gray Man," de Armas stole the show at the Hollywood premiere in a shimmery all-gray ensemble.

De Armas' take on an all-gray outfit, which to the average person likely consists of sweatpants and sweatshirts, is much more in keeping with her glamorous persona.

According to Marie Claire, the look consisted of a metallic Louis Vuitton set featuring a shimmery bodysuit and flower-embroidered scaled skirt, showcasing a pair of silver heels.

Ana de Armas attends "The Gray Man" Netflix special screening at Zoopalast on July 18, 2022, in Berlin, Germany. Tristar Media/WireImage

Yet again, de Armas proved that she's not afraid to put her spin on masculine outfits in the royal-blue suit she wore to a "The Gray Man" event in Germany.

Putting her own spin on classic menswear, de Armas wore a three-piece tailored Louis Vuitton suit , which came with a matching waistcoat, according to WWD.

Ditching an undershirt, she also opted to pair the look with strappy silver heels, a chic ponytail, and cherry-red lipstick.

Ana de Armas arriving at Bauer Media Radio Studios to promote "The Gray Man" on July 19, 2022, in London, England. Neil Mockford/GC Images

After her appearance in Germany, de Armas was spotted in England wearing a punk rock school uniform-inspired ensemble.

The actress proved once and for all how to put a glamorous punk-rock twist on the classic school uniform while in London promoting "The Gray Man."

Once again, de Armas opted for a Louis Vuitton ensemble that consisted of a pleated navy knee-length skirt and a matching monogrammed blazer over a white shirt, according to Grazia. She completed the look with a black tie and heeled black boots.