CarMax Aims to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Cheaper Cars
Difficult economic conditions are leading car shoppers to look for less-expensive used vehicles, CarMax President and CEO Bill Nash said Thursday (Sept. 29) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. CarMax’s retail used vehicle unit sales declined 6.4% year over year during the quarter ended Aug. 31, although its revenues...
US FinTech Synapse Eyes Expansion Into India, LatAm
U.S. FinTech Synapse, which provides U.S. checking accounts to abroad clients, is close to 1 million Brazilian accounts and will be looking to expand to other countries in Latin America and India. Synapse lets clients open accounts through Synapse partners in home countries. The company has also recently partnered with...
EMEA Daily: Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Worldline announced that it is set to acquire a stake in Online Payment Platform and London-based Liberis raised $154M to expand its small business funding platform. Global payment services firm Worldline is set to acquire a 40% stake in...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Launch New Services
Today in B2B payments, LPL debuts industry-specific bookkeeping services for its affiliated financial advisors, while Capchase integrates with Xero to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United Kingdom to access capital. Plus, Amazon Business reports that most companies’ procurement budgets will remain unchanged next year.
European Trade Group Delivers Framework Overview for Pan-European Payments
A European trade group submitted an overview of its framework proposal for pan-European retail payments at any point of interaction (POI) that would help facilitate interoperability and competition. The overview of the European Retail Payments Framework (ERPF) was delivered to the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Commission (EC)...
53% of Consumers Trust Banks to Provide Super Apps
The super app shift favors the banks, with decades of experience and long-lived relationships with customers. The super app shift favors the FinTechs, with the ability to innovate in a world that is constantly, and increasingly, going digital. The deciding factor, of course, lies with the consumer. Trust is what...
Short-Term Crypto Uncertainty is Long-Term Credit Union Opportunity
While the volatility and complexity surrounding cryptocurrency has caused given many investors second thoughts or cold feet, it's this very reason that some financial industry observers say it precisely the time for institutions to stay in and up to date as a service to confused customers -- especially small community based lenders and credit union.
Amazon Study Shows Focus on Business Purchasing Practices Has Risen With Inflation
Amazon Business’ “2022 State of Business Procurement Report” shows that companies are on board with digital procurement and gives suppliers reason to breathe easy. According to the report, most businesses aren’t planning procurement budget cuts. We unpacked some key findings from Amazon’s survey of procurement professionals...
FinTech Platforms Help Connect African Stock Markets, Drive X-Border Investing
While investment apps have done much to democratize the process of buying and selling securities, they typically operate in silos and only give access to exchanges within a single country. Even internationally focused platforms like eToro only give access to the most well-known exchanges and have a limited offering on...
Capchase, Xero Streamline UK Small Businesses’ Access to Capital
Non-dilutive capital startup Capchase is now integrated with global small- to medium-sized business (SMB) accounting software platform Xero, enabling SMB customers in the United Kingdom to more easily access capital. With this integration, U.K. SMB customers can use the Capchase app in the Xero App Store to apply for growth...
Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program
Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
EMEA Daily: Retailers Revisit ‘Free Shipping, Free Returns’ as Costs Soar
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, H&M announced that it will trial charging a fee when customers return items they’ve purchased online and Klarna has teamed with CellPay to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) on cell phone minutes. Non-dilutive capital startup Capchase is now integrated with...
VC Firm QED Acquires FinTech Executive Search Company
Global venture capital firm QED Investors is acquiring boutique search company Lingua Franca Search (LF Search), a startup specializing in placing FinTech and financial services professionals. Acquired for undisclosed terms, the purchase of LF Search aligns with QED’s investment strategy. The VC firm previously held a majority stake in LF...
Liberis Raises $154M to Expand Small Business Funding Platform
Embedded business finance platform Liberis has secured 140 million British pounds (about $154 million) in financing to expand its funding program for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The financing, from Barclays Bank and BCI Finance, brings Liberis’ total funding to 350 million pounds (about $$387 million), the United Kingdom company...
Klarna, CellPay Team to Offer BNPL on Prepaid Cellphone Minutes
FinTech solution provider CellPay has partnered with Klarna to offer Klarna’s interest-free “Pay in 4” option to consumers who are buying prepaid cellphone minutes from CellPay. With this payment option, CellPay customers can make four interest-free payments over six weeks, according to a Friday (Sept. 30) press...
Brazil Aims to be No. 1 in Digital Transformation
When benchmarking the world’s digital transformation, there are standouts. Some economies are all-in when it comes to comes to connected living, and it’s evident that this activity is indeed transformative, sometimes very much so. For “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” PYMNTS...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Deploy Blockchain-Powered Solutions
Today in B2B payments, Stablecorp is beta-testing a treasury management platform powered by blockchain technology, while Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use its blockchain-based TassatPay to enable real-time payments. Plus, Liberis raised about $154 million to expand its small business funding platform. Stablecorp, a Canadian blockchain technology...
AI and Biometrics Give Sellers Confidence to Do Business Globally
AI and Biometrics Give Sellers Confidence to Do Business Globally. When businesses go global, they are often exposed to new risks such as exposure to cybercriminals seeking to exploit their lack of familiarity with the idiosyncrasies of regional payments processes. Key tasks like as ensuring that payment sources and payment recipients are legitimate can be difficult to accomplish for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and entrepreneurs with limited resources. Few, if any, SMBs have access to a full-fledged compliance and risk management department with the technical and regulatory expertise required to mitigate sophisticated fraud attacks, but newer technologies can help.
Coral Raises $20M to Develop Executable NFT Wallet
Coral, a Solana-based developer, has finished a strategic funding round with $20 million to go toward building a wallet for NFTs, a Coindesk report said. Called Backpack, it will be the company’s first “flagship product.” This product will specifically work with executable NFTs. NFTs are usually digital assets with underlying smart contracts proving ownership. An executable NFT makes it so the user owns the right to execute a tokenized computer code, making it so the user can launch an application. That could simplify onboarding, which is often a pain point for crypto.
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
