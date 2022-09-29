Read full article on original website
Back in August, Lucy Plyler was mailed a 19-page letter from the state health department. The letter said that the way Victoria, her 24-year-old daughter with multiple disabilities, received Medicaid was about to change. Instead of being in NC Medicaid Direct, Victoria would be put on a “tailored plan.” That meant all her care would no longer be coordinated through the state Department of Health and Human Services, but through the regional behavioral health organization, called an LME-MCO.
The state’s child welfare system “is in crisis,” and “at any point there could be a massive class-action lawsuit,” the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services told county directors of social services departments during a presentation earlier this month. The speaker, Susan Osborne, said...
Elijah Bazemore believes there needs to be a paradigm shift in the way detention facilities — jails and prisons — are managed. “What we’re doing is putting a person back into the community the same way they came in — broken and torn up,” said Bazemore, who recently retired as a major from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office after more than 30 years.
As abortion bans go into effect across a contiguous swath of the South, cancer physicians are wrestling with how new state laws will influence their discussions with pregnant patients about what treatment options they can offer. Cancer coincides with roughly 1 in 1,000 pregnancies, most frequently breast cancer, melanoma, cervical...
In rural areas, family medicine doctors often serve as both the foundation of the local health care system and the gateway to higher levels of specialized care. But not everyone has equal access to these providers. In North Carolina there’s an average of about 28 doctors for every 10,000 people,...
During his 20 years in the field of substance use disorders, Eric Morse has seen countless patients forced off their medication-assisted treatment (MAT) — a treatment that’s often working — while incarcerated. Morse is an addiction psychiatrist in Raleigh and president of Morse Clinics, which provides medications...
Firefighting is an occupation that comes with inherent risks. In addition to the physical demands, there are also health risks associated with the job. For instance, the rate at which firefighters develop cancer outpaces the general population by 9 percent, and their risk of dying from cancer is 14 percent higher, according to a study published by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).
David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at UNC Health, went to a CVS pharmacy last week and rolled up his sleeve for one of the new Omicron-specific vaccines. North Carolina now has the updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines that specifically attack the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. The U.S....
North Carolina’s state Medicaid office is sending millions of dollars to organizations that help people with housing, domestic violence, and other chronically stressful situations. By paying these agencies to help people on Medicaid with extreme life stressors, the state hopes it can help those same people avoid illness and...
Kitendo Smith has a job at NC State University. He rides the bus to work and anywhere else he needs to go. He is living independently in his own space in Wake County. It’s a dream for Smith who three months ago didn’t know this life was possible.
These days, if you buy a pill off the streets, it’s most likely a counterfeit. Even if a pill says “Xanax” on it — unless acquired directly from a pharmacy — it’s likely something else. Drug analysts who examine counterfeit pills and toxicology screenings of overdose victims often find fentanyl or other dangerous additives instead of what’s printed on the pill.
