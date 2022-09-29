AI and Biometrics Give Sellers Confidence to Do Business Globally. When businesses go global, they are often exposed to new risks such as exposure to cybercriminals seeking to exploit their lack of familiarity with the idiosyncrasies of regional payments processes. Key tasks like as ensuring that payment sources and payment recipients are legitimate can be difficult to accomplish for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and entrepreneurs with limited resources. Few, if any, SMBs have access to a full-fledged compliance and risk management department with the technical and regulatory expertise required to mitigate sophisticated fraud attacks, but newer technologies can help.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO