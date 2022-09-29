ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Health News

Rollout of special Medicaid plans for complicated patients will be delayed until April

Back in August, Lucy Plyler was mailed a 19-page letter from the state health department. The letter said that the way Victoria, her 24-year-old daughter with multiple disabilities, received Medicaid was about to change. Instead of being in NC Medicaid Direct, Victoria would be put on a “tailored plan.” That meant all her care would no longer be coordinated through the state Department of Health and Human Services, but through the regional behavioral health organization, called an LME-MCO.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Momentum building for MAT in jails across N.C.

During his 20 years in the field of substance use disorders, Eric Morse has seen countless patients forced off their medication-assisted treatment (MAT) — a treatment that’s often working — while incarcerated. Morse is an addiction psychiatrist in Raleigh and president of Morse Clinics, which provides medications...
Firefighters and supporters are pushing hard for PFAS-free turnout gear

Firefighting is an occupation that comes with inherent risks. In addition to the physical demands, there are also health risks associated with the job. For instance, the rate at which firefighters develop cancer outpaces the general population by 9 percent, and their risk of dying from cancer is 14 percent higher, according to a study published by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).
Counterfeit pills have become more prevalent in the street drug supply

These days, if you buy a pill off the streets, it’s most likely a counterfeit. Even if a pill says “Xanax” on it — unless acquired directly from a pharmacy — it’s likely something else. Drug analysts who examine counterfeit pills and toxicology screenings of overdose victims often find fentanyl or other dangerous additives instead of what’s printed on the pill.
Chapel Hill, NC
ABOUT

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

