Wilmington, OH

consistentlycurious.com

The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati

We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

1st local caught ‘green-handed’

Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District recently “busted” Jerry Cole of Wilmington putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers located on West Main Street in Wilmington. Buster rarely catches a more diligent recycler — Jerry even removes the...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

WWII ship docks in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A massive World War II ship has arrived in Cincinnati. The 328-foot-long landing ship tank, called the LST 325, is located at Public Landing in Sawyer Point for the public to view until Monday. It is a fully functional ship built in Philadelphia, PA, by the U.S. Navy...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Wieners & more at Oktoberfest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Crowds pack Sugartree Street and its DORA district Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest presented by Main Street Wilmington. The event runs through Saturday night and includes the wiener dog races and steinholding competition, with plenty of food and drinks and family-friendly activities. — — — Photos...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • OktoberFest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street — Come to the DORA and stroll with your brew. Saturday events include: 3 p.m., Fancy Free Cloggers; kids’ activities 3-7:30 p.m.; 4-7 p.m. DJ music; 4 p.m. wiener dog races; 5 p.m. wiener toss; 6 p.m. beer stein hoisting competition; 7:30 p.m. live music on the City Stage; 9 p.m. costume contest winner announced.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

ODOT work slated for next week

Through the week ending October 8, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. New impacts. I-71 Pavement Repair —...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
#Throwback Thursday#The News Journal#Wilmington High School#The U S Navy
WLWT 5

Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati natives ride out Hurricane Ian as storms makes landfall

Cincinnatians like Cole Rico in Fort Myers were getting a crash course in hurricane season preparation Wednesday. Rico graduated from UC this past spring. His cousin, Randi, a WLWT meteorologist has prepped him about what to do. "I guess we took that Florida newcomer approach," Rico said during a Zoom...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotopost.com

Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scores - Week 7

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
DAYTON, OH
WCPO

Cincinnati couple waiting to see damage on Florida home after Ian: Things can be replaced, 'life can't'

CINCINNATI — A couple originally from Cincinnati is thinking the worst but trying to stay positive in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Stephen and Karen Petitgout now live in Cape Coral, Florida, but they're waiting out the storm in Ohio. The two said they are already preparing for the majority of their belongings to be damaged or destroyed when they get back home.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Crash blocks left lane on I-675N

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane of I-675N was closed for a short time Saturday afternoon after a crash. According to Kettering Police, a two vehicle crash occurred on I-675N at 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon by milepost 1.6. ODOT cameras showed the left lane was blocked. It is not known at this time […]
KETTERING, OH

