4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list
One Ohio city is being hailed as one of the best places to reside in the c
consistentlycurious.com
The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati
We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
wnewsj.com
1st local caught ‘green-handed’
Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District recently “busted” Jerry Cole of Wilmington putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers located on West Main Street in Wilmington. Buster rarely catches a more diligent recycler — Jerry even removes the...
dayton.com
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
Fox 19
WWII ship docks in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A massive World War II ship has arrived in Cincinnati. The 328-foot-long landing ship tank, called the LST 325, is located at Public Landing in Sawyer Point for the public to view until Monday. It is a fully functional ship built in Philadelphia, PA, by the U.S. Navy...
wnewsj.com
Wieners & more at Oktoberfest in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — Crowds pack Sugartree Street and its DORA district Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest presented by Main Street Wilmington. The event runs through Saturday night and includes the wiener dog races and steinholding competition, with plenty of food and drinks and family-friendly activities. — — — Photos...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • OktoberFest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street — Come to the DORA and stroll with your brew. Saturday events include: 3 p.m., Fancy Free Cloggers; kids’ activities 3-7:30 p.m.; 4-7 p.m. DJ music; 4 p.m. wiener dog races; 5 p.m. wiener toss; 6 p.m. beer stein hoisting competition; 7:30 p.m. live music on the City Stage; 9 p.m. costume contest winner announced.
Hurricane Ian strands Darke County man in Ohio, puts wife and son on the road with pet birds
ARCANUM — Matthew Kovacs planned to fly back to Florida as part of his job with the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, but Hurricane Ian blew that plan out of the water and left him stranded in his native Darke County. >> LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Ian downgraded, but continues...
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain, wind to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Ian makes a second mainland landfall as a Category 1 storm in the afternoon. There will be a storm surge of up to 4 to 7 feet from Charleston, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Rainfall totals on the Carolina Coast could be 8 to 12 inches.
WLWT 5
Hamilton family trying to reach relatives in Florida after Hurricane Ian
HAMILTON, Ohio — Search and rescue operations are underway in Florida as millions of people are without power. President Joe Biden says Hurricane Ian could end up being the deadliest hurricane in the state's history. Now, many people are trying to reach their loved ones who are stuck after the storm.
wnewsj.com
ODOT work slated for next week
Through the week ending October 8, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. New impacts. I-71 Pavement Repair —...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
dayton.com
September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The stores include 900 N. Broad St....
WLWT 5
Cincinnati natives ride out Hurricane Ian as storms makes landfall
Cincinnatians like Cole Rico in Fort Myers were getting a crash course in hurricane season preparation Wednesday. Rico graduated from UC this past spring. His cousin, Randi, a WLWT meteorologist has prepped him about what to do. "I guess we took that Florida newcomer approach," Rico said during a Zoom...
sciotopost.com
Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
spectrumnews1.com
Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scores - Week 7
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
WCPO
Cincinnati couple waiting to see damage on Florida home after Ian: Things can be replaced, 'life can't'
CINCINNATI — A couple originally from Cincinnati is thinking the worst but trying to stay positive in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Stephen and Karen Petitgout now live in Cape Coral, Florida, but they're waiting out the storm in Ohio. The two said they are already preparing for the majority of their belongings to be damaged or destroyed when they get back home.
Crash blocks left lane on I-675N
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane of I-675N was closed for a short time Saturday afternoon after a crash. According to Kettering Police, a two vehicle crash occurred on I-675N at 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon by milepost 1.6. ODOT cameras showed the left lane was blocked. It is not known at this time […]
